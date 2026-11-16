There's a strange malady affecting the brains of progressive Western leaders lately, and I'm not sure if it's curable or not, or how exactly it came to infect them so deeply to begin with. I could query my scientifically minded girlfriend, Leslie Eastman, who finds all sorts of creepy contagions to research and write about. But I fear even her 900-pound rational brain would be baffled trying to explain the upsurge in these once extremely rare, but now terrifyingly common, cases of...

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I'M THE KING OF THE WORLD SYNDROME

It's appearing repeatedly in middle-aged men of mediocre talent, middling intelligence, and sour-dish-rag personalities, who have been inexplicably elevated to the highest offices in their respective countries.

Yeah. Carney, Starmer, and now Burnham.

What a parade of lackluster, milquetoast, mendacious mediocrities. Yet they are proving to be every bit the autocratic dictators, stomping all over the explicit choices of their voters that Donald Trump is so often painted as, but has yet to be.

Besides racking up the points in his ongoing attempts to hand his free and sovereign nation over to the European Union, Carney's been busy all last week making friends with all the worst people on Earth, and giving away Syrupean money as if he actually had it to give.

#REPORT: Mark Carney holds a meeting with Brazilian president Lula da Silva, announcing that he will be "putting half a billion dollars behind Brazil’s landmark rainforest conservation initiative" paid for by Canadian taxpayers. https://t.co/Dw0TiM9rJf — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) November 15, 2026

He doesn't, but that doesn't stop him.

🇨🇦🛢️🇨🇳🌞 : Mark Carney commits to sending China Canadian coal, oil & gas, so China can build us solar panels & wind turbines. Carney also renews his pledge to build a new international order & wants to discuss with Xi Jinping how China can help create it. — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) November 16, 2026

I literally meant ALL the WORST people in the world LOVE MARK CARNEY.

Hillary Clinton says Mark Carney is the “leader of the free world” https://t.co/fGrjMlyW87 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 15, 2026

Canadians, on the other hand, are wondering what hit them.

Guys - you did it to yourselves.

The same thing happened in England, when, in a knee-jerk reaction to almost a decade and a half of Tory promises, the British elected Labour and got Keir Starmer for their prime minister, knowing full well he had some whacked-out agenda items that might not sit right with them.

But, c'mon - how bad could it be, right?

PFFFT

NO RELIGION SHOULD BE SHIELDED FROM DEBATE, CHALLENGE OR MOCKERY. The Free Speech Union is supporting Stephen Gray in his appeal against his conviction today. In April, Stephen — an FSU member and retired police officer who served for 27 years — was convicted of sending a “grossly offensive” communication under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 for sharing a joke about Islam on Facebook. The post showed a man wearing a turban beside a rasher of bacon, with the caption: “Fun facts about bacon! People who eat bacon have a lower chance of marrying a 9-year-old!” Stephen was ordered to pay more than £1,100 in fines and costs and now has a criminal record. How can this happen in a country that abolished blasphemy laws 18 years ago? Stephen is a good man, and we’re proud to support him. He must win this appeal. We must send a clear message that the state should not impose or enforce an Islamic blasphemy law. Please support Stephen’s fundraiser and help us fight back. Watch FSU External Affairs Officer @_ConnieShaw 👇 — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) November 13, 2026

— was convicted of sending a “grossly offensive” communication under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003 for sharing a joke about Islam on Facebook. The post showed a man wearing a turban beside a rasher of bacon, with the caption: “Fun facts about bacon! People who eat bacon have a lower chance of marrying a 9-year-old!” Stephen was ordered to pay more than £1,100 in fines and costs and now has a criminal record. How can this happen in a country that abolished blasphemy laws 18 years ago? Stephen is a good man, and we’re proud to support him. He must win this appeal. We must send a clear message that the state should not impose or enforce an Islamic blasphemy law.

The list is long, undistinguished, and horrifying. It's no wonder they booted the blighter out in favor of somebody new - a fresh face, a clean beginning. Someone who said he understood what the British people wanted?

