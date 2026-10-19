Elissa Slotkin's Threats Are Typical of the CIA Democrats Pushing for a Color Revolution

I will be doing a deeper dive into DataRepublican's bombshell document drops, demonstrating pretty conclusively that former intelligence officials and USAID are plotting what amounts to a color revolution in the United States in the next year or two, but for now, I want to focus on the indisputable evidence that Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin is making threats to all Republicans that the Democrats are coming for you if you get involved in politics.

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I guess there is no need to hide it anymore: Slotkin warns young Republicans that Democrats will destroy their lives. Elissa Slotkin to Young Republicans: We Are Coming for You https://t.co/QDCxY3x6Ve — David Strom (@DavidStrom) October 18, 2026

On Sunday, I wrote about Slotkin's jaw-dropping threat to young Republicans made at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, which is run by David Axelrod (who, through Morris Katz, has brought us Mamdani, Graham Platner, and several other radical candidates).

Slotkin was very explicit in her threats, which she has since been trying to walk back, but only a bit.

It is absolutely disgraceful to threaten young Americans for participating in politics and serving their country. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 17, 2026

Her threats were unambiguous: she is determined to destroy the current crop of Republicans who are working in the administration to ensure that any up-and-coming young Republicans know that their entire futures will be at risk if they cross the Democrats.

“I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity. I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message." — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 18, 2026

“I want to look at these signature cases and not just focus on the president, but on the people who enabled him. I want young people coming out of school to say, should I go work for the Trump administration? Like that sounds fun. I might get an opportunity. I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, and so let me avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message."

It's the same message the Democrats sent to lawyers who worked for Donald Trump in the first administration. There was a whole-of-party effort to destroy any lawyer and bar them from practicing law if they worked for Donald Trump. The goal was to isolate Trump and deny him any legal representation by deterring lawyers from getting anywhere near him.

The same efforts were made with debanking Republicans, and even President Trump himself was dropped by his bank after decades of business relationships. They judged working with him a political risk, thanks to the threats of Democrats to destroy them.

Ditto social media companies.

It's totalitarianism, right out there in the open, and a tactic loved by the CIA Democrats, who are an identified and growing group, although not all of them are literally from the CIA. Many are from the military, other members of the "intelligence community," and, of course, USAID alums.

Slotkin and her compadres have been inching ever closer to this line of explicit threats for quite a while now. You may recall that she was a prominent member of the "Seditious Six," who encouraged members of the military to disobey orders, and has been naming government officials she wants jailed for as long as 20 years.

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Amazingly and predictably Elissa Slotkin has managed to make herself the victim after calling for fascist government prosecutions of everyone who disagrees with her political ideology so that they're too scared to ever work in government — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) October 19, 2026

After the enormous backlash, she is now taking a two-step approach: walking back the "deterrence" line she expressed very clearly at the Institute of Politics and arguing that she means only people who broke the law.

Uh, yeah, right. First, by now we know "Nobody is above the law" has a double meaning: the second meaning is that "Democrats are above the law," and even the term "law" is very flexible. See all those prosecutions of Trump and the lawfare they pursued with vigor.

Second: she was crystal clear: the lawfare is to keep young Republicans from getting involved. There was no ambiguity; that's exactly what she meant.

Which gets us to all the evidence that DataRepublican is dropping. I will do a deeper dive when I get a fuller picture. In short, she has the goods via documents and recordings of CIA Democrats, including former military, IC officials, and fired USAID officials planning what amounts to a coup. It is in their own words, and hidden behind the mealy-mouthed "if it becomes necessary to save the Republic language," but she has evidence that the actual plans are drawn up and war-gamed.

That sounds crazy, but remember this line from a fired USAID employee, spoken out loud, and to a member of the media:

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“Take it from those of us who worked in authoritarian countries: We’ve become one… They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.

"Safer to keep your regime." Think about that. "You fired us; now we are coming to take down the elected government."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.