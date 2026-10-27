Goo Goo Ga Jewb II: 'This Is a Dangerous Ad,' Says ...

Who is the Eggman? One thing's for sure – Van Jones is the Walrus, at least for a day.

Abdul El-Sayed claimed this weekend that Republicans were about to "steal" the election. Meanwhile, his allies at Rebellion PAC had another group in mind to demonize. They released the most antisemitic ad in modern American history, blaming Israel for eggs costing $7 a dozen, more than twice the going rate.

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I included it in yesterday's VIP column, and it blew up on El-Sayed in last night's CNN panel. It's so bad that Michael Smerconish actually thought it was a campaign dirty trick from Mike Rogers, but El-Sayed ally Cenk Uyger published it and defended it online. Here's the ad again:

This is one of the most comical ads this election cycle. Yes, Americans are chatting at the grocery store about how they can’t buy groceries because their tax dollars “go to Israel” 🙄 😂 nevermind the fact that Israel has invested 100% of military aid in the U.S. economy since Oct 7, and has also purchased over $1 billion *additional* in arms, according to DoD. Federal military aid is also prohibited from being spent on anything other than U.S. arms, so the line about healthcare is even more comical. El Sayed and his Islamist fans like Cenk Uygur want and expect American voters to be so stupid they never check. Not only is this ad insane, conspiratorial, and antisemitic — it is also flat out false. El Sayed isn’t for the people of Michigan, he isn’t even for America. He is for the Muslim Brotherhood. https://t.co/wTcwx044hV — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 25, 2026

... nevermind the fact that Israel has invested 100% of military aid in the U.S. economy since Oct 7, and has also purchased over $1 billion *additional* in arms, according to DoD. Federal military aid is also prohibited from being spent on anything other than U.S. arms, so the line about healthcare is even more comical. El Sayed and his Islamist fans like Cenk Uygur want and expect American voters to be so stupid they never check. Not only is this ad insane, conspiratorial, and antisemitic — it is also flat out false. El Sayed isn’t for the people of Michigan, he isn’t even for America. He is for the Muslim Brotherhood.

If this couple is paying $7 a dozen for eggs, they're as dumb as they are bigoted. Here in central Texas, we can buy Grade AA cage-free extra-large eggs for $3.16 a dozen at HEB supermarket. For Grade A Large eggs, it costs $2.47 ... for 18 eggs. A dozen costs $1.67. Even the pretentious H-E-B Organics Grade A Cage Free Jumbo Brown Eggs only cost $5.02 a dozen. (No judgment for my organic-only neighbors!)

In other words, Israel ain't the Eggman, nor is it the Bananarama. Rebellion PAC created a non-existent problem and blamed it on the country that got attacked by terrorists who slaughtered unarmed men, women, and babies, starting the war that Rebellion PAC blames on the Jews.

Put simply, this is dangerous stuff. It's the kind of demagoguery that belongs more to Julius Streicher and Joseph Goebbels than to American political advertising. And to his everlasting credit, Van Jones made that point emphatically last night on the CNN panel with Smerconish. He called the ad "dangerous," and then pushed back on the claim that El-Sayed or his campaign had "denounced" it:

Watch Democrat Van Jones on CNN blast the ad for Abdul El-Sayed that echos El-Sayed's words that argues that Americans have to set grocery money "aside for killing Palestinians" because of U.S. aid to Israel. Jones: "This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately. And denounce, and by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately." @ScottJenningsKY adds: "It's economic incoherence wrapped up in anti-Semitism. So it's sort of par for the course. I mean, El-Sayed himself in this campaign has argued we can't have good education in this country because we fund the Iron Dome, which is completely wrong, nuts, economic incoherence. By the way, eggs, like $2.70 a carton, bananas, 40 or 50 cents a pound. It's economic incoherence. It's a lie, but it's all done in service to anti-Semitism. And at the same time, El-Sayed's campaign running ads featuring comments from Tucker Carlson. What is a Jewish Democrat in Michigan supposed to think right now? Why would El-Sayed have to answer these questions? It's a mystery." — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 27, 2026

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JONES: Look I'm trying -- I want to be very consistent here. I don't like hate. I don't like hate. I don't like hateful rhetoric. I don't like it when it's against the Muslims. I don't like it when it's against the Jewish people, or when it's against our ally in the Middle East. This is a very dangerous ad because what it does is it suggests that the reason that people can't pay for things in the grocery store -- SMERCONISH: Bananas. JONES: -- bananas, is because of, you know, United States is giving all this money to Israel. We give a very small amount of money to Israel compared to all the other foreign assistance that we do, but you're picking out the Jewish state. And you're pointing to the Jewish state, and of all the -- yes, we spend money in Qatar, we spend money all around the world. But you're going to say because of the Jewish state, that's why you're suffering. Listen, when that happens, when you start getting people riled up, and you've seen this all through the last century, against Jews, and blaming Jews for all your problems, you're headed down a dark pathway. I have spoken aggressively against the anti-Muslim hate in this campaign. This is an example of anti-Jewish hate, and it should be taken down immediately, and denounced. And, by the way, Abdul should denounce this ad immediately. SMERCONISH: His campaign has distanced itself from it. JONES: They've distanced. They haven't denounced it. They've not denounced it.

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El-Sayed hasn't denounced it. He hasn't addressed it at all. The campaign has distanced itself from the ad, claiming that they played no role in Rebellion PAC's messaging. El-Sayed can't afford to denounce it; his Dearbornistan base is becoming suspicious about El-Sayed's commitment to the Arab cause already, a message delivered in person by Arab American News editor Osama Siblani. As the Free Beacon noted yesterday, Siblani wants Israelis ethnically cleansed and deported to Poland and has championed Hamas and Hezbollah as "freedom fighters."

This is nothing more than Jew-hatred unleashed by the political Left, mainstreamed by Democrats over the last year with Zohran Mamdani's election as New York City mayor and their nomination of antisemitic radicals across the country. Every moment that El-Sayed and every other Democrat on the ballot goes without denouncing this ad is another confirmation of the Democrats' radical shift into Islamist sympathies and Marxist ideology. Time to start asking every Democrat running for the Senate to denounce this in no uncertain terms, just as Haley Stevens did yesterday.

Kudos to Van Jones. He is the Walrus, at least for this week.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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