Uh, What? Scott Galloway Defecated in His Tesla and Then Sold It to Somebody

Many clips from the Minneapolis recorded-live episode of the Pivot Podcast have given us plenty of moments of Scott Galloway saying some truly scary things.

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Galloway does the podcast with Kara Swisher, a longtime left-wing writer and tech journalist, editor at New York Magazine, a frequent guest on political shows, and a serial podcaster. She is a big deal in tech circles and a serious left-wing influencer.

Galloway is a professor at the NYU business school, a regent for the University of California system, a writer, and also a serial podcaster. He, too, is a big deal in left-wing circles, and both are members of the academic, political, and business elite.

Last week I wrote about Galloway's call for Elon Musk's execution, which I thought was about as insane as it could get. He's said it multiple times in multiple venues, so he wasn't just mouthing off; he's actually campaigning for Musk's execution. And he did so at an event with Senator Amy Klobuchar among the guests.

He then repeated this same idea as Fareed Zakaria nodded along, as if this were a totally sane proposal.

Scott Galloway calls Elon Musk a “traitor to the West” and invokes the Rosenbergs, who were EXECUTED after WWII. GALLOWAY: “We took the Rosenbergs and put them up against a wall and executed them for being traitors.” “And I realize this is an incendiary statement, but I’ll make it and I believe it. I think Elon Musk is a traitor to the West.” “If this had happened in any other age where we were not obsessed with innovators and money, a much different reaction would be playing out to Elon Musk.” These people are absolutely unhinged. CONTEXT: Scott Galloway is not some random but a bestselling author with a top podcast who regularly appears on cable news. His net worth is over $100 million, and he’s openly suggesting Musk deserves death. This is what the Democratic Party has become, and people voted for it. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 6, 2026

Scott Galloway calls Elon Musk a “traitor to the West” and invokes the Rosenbergs, who were EXECUTED after WWII. GALLOWAY: “We took the Rosenbergs and put them up against a wall and executed them for being traitors.” “And I realize this is an incendiary statement, but I’ll make it and I believe it. I think Elon Musk is a traitor to the West.” “If this had happened in any other age where we were not obsessed with innovators and money, a much different reaction would be playing out to Elon Musk.” These people are absolutely unhinged. CONTEXT: Scott Galloway is not some random but a bestselling author with a top podcast who regularly appears on cable news. His net worth is over $100 million, and he’s openly suggesting Musk deserves death. This is what the Democratic Party has become, and people voted for it.

I thought Kara Swisher was bad. She used to be on the McLaughlin Group, yet when John McLaughlin passed away, she attacked him and said she was glad he was dead. Nice people.

To show you how influential the Pivot Podcast is, look at their sponsors. Because both Swisher and Galloway are in tech, their sponsors lean heavily in that direction. But there is big money here:

Scott Galloway is currently on a tour for Pivot Podcast. Quince is a main title sponsor of the tour. These are their sponsors: • Harvey AI • Pega • CoreWeave • Klaviyo • Policygenius • Zeta Global • Quince • Upwork • BetterHelp • Anthropic • NetSuite • Vanguard • Rippling • AG1 • Vanta • Odoo — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 6, 2026

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What I didn't know, though, is that Galloway isn't just a bad person who tends to spout off; he is seriously deranged.

This man, with all the influence he has, needs to spend some real time in an asylum.

I don’t think you should poop on your belongings, and if you do, you shouldn’t sell them, and if you do, we shouldn’t consider you a moderate intellectual. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2026

Who does something like that? You get angry at somebody so you poop in a car and then sell it?

Who? A leftist does. Somebody with emotional incontinence who lets it dominate his life.

I can understand selling your car, since Tesla's brand is inseparable from Elon Musk, and as we saw in early 2025, liberals are so crazy that they will destroy individuals' cars and firebomb car dealerships. There's a reason I never put bumper stickers on my car: you just know a liberal who disagrees with you will key it. And there is a reason why liberals feel free to cover their car in bumper stickers; they just know conservatives will not key their car.

if you ever happen to find yourself shitting in your own car because you are mad at elon musk about politics consider for a moment you may be mentally ill — Mike Solana (@micsolana) November 8, 2026

But to actually take a dump in your car out of anger at Musk, who, by the way, has already made his profit off the sale?

That is seriously deranged. And apparently Galloway has told this story many times and is still widely respected.

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Why is CNN still platforming Scott Galloway who called for Elon Musk’s execution? https://t.co/Xv3dYx4mvi — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) November 7, 2026

He apparently remains so, even after calling for the execution of Elon Musk. Imagine if Scott Jennings had made a similar comment about AOC or Abdul El-Sayed. Do you think CNN would platform him? Do you think he would still be sought after as...anything?

Of course not. But saying such things is well within the Overton Window for liberals. And that is the point.

Frankly, I don't care about Galloway's opinions, but it is important that this man is helping guide the University of California system, which enrolls over 300,000 students and has a budget of over $60 billion. Liberals and the media listen to this man.

And he thinks bragging about pooping in his car and selling it afterward is going to gain him street cred with his audience, and it does.

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