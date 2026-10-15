The Silence of the Media Is Deafening

Inspector Javert, it turns out, was too lazy for his job. A slacker.

Jack Smith could teach him a lesson or two about getting to the bottom of things and making life miserable for the people he targets.

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Smith, you will recall, was the illegally appointed Special Counsel assigned to destroy Donald Trump and any of his supporters. Merrick Garland broke the law by appointing him, and Smith's bogus case fell apart spectacularly when Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that Garland broke the rules when appointing him.

Smith appealed, and in the meantime, Trump won reelection, and Smith resigned in disgrace.

Still, Smith was a busy beaver as Special Counsel. So busy, in fact, that the chances that you, my reader, wound up in his spreadsheet of potential insurrectionists?

Ex-special counsel Jack Smith obtained personal info on 639K Republicans- including red MAGA hat buyers https://t.co/F8BnxKfCEv https://t.co/ht1pdf7USV — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2026

Did you make a political donation over the past 20 years? You could be on his list!

Did you buy a MAGA hat? Well, you could be a terrorist plotting to take down the Republic!

Ex-special counsel Jack Smith obtained personal information on 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters — including some who contributed as little as $1 or bought “red MAGA hats” — according to subpoena returns obtained by a Senate Republican committee. In a Wednesday memo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) disclosed the details of data Smith’s office received, denouncing the former prosecutor of President Trump for “abuse of authority.” More than 148,000 rows on spreadsheets contained the findings, including donors from 2005 to 2021.

Senator Chuck Grassley released a memo outlining some of the outrageous conduct Smith engaged in, including collecting 640,000 names of Republicans whose "crime" was contributing to candidates or liking red hats. His investigators created a spreadsheet to track potential enemies of the state.

That's not an investigation. That's building a watchlist for the Stasi. The spreadsheet was impressive in its scope.

Names; dates of birth; physical addresses ("most states and U.S. territories, including the home states of every Judiciary Committee member"); email addresses

Whether the individual was a registered Republican; congressional district and state legislative district

Occupation and place of employment — samples: "janitor, doorman, pool tech, driver, logger, safety manager and retired"

Donation amount ("as low as $1; generally, donation amounts were under $1,000")

Credit card information (including last four digits)

Donor analysis data (one-time vs. recurring donations, amounts)

Earliest donor contribution captured dates back to 2005

Merch strand: a catalogue of 2024 Trump campaign products ("these red hats, t-shirts, mugs, and door mats," per the memo via the Post) plus hat-sale records tying individual purchasers to home shipping addresses.

I don't happen to have a MAGA mug or t-shirt, but I was once gifted a MAGA hat that I have lying around somewhere. I wonder if the purchaser — who, ironically, wasn't a fan of Trump — wound up on Jack Smith's enemies list.

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Whistleblowers disclosed the new info about the wide net the special counsel cast, as Smith was gearing up to indict Trump for attempting to reverse Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. That probe, which began as an FBI investigation codenamed “Arctic Frost,” has been cited by Republicans as having committed Watergate-level abuses against politicians — including many who had their phone calls and text messages obtained without their knowledge — and party allies. “I again call on my Democratic colleagues to join my oversight work instead of trying to defend Smith and sweep his abuse of authority under the rug,” Grassley said in the memo to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When Richard Nixon kept an "enemies list," which had no actual legal backing and no group of prosecutors subpoenaing anybody, it included the names of 220 people and organizations. The media was outraged at the time, though the only real consequence of ending up on that list was getting the cold shoulder from the White House.

In this case, a federal prosecutor with subpoena power and the will to use it collected data on 640,000 Americans whose only crime was supporting Republicans, and FBI agents dutifully combed through it, classified people by occupation and how long they supported Republicans, and treated them as suspects in a conspiracy to overthrow the government.

And the media...shrugs. In fact, they all supported Jack Smith and lamented that he was forced to resign after being blocked from illegally prosecuting Trump.

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Unbelievable. Or not, really. This is the new reality in the United States, where the elitists act as if the Stasi were a model that needed only to be updated with sophisticated information technology to become truly effective.

Smith used nearly 200 subpoenas to collect this data, including phone records from nearly 90 White House phones, Trump's lawyers, and his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, while she ran his 2024 campaign.

You can't make it up. His investigation of the 2021 "insurrection" required investigating almost every Republican Senator and Trump's 2024 campaign?

Uh, yeah, no. It was the creation of an enemies list, complete with backgrounds on and financial records of the "enemies."

For this, Smith is a hero to the Democrats, and their only regret seems to be that he didn't manage to keep Trump out of the Oval Office again. They were determined to jail him. Apparently, along with his aides and supporters.

I don't care if you are disappointed in Trump right now. Voting for Democrats is voting for more of this type of tyranny.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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