He heard them?

🚨BREAKING: Andy Burnham is now WITHHOLDING migrant crime data for 2025, on top of the ongoing court case to prevent data from 2018-2024 being released Why are they going to such lengths to cover this data up? I think we all know. https://t.co/J5JMTvke76 — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 16, 2026

FAIRNESS ACROSS THE COUNTY BURNHAM

Where should we put giant asylum centres? “It’s about fairness”, according to Andy Burnham. How is this fair on Piddington or Linton-on-Ouse?? 🤷‍♂️ Detention and deportation is the only workable and effective solution. Labour inherited this system and scrapped it. https://t.co/ZyaMYfnyUP — Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) November 15, 2026

Ah, yes - the selected, not elected prime minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham, who is now trying to beat Syrupean Mark Carney to that special EU status in direct contravention of the votes of British citizens.

He's suddenly trying to tamp down the speculation he himself fanned.

Six weeks ago Andy Burnham suggested Britain “could go all the way” and rejoin the European Union. This week he downplayed his own idea: “No one’s talking about rejoining.” The prime minister heads into a UK-EU summit in Brussels on Nov. 20 trying to slow down a conversation he started about the country’s long-term relationship with Europe. Burnham has been privately making clear to Labour colleagues that he’s not in a rush to decide what he wants his long-term EU policy to be, according to government officials familiar with the matter. Number 10 Downing Street has not even begun discussing which outcome it might favor, according to one. The prime minister is open-minded and keen not to put his thumb on the scale by backing a particular option before much wider consultation with his party, businesses, the public and the EU, they added. Another official said Burnham’s aides want to tap the brakes on a conversation that’s at risk of getting out of control. In a sign of their caution, Number 10 is undecided on whether to go ahead with a planned speech by Burnham after the summit in which he had intended to set out different options for the future relationship, a third official said. They all spoke on condition of anonymity discussing internal policy deliberations.

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But he sure has made it clear that Brexit was a losing proposition, from his standpoint.

UK lost more than it gained from Brexit, Burnham to say ahead of EU summit The prime minister is expected to argue the UK has lost more than it has gained from leaving the European Union in a speech ahead of a UK-EU summit later this week. Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday, Andy Burnham will compare the UK's Brexit deal to the "emperor's new clothes" - saying "a needlessly hard Brexit" created barriers for businesses and the promise to "take back control" was not delivered. He is due to sign new agreements on food, energy and youth mobility with the bloc at Friday's summit, after the substance of those deals was set by his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer. The Conservatives have said Labour are "dragging us into the European Union via the back door". Separately Burnham has said he wants to examine the "pros and cons" of different options for Britain's long-term relationship with the EU.

EXPLORING HIS OPTIONS...FOR BRITAIN

Not so much, you know, British options or opinions, because, like, he's the prime minister now and doesn't have to answer to anyone. Like that Carney guy in Canada.

🚨BREAKING Andy Burnham denies MPs chance to vote on Brexit surrender as Labour sells out to EU The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed Parliament will have no vote on the deal from Friday’s Brussels meeting with EU chiefs while Burnham is set to declare tonight at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet that Brexit has not worked and compare the existing deal to the emperor’s new clothes. The spokesman said the summit is about getting a better deal for Britain that must pass the Makerfield test of making people better off but stressed the focus remains on removing unnecessary barriers with our closest neighbour. Has Andy Burnham sold out to the EU and put them first over Brits? — 𝔾𝕣𝕚𝕗𝕥𝕪 (@TheGNPE) November 16, 2026

...with EU chiefs while Burnham is set to declare tonight at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet that Brexit has not worked and compare the existing deal to the emperor’s new clothes. The spokesman said the summit is about getting a better deal for Britain that must pass the Makerfield test of making people better off but stressed the focus remains on removing unnecessary barriers with our closest neighbour. Has Andy Burnham sold out to the EU and put them first over Brits?

