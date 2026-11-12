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A Breaking Update on Piddington (Not Paddington)

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 12, 2026 8:40 PM
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A Breaking Update on Piddington (Not Paddington)
AP Photo/Michel Spingler

This is actually quite sad, but as I'm on a Burnham-bashing bent this evening, I might as well get it all in one fell (in the noxious and ugly sense) swoop.

I'm not sure you remember, as there have been so many valiant little towns fighting the forces of Labour trying to tear the eponymous 'British' communities apart, but little Piddington - literally 'little' at 350 souls - put up one of the most heartbreaking, valiant battles against having 1,200 Muslim migrants dumped on them.

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As our David wrote back in September, it got so bad that the little village declared its independence from the rest of that whackjob Kingdom.

If only the United Kingdom had a Second Amendment, the second English Civil War would now be on.

Well, probably not, since Piddington, Oxfordshire, is a village of only 350 people, so even the decrepit UK Army could take them on handily, but the point is: these citizens of England and the UK feel put upon enough to vote for independence from the United Kingdom. 

The issue is exactly what you would expect: the Labour government is planning to settle somewhere between 1,250 and 3500 male Muslim migrants at a nearby decommissioned military base. A military base that was once used to protect the country from foreign invaders will become the barracks for the newcomers who are colonizing the country.

In the words of Steve Martin as The Wild and Crazy Guy Piddington said:

I BREAK WITH THEE, I BREAK WITH THEE, I BREAK WITH THEE

...and dispensed with the tuna fish sandwich under each arm.

The ladies of the village begged female members of Parliament (MPs) to speak for them, to represent them, but to no avail. 

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And the Labour government rebuffed their independence vote with its usual weasel-worded arrogant argle-bargle about 'sorry, but fairness across the country' came first.

Frankly, most British feel it's not fair that the government puts migrants first to begin with, but the government doesn't give a rip what anyone who's British thinks, and there you have the problem.

And today, the miserable, incompetent communist who is Prime Minister Andy Burnham's housing hatchet chick stuck the shiv in tiny Piddington's back, as only she can.

It's official. And it's 'more than' 1200. It's now up to as many as 1,500 military age Muslim males.

Oh, delightful. And 'a fairer distribution of asylum seekers.'

Angela Rayner has approved plans to house more than 1,200 illegal migrants at MoD Bicester, as she was accused of "betraying" the people of Piddington.

The small Oxfordshire village, home to just 350 people, has been relentlessly fighting back against attempts to house migrants near their community.

But the Housing Secretary today used emergency powers at her disposal to grant planning permission for the site.

The approval means the Home Office will now be allowed to progress the proposal, subject to other assessments and consents.

Sources inside the department have "welcomed" Ms Rayner's decision, insisting the site will pave the way for a "fairer distribution of asylum seekers", the Daily Express reports.

Greg Smith, the Tory MP for Mid Buckinghamshire, has shared a letter he received confirming the move.

It read: "I am writing to inform you that today the Secretary of State has granted planning permission, subject to conditions, for the Home Office’s application described above."

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Suck a stone, Piddington. And buy window bars for your home and Apple AirTags for your pets and kids.

This is Piddington's MP.

He's furious, not that it'll do any good.

...I have met many women from the village who are scared for their safety but Angela Rayner doesn’t care 

Instead of accommodating illegal immigrants, the government should leave the ECHR so illegal immigrants can be rapidly deported

Sorry, dude. That human rights court thing is sacro-sanct. How else would they charge people for war crimes, keep the NGOs fat and happy, and chase Israel around?

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Besides, it wouldn't be 'fair.'

The government has to spread the 'scare' around since it gives them the excuse not to stop the boats or send anyone back.



 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANDY BURNHAM | ANGELA ALSOBROOKS | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | UNITED KINGDOM

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