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🚨 Zohran Mamdani wants to legalize crime, and he's actually doing it. He's closing Rikers and putting offenders on "adult timeout" with ankle monitors, caseworkers, and curfews. No word on which crimes qualify. No contingency plan if the jails fill up. My guess on how it works: Armed robbery? Supervised release. Homicide? Sensitivity training. Misgendering a Columbia student? Death penalty. I guess this is one way Mamdani's making things more affordable: flood the streets with violent criminals so New Yorkers move to Florida. https://t.co/8XqnKFnuEQ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 20, 2026

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My guess on how it works: Armed robbery? Supervised release. Homicide? Sensitivity training. Misgendering a Columbia student? Death penalty. I guess this is one way Mamdani's making things more affordable: flood the streets with violent criminals so New Yorkers move to Florida.

Ed: In fairness, Bill De Blasio began the shutdown process for Rikers Island and couldn't deliver. Eric Adams was smart enough to stall it for four years, but couldn't reverse the policy (or chose not to try). Mamdani ran in part on fulfilling De Blasio's promise, so the news here is that Mamdani can't deliver on it either.

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NY Times: For years, it has been clear that New York City would not meet its legal deadline to close Rikers Island, the troubled and violent jail complex, by next year.

None of the borough-based jails that would eventually replace Rikers would be open by then, and the population being held there — which was expected to gradually fall to a more manageable level — remains stubbornly stable at roughly 7,000.

On Friday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a 75-page plan on how to shut Rikers, pushing back its end date by five years to 2032. Moving the deadline will require a change to a 2019 City Council law that mandated the complex’s closure by 2027, an adjustment lawmakers have already started working on.

But the past years have not gone as officials planned. The construction of the new jails stalled, at times facing fierce pushback from communities where the facilities were being built. The price tag for the new facilities soared to about $16 billion from about $8.7 billion. And over four years, Mr. Mamdani’s predecessor, Eric Adams, publicly questioned the wisdom behind the plan, and progress further slowed. Now, the first of the new jails is not slated to open until 2029.

Ed: Behold, the power of the NIMBYs. Even with progressive policing policies in place, there are only so many criminals that can be released on the streets. The reason for Riker' Island's facility is that it keeps the jails from being built in places where people actually live in NYC. Mamdani can force the issue, but he won't be terribly popular if he does.

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🚨 HEATED! Sean Hannity TORCHES Bill de Blasio over Mamdani’s plan to close Rikers Island! “If you’re gonna release the guys in Rikers, I want you to be the FIRST to invite one into your home!” De Blasio DEFENDS closing Rikers, claiming smaller jails would be safer. Hannity wasn’t buying it! https://t.co/mrDugXC6m9 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 21, 2026

De Blasio DEFENDS closing Rikers, claiming smaller jails would be safer. Hannity wasn’t buying it!

Ed: Why close Rikers Island? Why not upgrade it and fix the problems? De Blasio takes responsibility for initiating the closure, but he couldn't get it done because of the demand for facilities. Now Mamdani can't close it ten years later. Isn't there a message here?

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Elizabeth Glazer at the NY Times: Nearly a decade ago, as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s criminal justice adviser, I helped create a plan to close New York City’s jails on Rikers Island. The wretched conditions on what had been nicknamed Torture Island were hardly a secret — reporters, activists, lawyers and oversight groups had been documenting the widespread violence there for years. Deteriorating buildings, badly managed staff members and crowded facilities created an environment so brutal and chaotic that in 2015, a federal judge declared the conditions unconstitutional. ...

This experience taught me that treating a campaign slogan as the operating instructions for policymaking can do real harm. The “Close Rikers” campaign was successful in drawing attention to the conditions on the island, but the absolutism of the slogan obstructed what our plan was meant to achieve in the first place: decent and humane jails free from endemic violence.

If this goal had been at the center of our thinking, then a different imperative would have followed. The city would have built new, high-quality facilities wherever they could be finished quickly — including on Rikers.

