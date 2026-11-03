Muslim Brotherhood Tentacles Reach Into El-Sayed's Money Stream – and Others?

Alternate headline for Michigan voters: There's still time to make the right choice.

Abdul El-Sayed has spent the time after the Democrat primary denying that he has any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood or the DSA. He proclaimed himself a proud capitalist ... while demanding a socialist takeover of the healthcare system via Medicare for All. Nevertheless, El-Sayed has insisted all along that he has no connection with the DSA or Marxism. He also claims to have no ties to the Muslim Brotherhood or any other radical terrorist operation, claiming that he's been persecuted for his name only.

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Is that true? Adam Kredo at the Free Beacon took the traditional reporting strategy that almost no Protection Racket Media outlet has bothered to try on Democrats – follow the money. Kredo and the Canary Mission, which tracks funding for radical groups, discovered that El-Sayed gets a significant amount of cash from the same sources as other rabid anti-Israel socialists, including groups that fund Hamas-supporting propaganda after the October 7 massacre in Israel:

Abdul El-Sayed's Senate campaign has been quietly supported by a shadowy network of anti-Israel donors and political groups that have quietly spent millions to elect a new breed of radical Democrats, according to a new investigation by the watchdog group Canary Mission. The same financial network is also funding other far-left candidates who despise Israel, such as Ilhan Omar and Darializa Avila-Chevalier.

Both Omar and Avila-Chevalier are socialists; Avila-Chevalier is a member of the DSA and runs on their agenda.

As for the Hamas connection, that comes from an archipelago of PACs set up as front groups. Guess who's apparently running that operation?

Canary Mission, an independent research organization, says it has found that a significant source of financial support for El-Sayed and a cadre of other far-left candidates—in the millions of dollars—is coming from more than a dozen political action committees, many of them created in the wake of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack, that are specifically focused on opposition to Israel. "The PACs that I'm a part of are winning a lot of races," Linda Sarsour, the virulently antisemitic activist, boasted last year at a Council for American-Islamic Relations leadership conference. In a video message from June of this year, she added: "We all have to step up as a moment to try to fill the gaps that maybe the [Democratic] Party won't fill because doctor Abdul [El-Sayed] is not their type of candidate."

Ah yes, Linda Sarsour. We've seen her pop up from time to time as a rabid activist for 'Palestine.' In July 2017, Sarsour declared that opposition to Trump is a 'jihad,' and claimed that Muslims have no duty to assimilate when immigrating to new countries:

Muslims, she said, were “struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or in the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House.” Sarsour railed against Trump’s travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries, calling it a “Muslim ban” and saying the Trump administration was “relentless” in wanting to see “how much the Muslim community can endure.” “Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community, it is not to assimilate and please any other people and authority,” she said. “Our obligation is to our young people, is to our women, to make sure our women are protected in our community.”

Where do Sarsour's PACs get their money? Kredo delves deeper into the money stream and finds an organized network of anti-Israel activists with cash to burn:

A familiar group of donors is funding the network of PACs and super PACs. Many of them are Muslims who have played a central role in incubating the anti-Israel movement across America. The group includes Amir Nathoo, a board member at "Tech for Palestine" who once referred to Israel as "an evil and delusional state that is a stain on human history," and Showcase Commerce CEO Mohammad Waqas Javed, who donated more than a million dollars to an assortment of political groups that consider opposition to Israel a central platform. "We are building political influence in cities across America," Sarsour said in other interviews. ... The political ecosystem behind these PACs was largely birthed by a cohort of Muslim advocacy groups, among them CAIR, MPower Change, EmGage, and the IMEU Policy Project. Many of these groups—including CAIR, EmGage, and IMEU—later formed 501(c)(4) political action committees that are permitted to channel funds to candidates, essentially transforming the way in which these notoriously anti-Israel groups peddle influence in Washington, particularly in the wake of Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

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As Kredo points out, CAIR is both a direct offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood and an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation money-laundering case that funded Hamas – itself a subsidiary of the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR and CAIR Action helped create these PACs and shadowy funding structures to compete against AIPAC, Kredo reports, with the ultimate goal of seizing control of the Democrat Party. Canary Mission told Kredo that the El-Sayed campaign is their most ambitious project yet. It is the "strongest financial chain case study of the election cycle" between a major campaign and the radical Islamists who hope to gain power in the US and then use it to destroy Israel.

According to Canary Mission's data, El-Sayed isn't their only project. They have traced the money to several other Democrats, including Avila-Chevalier, Zohran Mamdani, Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania, Claire Valdez, Donova McKinney, and Nida Allam.

Follow the money.

The only way to defeat this project is to defeat El-Sayed. Mamdani already won his election; Avila-Chevalier guaranteed her win in the Democrat primary for the House. A defeat for El-Sayed in Michigan will demonstrate that Americans will not allow themselves to be manipulated by foreign money tied to terror organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, and that antisemites have no political future in the U.S.

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That puts Michigan voters on the front lines of this fight. Time to show up and deliver a clear message to the radicals of all stripes: This ends here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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