And so the saga of Kilmar Abrego Garcia comes to an end, not with a bang but with the roar of jet engines over the Atlantic. The illegal alien and alleged human trafficker and domestic-abuse perp the media referred to as 'Maryland Man' has left the building:

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WATCH: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is at the airport, self-deporting to Spain. ABC News filmed him walking through a D.C.-area terminal today, headed for a flight to Madrid. The media spent 20 months turning him into a martyr. Chris Van Hollen flew all the way to El Salvador for this guy. He's leaving anyway. Enforce the law and they leave. Source: ABC News. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 24, 2026

Chris Van Hollen hardest hit?

In the end, Abrego Garcia chose to leave, although some pressure certainly informed that choice. Maryland Man still faced deportation to Liberia, and his case did not exactly look strong. The New York Times acknowledges that Abrego Garcia's voluntary departure came a step or two ahead of a more emphatic boot, while acting as Maryland Man's press secretary otherwise:

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia will voluntarily leave the United States for Spain on Tuesday night, appearing to bring to an end to a tortuous, 20-month saga that began when the Trump administration wrongfully deported him to a prison in his homeland of El Salvador. Mr. Abrego Garcia’s decision to leave for Spain came as he faced the prospect that the administration might decide his fate for him and deport him to Liberia. ... His ordeal continued even after he was brought back from El Salvador to face charges in Nashville of having acted as a driver for a smuggling ring that transported illegal immigrants across the country. Those charges were dismissed in their entirety in May by Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., who determined that the case had only been brought to punish Mr. Abrego Garcia for having challenged the efforts to deport him. In his ruling, Judge Crenshaw singled out Attorney General Todd Blanche for criticism, saying that prosecutors had reawakened a dormant investigation into Mr. Abrego Garcia at his request and that of his top deputies. Even as it sought to prosecute Mr. Abrego Garcia in Nashville, the Justice Department didn’t give up on its efforts in Maryland to deport him, a double-tracked approach that seemed at times to confuse both Judge Crenshaw and Judge Xinis, who oversaw the parallel cases.

The DOJ has appealed that dismissal, and for good reason. Tennessee law enforcement has video showing Abrego Garcia driving the car in the human-trafficking incident. Furthermore, Abrego Garcia already had at least one previous deportation order (in 2019) that the courts and the media have ignored in their attempts to make Maryland Man a cause celebre. Xinis and Crenshaw wanted to throw sand in the gears of immigration enforcement, but those rulings would not long survive scrutiny from the appellate circuit, and certainly not from the Supreme Court. Xinis' ruling in particular, claiming that the government only has six months to deport someone not in custody after a deportation order, is ludicrous.

The NY Times doesn't bother to inform its readers of the earlier deportation orders, nor of the flimsy legal reasoning Xinis employed in releasing Maryland Man last December. Abrego Garcia certainly understood it, however. If Abrego Garcia thought he'd win these cases, he would have stayed around and let Democrats like Van Hollen use his case to taunt Trump. Instead, he saw the writing on the wall, and the writing spelled out: LIBERIA.

Or Eswatini. I understand the beaches there are spectacular. If you know, you know.

And so, Maryland Man becomes Spanish Hombre, and reportedly will eventually transform yet again to Mexico Muchacho when Abrego Garcia ends his journeys. Perhaps Van Hollen will meet him in Mexico City for boat drinks again. Or maybe, just maybe, Democrat leadership will stop turning illegal aliens and alleged domestic abusers/human traffickers into their political heroes.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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