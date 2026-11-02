And Now a Word From the Party of Women: Haley Stevens Is 'A Used Condom'

When a Republican woman stands up against Donald Trump and the Republican Party, Democrats and the media call her brave, courageous, and elevate her to eminence grise status. But what happens when a female Democrat stands up against antisemitism and bigotry in her own party? Do the media and other Democrats hail her for her courage and integrity?

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Oh, let's not always see the same hands ...

As Haley Stevens discovered yesterday, Democrats treat their apostates very, very differently, and so does the media, as we'll see in a moment. When Liz Cheney does it, she's a hero. When Stevens stands up against antisemitism and Muslim Brotherhood ties, she's a ... [checks notes] ... "used condom"? Take it away, James Carville:

Carville is having an unhinged crash out over Haley Stevens: "If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as...a used condom. The Democrats don't even think you're worth a used condom." They're coming completely unglued. https://t.co/HnT96m0k20 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2026

Nothing like sexual humiliation to keep Democrat women in line, eh? If you dare to stand up to the Hasan Pikers and their allies, your party will publicly denigrate you as a whore. The Party of Women, y'all.

If that doesn't work, then Democrats will follow the Soviet strategy of assuming mental illness. Ironically, this attack got fronted yesterday by a man who blew up his marriage to a Donald Trump advisor and then spent the last several years posing as a principled dissenter within the GOP:

Nothing to see here, just the guy who work alongside pedophile John Weaver at the Lincoln Project now calling a Democratic woman who refused to support a profound antisemite a mental patient. Also George, you just tagged the wrong account that has 10 followers. https://t.co/zppSjlYcRI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2026

Nuts & sluts, eh? It's not the first time we've seen that strategy deployed against women who dared to stand up to the Democrat establishment. Ask Bill Clinton, and for that matter, James Carville too. Having George Conway deploy this adjacent to the Lincoln Project conceit – itself entirely based on the "brave dissent" pose – is irony overload.

What about the media? CNN's Anderson Cooper interviewed Stevens last night with all the detachment of a Cultural Revolution enforcer. Cooper sounded personally offended by Stevens as he interrogated her over her decision to flip to Rogers. Cooper kept insinuating that Stevens did it out of personal pique with so much butthurt that Stevens finally mocked him for it:

"It sounds like you're upset with me, too, Anderson." Indeed, it did. But did Haley Stevens expect that, by switching her support from a Democrat to a Republican, she would receive the media's Liz Cheney Country Over Party award? If so, she was badly mistaken. — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 2, 2026

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COOPER: This is not just about you right now, I'm asking you questions. Back in August, you posted on social media, quote, "Mike Rogers will be another rubber stamp for Donald Trump's dangerous agenda. We can't afford to give MAGA another Senate seat in November."



How do you -- why is it OK now? Why can you afford now to give MAGA another Senate seat in November?



STEVENS: Well, why is it OK to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee, you know, ejecting, you know, this type of -- or injecting rather this type of anger and lack of kindness. That's all. I'm one Democrat.



COOPER: OK. So, it's ager, lack and kindness --



STEVENS: You know? And I'm just telling people how unfolding and there's others who feel the same way.



COOPER: So, you know, lack of kindness. I'm sorry, I don't want to talk over you. The anger and lack of kindness -- (CROSSTALK)



STEVENS: OK. It's okay. It sounds like you're upset with me, too, Anderson.



COOPER: No, I'm not. I'm just -- you're not really answering any of my questions, so I'm -- it's somewhat frustrating.

If anyone still labors under the impression that CNN offers an impartial view of news and politics, watch Anderson Cooper attempt to hold a party tribunal on the air with Stevens. Or see how much of it you can watch before turning it off, anyway. The transcript alone is enlightening, but Cooper's indignant attitude throughout the exchange speaks volumes about 'independence.' Stevens decided to exercise hers, and Cooper tried to humiliate her for it.

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The shrieking commissars in Stevens' party are right about one thing: She's not coming back to the Democrat Party. Perhaps, though, the way they are treating Stevens will open the eyes of other Democrats who don't want to sign up for antisemitism and Marxism and will absent themselves from the party on their own volition, too. And ask yourselves this: If Stevens were a man, would Democrats melt down like this?

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