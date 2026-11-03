Haley Stevens: Come and See the Misogyny of the Democrat System!

The Party of Women does not abide women who dissent from the party line. And now one of its most prominent women has decided not to sit quietly while its elites abuse her for opposing its headlong rush to defend an antisemitic radical for the U.S. Senate.

Advertisement

Democrats from James Carville to David Axelrod rushed out with the "nuts and sluts" offensive against Haley Stevens immediately after she finally chose to support Mike Rogers and oppose the antisemitism of Abdul El-Sayed. Michigan Democrats compounded it by accusing her Jewish fiancé of brainwashing her. The state party has expelled her and locked her out of the voter database. Everyone in the Democrat Party rushed to call her a traitor or a mental patient.

Stevens has had enough. Late yesterday, she released a lengthy essay on X/Twitter explaining her decision to oppose El-Sayed, which she had already explained publicly. Even more importantly, Stevens wrote to rebuke her own party for actively denigrating her and treating her like an apostate rather than someone with very clear and specific objections to one candidate:

What has troubled me almost as much as this experience is my party’s reaction. Instead of asking why a lifelong Democrat reached this point, some leaders rushed to condemn me, question my motives, and push me out. That response reveals something deeply troubling about what is missing in today’s Democratic Party. We cannot preach inclusion while punishing dissent. We cannot promise to heal a divided country if we cannot tolerate disagreement among ourselves. And we cannot build a lasting majority by making Americans feel their concerns are unwelcome.

That's actually putting it mildly, to say the least. Stevens is being too gracious by half with that plea.

Stevens refers to her repeated efforts to find ways to support El-Sayed before the Rebellion PAC ad came out, which is one of the most bigoted and antisemitic political ads ever aired. She kept trying to get El-Sayed to renounce the ad and the antisemitic antics of Hasan Piker, El-Sayed's campaign surrogate over the summer, who had just described the Jewish area of West Bloomfield as "the equivalent of going to a Klan, KKK neighborhood." She accepted an invitation from Jim Clyburn to appear with El-Sayed at a black church on Sunday after being assured he would issue a statement denouncing the ad. Instead, El-Sayed publicly rebuked Stevens, accused her of taking AIPAC money to continue relitigating the election, and told her to stay away from his events from now on.

El-Sayed dumped Stevens rather than the other way around. Stevens then describes the way Democrats deployed misogyny in their attacks on her character rather than criticize the antisemitic radical who created the situation in the first place:

If a candidate cannot make room for people who supported his primary opponent, how will he represent an entire state filled with people who disagree with him? Some critics have also dragged my fiancé into this, suggesting he or others must have made my decision for me. Think about what that says. A woman can serve in Congress, run statewide, and fight for her convictions, and still be told that when she makes a choice people dislike, someone else must be pulling the strings. That is sexism dressed up as political analysis. My fiancé has his own views. I have mine. I made this decision, and I am proud of it. Do not question my independence simply because you disagree with my conclusion.

Advertisement

"Someone else must be pulling the strings" is not just a reference to Justin Turkish. Democrats immediately began alluding to this as a Jewish conspiracy to undermine the election. This episode does not just expose the Democrat Party's latent misogyny turned active, but also the antisemitism that has flooded the party for the past three years.

As for misogyny, that also applies to Abdul El-Sayed personally and directly. Sarah Jukaku tried to soften his image last at a rally in Detroit yesterday, but former El-Sayed campaign official Jordan Domingue – who left in January – revealed that El-Sayed's hostility toward women and contempt for others has always been readily apparent (via Twitchy):

I have refused to talk about Sarah. She was the last person within this orbit I communicated with after I departed from the campaign, and I do actually like her. Wives are off limits generally, and I know she is just being supportive, but she is lying here. Between this and Abdul giving Instagram advice to young men on how to treat women, I have to say something I’ve held off on mostly. Abdul’s mistreatment of staff was what first me woke up to him, and pulled my rose colored glasses off. In particular one person was emotionally/mentally abused to the point their parents had to check them into the hospital. I made an effort to check in on this person daily just to make sure they ate and actually slept. Most days they didn’t. This moved me to the area of concern of this person potentially committing self harm, to which I called DC general council (Max Glass) leadership and told him that he needed to tell Abdul to back off. This person would break down in tears often, and once in front of Abdul at a breakfast in Dearborn. To which he reacted detached and even annoyed. This framing of this honest principled caretaker of a man is a lie. I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win. My closing point still stands, as my opening project since I felt the duty to warn. Even if you take away the national security concerns. Abdul is a manufactured man, and if he wins (I expect benson to carry him over the line), there will be plenty of stories out of that senate office to confirm this. — Jordan Domingue (@DomingueJordan) November 3, 2026

Advertisement

Between this and Abdul giving Instagram advice to young men on how to treat women, I have to say something I’ve held off on mostly. Abdul’s mistreatment of staff was what first me woke up to him, and pulled my rose colored glasses off. In particular one person was emotionally/mentally abused to the point their parents had to check them into the hospital. I made an effort to check in on this person daily just to make sure they ate and actually slept. Most days they didn’t. This moved me to the area of concern of this person potentially committing self harm, to which I called DC general council (Max Glass) leadership and told him that he needed to tell Abdul to back off. This person would break down in tears often, and once in front of Abdul at a breakfast in Dearborn. To which he reacted detached and even annoyed. This framing of this honest principled caretaker of a man is a lie. I have witnessed him blame his wife for things he’s done, express interest in cheating on her, abuse staff, lie to one group of voters and then the next, and so much more. Abdul would and did do just about anything to win.

This is the least "what you see is what you get" candidate of the cycle. He's hiding his ties and funding from Muslim Brotherhood organizations and sources, he's gaslighting Michigan voters on antisemitism, and he's refusing to answer questions from reporters who want answers to those questions. Now he and his Democrat allies are leading a "nuts and sluts" offensive against Haley Stevens after attempting to humiliate her over the weekend.

Advertisement

As I wrote earlier, Michigan voters have an opportunity to put this radical on the sidelines. Get out and vote to ensure Democrats pay for their embrace of antisemitism and misogyny in 2026.

Here's the headline reference, which may be a little too glib for the seriousness of the situation. There's never a bad time for a Monty Python reference in an election, though.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The latest episode of The Ed Morrissey Show podcast is now up! Today's show features:

Will the media finally give in and report the news now that the election is nigh? Andrew Malcolm and I talk about the coverage of the Haley Stevens flip to Mike Rogers and the media reaction.

We also discuss the 60 Minutes interview with Abdul El-Sayed. Did Donald Trump's historic midterm campaign turn the tide for the GOP? Trump didn't go as far as one out-of-this-world stalwart whose trek has now hit its golden anniversary.

The Ed Morrissey Show is now a fully downloadable and streamable show at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, the TEMS Podcast YouTube channel, and on Rumble and our own in-house portal at the #TEMS page!

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help HotAir continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.