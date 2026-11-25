The Left is convinced that its values and perspectives are universal and synoptic, but the reality is the opposite: there is no more solipsistic group of people than liberals.

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It's an interesting contradiction, if you think about it. A group of people who build their entire value system on "empathy," caring for others, and a devotion to "science" and "objectivity" simply cannot conceive of anybody seeing the world differently than they do; that reality does not conform to their prejudices, or that anything aside from pure malice can explain differences in perspective or goals.

I'm sorry, but how much longer do we have to deal supposed public intellectuals making egregiously wrong warnings of "authoritarianism." Further, if anyone has acted as authoritarians, it was the federal judiciary. And he's celebrating them for it! — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 25, 2026

This reality has been clear since the rise of the "Left" as an ideological movement during the French Revolution, when the Jacobins literally tried to recreate society from the ground up, and spent several years becoming increasingly violent, trying to beat reality into submission.

Scott Galloway has been demoted from stupid-smart person to just painfully stupid. We have a serious communist violence problem. These people are locked in a death cult. https://t.co/bAnq3eWZp7 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 3, 2026

They did it all in service to, ironically, a vision of the "Rights of Man and the Citizen," which was a noble ideal to which they truly believed they were committed, but which they shredded immediately when they found out that others actually thought differently than they did, and that reality didn't cooperate with their preconceptions.

Jamie Raskin promises Democrats will be going after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated" and "surrendered" to Trump. Translation: We will try to destroy any company or firm that dared to work with the Trump administration. Examples must be made for defying the will of the Democrat party. It was all about healthcare and affordability, you guys. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

Over the past decade, we have seen the same, if somewhat more muted and prettified, impulse in leftists when it comes to MAGA folks and particularly Donald Trump. The Left has used lawfare, censorship, COVID restrictions, BLM riots, and various other tactics short of actually killing their political opponents, but the underlying impulse is the same: destroy their opposition in the name of justice.





They now talk constantly of jailing their opponents, seizing businesses, impeaching Trump (or assassinating him in some cases), executing Elon Musk, and jailing people for being mean on X. There are groups, as I have written, of former intelligence, military, and USAID officials who have plotted a color revolution to "Trump-proof" America.

All because Trump is the authoritarian. And their proof amounts to... he has won and is exercising his legitimate powers as president.

Remember all the talk of Trump canceling the midterms? It was all the rage until the midterms actually occurred.

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Yes good point. People forget how common the “Trump is going to cancel the midterms!!!” take was in the left-wing fever ward https://t.co/aau2PPxWtG — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 3, 2026

Liberals were trying to gin up fear, and, ironically, millions of Democrats who believed this bulls**t dutifully marched to the polls, and when asked by exit pollsters, they named "threats to democracy" as one of their top issues, more than affordability.

Well, reality struck, and the Democrats won those canceled midterms bigly, and now they are going to "Trump-proof" America with a wave of investigations, attempts to jail Republicans, and trying to implement their agenda of strip-mining the Constitution to "preserve democracy." And "Thought Leaders" such as George Packer are expressing surprise that their predictions of democracy's downfall proved premature.

The thing is...Donald Trump was never a threat to democracy. He was elected democratically, has governed in a manner that is consistent with his campaign rhetoric, and when he overstepped the legal line, as happens in every presidency (this is how precedents get set by courts), he has obeyed legal rulings in a manner that has been more norm-following than Obama or Biden.

The whole "threat to democracy" meme is occasionally just spreading Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) to get people riled up, but in many cases it is quite real in the minds of liberals, who, as I said, literally can't think beyond the tip of their nose.

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When reality contradicts their views, it is reality that is wrong, and if you side with reality, you are evil.

Canada is likely going to make correctly pointing out that there were no "residential school mass graves" a felony. Perfect metaphor for the modern left. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 17, 2026

They are solipsists who can't conceive of anybody holding genuinely different views that are based on good intentions, are unable to conceive of facts that don't correspond with their prejudices, and who are so threatened by views they don't share that they see Nazis behind every corner.

This poll below shows just how insanely evil and authoritarian the left was during Covid-19 Among Democrat voters: -55% supported fines against the unvaccinated simply for refusing the jab. -59% wanted permanent house confinement for anyone who refused to get vaccinated. -48% supported fines or PRISON for questioning vaccine efficacy on social media. -45% were in favor of the government having the ability to put the unnvaccinated in "designed facilities" aka internment camps. -47% supported "a government tracking program" to monitor unvaccinated citizens. -29% agreed with the state being able to REMOVE UNVACCINATED PARENTS' CUSTODY OVER THEIR OWN CHILDREN. Reminder that these are the exact same people that accuse us of being “fascists.” — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) November 25, 2025

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This poll below shows just how insanely evil and authoritarian the left was during Covid-19 Among Democrat voters: -55% supported fines against the unvaccinated simply for refusing the jab. -59% wanted permanent house confinement for anyone who refused to get vaccinated. -48% supported fines or PRISON for questioning vaccine efficacy on social media. -45% were in favor of the government having the ability to put the unnvaccinated in "designed facilities" aka internment camps. -47% supported "a government tracking program" to monitor unvaccinated citizens. -29% agreed with the state being able to REMOVE UNVACCINATED PARENTS' CUSTODY OVER THEIR OWN CHILDREN. Reminder that these are the exact same people that accuse us of being “fascists.”

That's how we got to the point where a third of Democrats during COVID wanted to put the unvaccinated in camps — literally- and it was common to talk about taking their children away.

The @TorontoStar just tried to lecture us all on social empathy! LOL 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/DcDGxJQfSj — Kat Kanada 🏴 (@KatKanada_TM) October 4, 2023

We've all had the jarring experience of conversing with a seemingly normal and nice person who then veers off into musing about what should happen to anybody who voted for Trump, didn't get the COVID shot, didn't support BLM, opposes gun control, or any number of other issues.

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The zeal and the desire to impose their will ooze out of them. And it's not because they aren't good and decent people; it's that they simply can't believe that anybody decent could think differently, or that their version of the facts is either wrong or at least not complete. They have The Science™ on their side, right?

No doubt, in their minds, Trump's failure to cancel the midterms or send out the troops to impose his will proves their warnings worked to deter him, not that they were simply wrong about Trump and his supporters.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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