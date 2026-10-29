Part 2: EU Drops Adopting 'Associate' Orphan Syrupeans

This morning we started with all the kisses...

Dear @MarkJCarney we want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible. I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to being the first associate member of the EU. And create a common prosperity and economic security space. https://t.co/GqIjGBz6aY — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 16, 2026

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...and now we pick up where I left off on what had started out as a long, long post.

Carney's globalist ambition scores some big, big misses.

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Then, late yesterday evening, the malcontents left behind in Europe dropped the bombshell.

BREAKING: EU reportedly abandons plans to offer Canada “associate member” status after opposition from Germany, France, Italy, & Greece. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 28, 2026

EU ABANDONS PLANS TO OFFER CANADA 'ASSOCIATE MEMBER STATUS'

Not for NOTHING did Carney trade his nation's future, its current anemic economic prosperity, and future sovereignty to a Borg collective over the simple matter of a fit of pique.

I HATE ORANGE MEN!

Guess what?

That's exactly what he did it for - all for nothing.

NUH-THING

Mark Carney's shameless political rejection of the best deal the Canadian government would ever get that was also marginally fair to its gargantuan, eminently nurturing neighbor next door, and his shameless pandering to the collective despots ruling the crumbling empire of feudal states existing on the fumes of their 18th-century glory have finally bitten him in his effete globalist derriere.

@POLITICOEurope That’s a polite FO to both Carney and Von de Layden ….. in diplomatic-speak. — RORY CAMPBELL (@rorycam85011089) October 28, 2026

Canada, his Syrupean fiefdom, is so much 'NOTHING' that even these modern, desiccated European states, in thrall to the collective's Borg queen, want nothing to do with one more succubus attaching itself to the hive.

Oh no! Europe didn't want a second Greece? Woweee — Zach (Probably) (@ThatOtherZach) October 28, 2026

Knocked the welcome mat right out from under Ursula's feet.

European Union member states have blocked a proposal by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to grant Canada a special status as an "associate member" of the bloc. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and several other EU leaders pushed to remove the term from a draft declaration ahead of a two-day EU-Canada summit beginning Thursday in Montreal, according to diplomats cited by the dpa and AFP news agencies. Instead, the revised document calls for a plan to establish "closer ties" between Canada and the EU without membership. The declaration was approved by EU member states on Wednesday evening and is expected to be published on Friday, at the end of the summit. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa and several EU commissioners are attending the talks.

The, uh, 'Alliance for the Future' seems pretty tepid after all the cheek-smacking.

...The initiative aims to remove trade barriers, facilitate investment and secure supplies of critical raw materials, medicines and technologies during crises. Both sides also want to strengthen cooperation on energy, climate protection, artificial intelligence, security and education. Canada could gain broader access to EU programs covering research, education and defense. A new economic council is planned to bring together businesses from both sides of the Atlantic. The declaration also calls for a study into the feasibility of increasing Canadian liquefied natural gas exports to Europe. However, EU governments watered down several economic commitments in the original draft. An explicit goal of deeper financial market integration was removed. Instead of promising preferential treatment in economic security measures, both sides now intend to limit potential negative effects on each other.

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Carney is in damage control mode, telling the always-sympathetic CBC that 'it's not the name that matters.'

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Judging by the press coverage, though, the name kind of does matter, a lot, considering what the two amigos were selling the world and Canada not six weeks ago, besides the gleeful finger-in-the-eye to the United States.

You get the idea.

And, yeah - it matters that it is now all blowed up.

What an excruciating embarrassment from the smug, blushing triumph in Brussels a little over a month ago.

BASICALLY A COSTCO PLUS ONE

An update on Carney's EU membership application: https://t.co/XlOBjHz466 — Canada Roast (@CanadaRoast) October 27, 2026

And now, in another serious Carney miscalculation, Syrupeans may not go quietly into that good night.

BREAKING NEWS Canadian industries face a massive EU CARBON TAX while Mark Carney secretly negotiates to make Canada a member of the European Union. And let’s not forget, the European Union already imposes massive carbon taxes on its members. Why isn’t Parliament debating this while Canadians are kept in the dark? — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) October 28, 2026

Why isn’t Parliament debating this while Canadians are kept in the dark?