Our plan has already cost plenty in human suffering. For decades, the jails have been deteriorating with deadly results, as pieces of the crumbling buildings were fashioned into weapons and cells lacking air-conditioning boiled in the summer months. Although there was money in the budget to build a new jail on Rikers in 2017 — with air-conditioning, new space for recreation and programs, better sightlines for officers, working locks and more — we didn’t pursue that approach. By then, Mr. de Blasio had wedded himself to the campaign to close Rikers.

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Ed: At least Glazer admits that closing Rikers rather than renovating it was a dumb and unachievable slogan rather than a plan. I doubt Mamdani will take her advice, but perhaps people will learn that slogans don't solve problems and that facilities such as Rikers exist for good reasons.

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Rikers is one of those truly binary issues: You can maintain decent levels of public safety, or you can move forward with a plan that caps jail capacity at half of what the current jail population is today (and 30% of what it was 10 years ago, when—coincidentally, no doubt—the city was much safer than it is today). You cannot do both. Interestingly, this is what @BilldeBlasio’s administration had to say about the offenders on Rikers when trying to explain the spike in jail violence his punitive segregation ban was causing: “This administration’s successful efforts to divert low-risk, non-violent offenders from our jails have caused our inmate population to decline; ***those who remain tend to be more violent and difficult to manage.***” (emphasis mine). But when BdB said this, the average daily jail population was hovering at 9,500. A city of 9M people simply cannot get by with a jail system that only has room for ~3,800 offenders. The @NYCMayor knows that. So make no mistake about the fact that what he’s recommitting to is a radical experiment in decarceration that was deeply stupid when it was legislatively mandated two administrations ago, and remains deeply stupid today. And as with almost all deeply stupid policy choices, it will be the least fortunate New Yorkers who pay the price. For many, that price will be paid in blood, property, and in violations of their bodily integrity. — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) November 20, 2026

A city of 9M people simply cannot get by with a jail system that only has room for ~3,800 offenders. The @NYCMayor knows that. So make no mistake about the fact that what he’s recommitting to is a radical experiment in decarceration that was deeply stupid when it was legislatively mandated two administrations ago, and remains deeply stupid today.

And as with almost all deeply stupid policy choices, it will be the least fortunate New Yorkers who pay the price. For many, that price will be paid in blood, property, and in violations of their bodily integrity.

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Ed: True enough, but that is what NYC voters chose in 2025, too. They keep electing socialist utopians as mayors. This is the result of those bad choices, especially their most recent choice.

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WSJ: President Trump said the federal government would penalize companies that build data centers in other countries, a move aimed at encouraging the proliferation of the facilities in the U.S. and countering China’s rapid AI advancement.

“We’re not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we’re not allowing that to happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. “And we’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it.”

Trump said his administration would “fight very hard” to encourage companies to build data centers in the U.S., warning that those that build them in other countries would face “a tremendous tax.”

Opposition to data centers became a hot-button issue in the midterm elections, with many voters saying they didn’t want them built in their communities, worried the facilities would increase electricity bills. Trump said communities should welcome the construction of data centers and negotiate deals to “make them pay you.”

Ed: This is another manifestation of NIMBYism, and it's much less well founded than the opposition to closing Rikers Island. People want cloud computing but don't want to have data centers. Trump sees the issue correctly, but unless he's willing to lease federal land for these data centers, he and the cloud-AI companies are stuck dealing with the Luddite locals.

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💥NEW: CNN's Harry Enten *WARNS* there's widespread "WORRY" Dems will run wild with Trump Admin investigations💥 It's not just Republicans who are concerned. It's the vast majority of Americans — and about half of DEMOCRATS 🤯 "67% say that they are WORRIED that Democrats will do too much! ... even among Democratic and Democratic leaners, it's nearly a MAJORITY at 49%!" Americans hate lawfare. — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 20, 2026

"67% say that they are WORRIED that Democrats will do too much! ... even among Democratic and Democratic leaners, it's nearly a MAJORITY at 49%!" Americans hate lawfare.

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Ed: Well, a lot of them voted for the people who commit it. I think Enten is largely correct here, but I also think Democrats took a completely different signal from the election.

