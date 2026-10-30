Destination Color Revolution: Preparing the Propaganda Battleground

DataRepublican has been releasing a series of documents and videos revealing the plans of a network of former intelligence, military, law enforcement, and USAID officials who have put together a playbook for a color revolution here in the United States.

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This network isn't particularly secret; in fact, it's organized through federally recognized nonprofits, issues press releases, discusses its plans, holds seminars, and gets glowing profiles in the media. Many of the NGOs involved used to get money from USAID when it still existed, and as I will discuss in my next piece, they are openly talking about using the same color revolution playbook used in foreign countries to take down the Trump administration.

To the extent any of this is "secret," they hide it in rhetorical flourishes and propaganda talking points, not by disguising their actual strategy. Color revolutions, for the most part, are about two big things: mobilizing activists to put pressure at key points of weakness for the regime and winning the propaganda war, so when you strike at the king, you kill him, hopefully only metaphorically.

The propaganda campaign against Trump has been going strong for years, of course, but it lacked the coordinated on-the-ground logistics and planning these NGOs and planners have assembled. But from all indications, including the new propaganda wave coming out, the midterm election results provide an opportunity to run a live test for their plans.

New: FBI agents have expressed deep concern that they could be ordered to take legally questionable steps to investigate dubious claims of election fraud, and state officials are wargaming how to deal with federal intervention. with @CarolLeonnig https://t.co/Dxsh7hsuMQ — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) October 28, 2026

There has been an all-of-Left effort to "pre-bunk" any election shenanigans and to delegitimize any ballot security concerns expressed by the Trump administration. As Democrats keep warning darkly about Trump and Elon Musk interfering with the election, they are also preparing the ground for attacking any "election denialism" by Trump.

Democrat @jahimes praises paper ballots as the best protection against @elonmusk & @DonaldTrump using AI companies to alter vote totals. "Those paper ballots give us some reason to believe that even if there is meddling, we can go back and rebuild what happened.” https://t.co/62oN9o9paC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 28, 2026

They are covering themselves on both ends, and using leaks from within law enforcement agencies about vague, unspecified "worries" based on, quite literally, nothing, while the media is attacking the Justice Department on a daily basis. As I wrote Sunday, Attorney General Blanche spent all day denying baseless accusations about manipulating the election.

Dana Bash asked Attorney General Todd Blanche if DOJ's Alaska lawsuit is groundwork for President Trump to "overturn the election," with a January 6th callback for good measure. Blanche: "You got to stop it with that. You are not being a real person." "We're not laying any groundwork for the President to do that. So your premise, your question is not true." Nine days out, January 6th is the only card CNN has left. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2026

Dana Bash asked Attorney General Todd Blanche if DOJ's Alaska lawsuit is groundwork for President Trump to "overturn the election," with a January 6th callback for good measure.Blanche: "You got to stop it with that. You are not being a real person.""We're not laying any groundwork for the President to do that. So your premise, your question is not true."Nine days out, January 6th is the only card CNN has left.

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The MS NOW story is all "democracy defenders" and worried but unnamed FBI agents, and it does a lot of work without naming any current FBI agents or specifying any directives. There is no there, there, but lots of "Trump is doing bad but unspecified things." Their only named source is an MS NOW analyst who used to work for the FBI, so it's a reporter basically quoting himself.

As Election Day nears, recent events have prompted some FBI agents to express concern, according to seven people with knowledge of internal discussions among the ranks, that they may be ordered to seize voting machines or take other actions that disrupt election results. Current and former FBI officials told MS NOW that in the wake of recent Trump administration actions that they believe were designed to sow doubt in the election process, some agents have expressed deep concern that they could be ordered to take legally questionable steps to investigate dubious claims of election fraud. The individuals requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. MS NOW has also learned that advocates for free and fair elections are preparing ways to give FBI agents advice if they fear they have been assigned a task that is illegal or unethical, according to two former law enforcement officials who have knowledge of the plans. “I’m worried about that situation for sure,” a current FBI official said. “We have all the evidence we need to expect at least one U.S. attorney and one FBI agent to be willing to sign on to such actions, such as Georgia and Arizona.”

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I'll discuss who those "advocates for free and fair elections" really are in my next piece, but read that quote and identify exactly what it alleges.

Nothing. It's hand-waving about bad people maybe doing bad things, and good people who want to stop them.

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche MIC DROPS Fake News Margaret Brennan trying to CORNER him on made-up BS "You're talking about hypothetical after hypothetical! [...] Who's 'those?' Who's 'defying a subpoena?!' You're LITERALLY MAKING THINGS UP to try and get an answer out of me. WHO?" "OF COURSE we comply with subpoenas...is there ANY subpoena YOU can identify in this administration that we haven't complied with? Has there been ANY allegation or any contempt of Congress finding? NO! No, of course not!" 🔥🔥🔥 Brennan was trying to twist Vice President JD Vance's recent CBS town hall — where Vance plainly stated "we follow the law" — into a gotcha about whether Blanche would lock up Trump officials if Democrats take the House. Blanche left her speechless and she ended the interview after that one! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche MIC DROPS Fake News Margaret Brennan trying to CORNER him on made-up BS "You're talking about hypothetical after hypothetical! [...] Who's 'those?' Who's 'defying a subpoena?!' You're LITERALLY MAKING THINGS UP to try and get an answer out of me. WHO?" "OF COURSE we comply with subpoenas...is there ANY subpoena YOU can identify in this administration that we haven't complied with? Has there been ANY allegation or any contempt of Congress finding? NO! No, of course not!" 🔥🔥🔥 Brennan was trying to twist Vice President JD Vance's recent CBS town hall — where Vance plainly stated "we follow the law" — into a gotcha about whether Blanche would lock up Trump officials if Democrats take the House.

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The point is to stroke the intended audience's emotional and political erogenous zones and prime them for what comes next. If the midterms aren't the blowout they want, Elon Musk stole the election. If they are, but there are questions about illegal aliens voting or shenanigans such as the Fulton County screw-ups, they can trot out the "see, I told you that Trump is trying to steal the election" argument.

Full article link: https://t.co/u8bRyr45yc — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 20, 2026

As many of you know, in recent days Data Republican has been releasing transcripts, videos and audio recordings of a group of groups plotting to use violence to force President Trump to take protective actions (i.e., the Insurrection Act) that will result in the overthrow of our Constitution in favor of the will of Democrat governors. These groups include former USAID employees and other ex-national security officials, and the plans they discuss are straight out of the color revolution tactics, techniques and procedures those same people have been using for decades to overthrow foreign governments unfriendly to the USA. This is the biggest news story in decades, right? Yet no one in the mainstream media will touch it. Except to defend it.

If the Justice Department investigates post-election, they will go through legal channels, and that is exactly what this article is trying to delegitimize — legal processes, which are anything but authoritarian because that is what our system is designed to do. We litigate elections all the time in the courts. Ask Marc Elias about that.

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It's all about creating a trap where no matter what happens, Trump and his "cronies" are guilty of something, and the Justice Department is compromised beyond redemption. You need "outside, objective" monitors to watch over them.

And, wouldn't you know it, there is a group of outside democracy defenders ready to step in and save us from Trump.

More on them in the next piece.

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