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Why not, indeed?

A new separatist premier in Quebec is already making noise that he'll throw whatever wrenches he feels warranted. Carney didn't invite him to speak during the summit this weekend, even though it's being held in the Quebecois province of Montreal.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will not attend the Canada-European Union summit in Montreal on Thursday and Friday, citing concerns that Quebec’s interests will not be represented without an official opportunity to speak. In a letter obtained by CTV News, St-Pierre Plamondon outlined his concerns to EU representatives, arguing that Quebec had been excluded from discussions. “In the context of this summit, the federal government has decided to exclude Quebec from the discussions that will take place there,” the letter reads. “The government that I have had the honour of leading since the elections on Oct. 5 has neither a seat at the negotiating table nor the opportunity to speak to present to our European partners the general policy directions of the province of Quebec with a view to the agreements that will result from these talks. And this is despite the fact that this summit is being held on Quebec soil.” ...“The federal government refuses to consult Quebec and involve it in the negotiations, it seeks to impose economic decisions on it that encroach on its areas of jurisdiction, in complete rupture with the Gérin-Lajoie doctrine. It goes even further on the symbolic level by refusing to let the Quebec premier speak at an event on his own territory where Quebec’s economic interests will be negotiated,” the Quebec premier wrote on social media Tuesday. “Worse still, the federal government would have us believe that the Quebec premier obtaining permission to serve shrimp cocktails at a reception constitutes an acceptable and sufficient form of influence in representing Quebec’s interests.”

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OOF

Even Pierre Poilievre smells blood in the water.

How long will this theatre go on? While Canadians can’t afford food and homes, Mr. Carney has distracted for months with big talk about “Associate Membership” with Europe. Now, Europe has rejected it. For the next two days, we will be distracted again from the cost-of-living crisis with wall-to-wall media coverage on yet another grand theatrical meeting to sign a bunch of meaningless declarations filled with big words (catalyze, anyone?) and promises to meet again to talk more. No one’s mortgage or grocery bill will come down. We already have a free trade deal with Europe, Mr. Carney. Get the 9 countries who have not ratified it to do so. And get EU countries to let our beef into the continent and cancel their planned carbon tariff on Canada. Otherwise stop wasting your time and our money. Both are running out. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) October 29, 2026

...For the next two days, we will be distracted again from the cost-of-living crisis with wall-to-wall media coverage on yet another grand theatrical meeting to sign a bunch of meaningless declarations filled with big words (catalyze, anyone?) and promises to meet again to talk more. No one’s mortgage or grocery bill will come down. We already have a free trade deal with Europe, Mr. Carney. Get the 9 countries who have not ratified it to do so. And get EU countries to let our beef into the continent and cancel their planned carbon tariff on Canada. Otherwise stop wasting your time and our money. Both are running out.

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Brutal truths... .

EU was desperate to bury Iceland's August decision to reject EU membership. So up stepped Carney, gifting the embattled and unelected von der Leyen some positive PR around her September State of the Union speech. It worked. Media brands the world over painted EU as something even democratic Canada wished to join. And now, just a month later, the silly and unworkable proposal is quietly killed, to little media attention. — James Holland (@James7Holland) October 28, 2026

It worked. Media brands the world over painted EU as something even democratic Canada wished to join. And now, just a month later, the silly and unworkable proposal is quietly killed, to little media attention.

...and mockery abound, just that fast.

🇪🇺 "Ever closer association short of full membership itself" has such a great ring to it. 🤣 ECASOFMI will be an acronym hit. 💐 🤏 This is a perfect example of Carney in action. Big, flowery announcements that fail to deliver anything meaningful. 💰 After spending millions of taxpayer $ jet setting around so he can chest puff. — RMC86 (@RMC19861987) October 29, 2026

... After spending millions of taxpayer $ jet setting around so he can chest puff.

All because one tiny globalist banker...

It was designed to make Trump look bad. Thats all it was. — TC2 (@TerryCarlsonII) October 28, 2026

...thought he could flex on the U.S.

Speaking of kisses, this ending is...





...the best kiss of all.

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