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Tim Graham at Newsbusters: Joe Biden is mentally incapable of a live interview, not even with his most supportive enablers. But he wrote a book? Where is the skepticism? The book’s publisher, Little Brown & Co., is charging $42 for this. There’s not even a chapter on how Biden “finally beat Medicare.” There’s no dust-cover blurb from Joe Scarborough saying this book reveals the “best Biden ever.”

The only book-related “appearance” was a 14-minute, 15-second soft-soap video by People magazine in which Biden preposterously says “I still have all my faculties” and claims the debate fiasco in 2024 was not “consequential,” when it ended his re-election bid. There are constant edits of Biden’s statements, syrupy clips, and then Jill Biden soundbites are about a third of the video, almost five minutes.

The People magazine interviewer, whoever it was, is never heard. Maybe there weren’t any questions at all. The kind of questions a book interviewer would ask aren’t reflected in the soundbites. The Bidens talked about Joe’s cancer for the first six minutes. They talked about how the grandkids all call him “Pop.” Jill yammers away about how she now teaches literature at a women’s prison in Wilmington, like that’s relevant. ...

Barton Swaim in The Wall Street Journal was blunter: “The defining fact of Mr. Biden’s career is that he didn’t know when to run for president.” He was ruined by committing plagiarism in 1988. He never had a chance in 2008 against Obama. Then he failed to run in 2016, because everyone wanted Hillary to get her chance.

Swaim ended with a boom: “Mr. Biden made a terrible decision when he tried to run for re-election. He made another when he published this book.”

Ed: Not only did Biden not write this book, he probably hasn't read it either. As Tim points out, Biden is barely around to promote it. The media is interviewing Dr. Jill and Steve Richetti because Biden won't be cognizant enough to conduct an interview, let alone respond to questions about the "memoir."

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Democrat Sen. John Fetterman says Sen. Chris Van Hollen's challenge to Chuck Schumer's leadership will fail, and mocks Van Hollen's pitch to progressives. FETTERMAN: "I love the wife-beater guy. And I really hate Israel. That's his pitch." Asked if he'll run for reelection in 2028, Fetterman wouldn't say: "I am considering things." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

Ed: I missed this earlier in the week, but it's worth a laugh now.

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Jonathan Turley: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will not be playing this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. He is not on the IL list, but on the FS list. Humphrey was suspended for uttering four words about the crime problem in Baltimore, saying that the city is “best at making criminals.” While Ravens players were allowed to protest the United States at a London game, a player is not allowed to make a political comment on his personal podcast about the crime epidemic in his city. The day Humphrey was suspended, a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed near the M&T Bank Stadium. However, players would be wise not to acknowledge the crime. However, they could presumably condemn the country.

Head Coach Jesse Minter announced that Humphrey had been suspended after the 10-year veteran spoke about crime in the city on his podcast, The Marlon Humphrey Show. He was asked what Baltimore is best at making. Notably, Humphrey first offered The Star-Spangled Banner and National Bohemian beer. He then added as a joke that the city is also “best at making criminals.”

Crime in Baltimore makes the city one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. Despite a drop in crime levels, it remains in the top five cities for violent crime.

Notably, Humphrey’s comment was not only tongue-in-cheek, but was not racist or prejudiced toward any group. It was not encouraging violence or other bad conduct. On the contrary, it implied criticism of those who continue to endanger others in the city.

Yet, Minter went public with the virtue-signaling suspension.

Ed: Colin Kaepernick could be reached for comment morning, day, and night. The NFL suuuuuuure likes free expression when it likes the message; they're still putting lectures in end zones and on the backs of helmets. The Ravens stink anyway, but this goes beyond football. The NFL is the league leader in corporate hypocrisy.

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Keanu Reeves sounds like a gem of a human being. You don’t often read such nice stories. — Elizabeth Scalia (@TheAnchoress) November 20, 2026

Ed: Always nice to go out on a lovely anecdote.

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Last night's lyric: "Goldfinger" by Shirley Bassey. Greatest Bond theme ever?

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