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I always see Hillary with that stupid misspelled clown-sized whoopie button in her hand when I see 'reset' in politics.

Labour’s EU reset deal will threaten Britain’s food security by burdening businesses with more red tape, industry leaders have warned ⤵️ https://t.co/Upcx5pGcPd https://t.co/F8huVn2EjE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 15, 2026

Burnham's 'deal' basically turns the UK's agriculture sector controls over to the EU.

...Her intervention comes ahead of Mr Burnham’s post-Brexit deal with Brussels, which is due to be signed off next week. Within the deal, the UK has agreed to align with EU plant and animal health rules to cut down on checks at the border. Ms Betts warned that the need to rapidly “re-comply” with European standards will create extra work for businesses already struggling with sky-high energy bills and “a tsunami of new regulation” under Labour. Writing for The Telegraph, Ms Betts said: “While the food system works tirelessly to keep food prices down, contending with heatwaves, droughts and floods among other things, government policy is determinedly adding to those pressures rather than helping to ease them. “Some packaging recycling fees have risen by nearly 300 per cent in the past year. Ministers are planning to ban companies from promoting a range of products they’ve just spent years making healthier, which comes as another big financial hit. “Then the sector finds it must rapidly prepare to re-comply with EU food law, in the UK and for exports, under the UK-EU reset about to be signed. This is all diverting precious resources – people and capital – from investing in the manufacturing capacity, efficiency and jobs that underpin our food system’s resilience.”

As with the Canadian deal Mark Carney is desperate to salvage, the EU sets all the rules and is a lopsided monster of a trading partner.

...Consider, for example, the question of food and veterinary standards, known by trade negotiators as sanitary and phytosanitary controls (SPS). While a deal would suit both parties, the EU stands to gain vastly more than the UK. This is because, in this sector, the EU sells us more than three times as much as it buys from us. According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, British exports to the EU in food and drink, live animals, plants, seeds, timber and all other products covered by SPS rules are worth £15bn a year; our imports from the EU in the same categories come to £51bn. The EU is plainly the demandeur here. Indeed, it should be biting our arm off for a deal. Although its negotiators (and the self-loathing poseurs in this country who unhesitatingly side with them) are trotting out all their old clichés about cakes and cherries, the fact is that the EU can agree to mutual recognition of SPS. It has done so, for example, with New Zealand, on the sensible grounds that New Zealand’s food standards are in no sense ropey or barbaric. Britain’s food standards are even closer to the EU’s than New Zealand’s, for the obvious reason that, until an eye-blink ago, they were identical. When we diverge, it is usually because we have more stringent regulations – for example, we have banned sow stalls, the crates that confine pregnant pigs. So, again, why in the name of all that is holy would the EU not want to do such a deal with Britain, thereby guaranteeing its farmers access to their largest export market? There is, I’m afraid, only one answer. They have been holding out for a British government despairing enough, demoralised enough and dogmatic enough to agree instead unilaterally to follow EU rules in perpetuity. To their delight, they have now got one.

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I do not understand the mad charge into thralldom.

Labour voters overwhelmingly want Andy Burnham to commit to rejoining the EU, poll shows. So billions to join, have to join tge Euro and all current trade deals abandoned? We will be bankrupt yet again. https://t.co/4YHqwXrHOp — Xenomorph (@PetenShirl) October 10, 2026

Polls are mixed on the public's opinion of the issue.

Welcome to @StayOutEu - good to see another pro-Brexit group join the fight! ICYMI, Stay Out's estimate of £39bn for the annual cost of rejoining the EU (£750m a week) is in the same ballpark as those published by @BritainUnbound in July. It is also nearly double the £20bn that a majority of voters said was unacceptable in a recent More in Common poll... 🤔 — Britain Unbound (@BritainUnbound) November 14, 2026

...It is also nearly double the £20bn that a majority of voters said was unacceptable in a recent More in Common poll...

But nearly all want to be asked first.

Not to have some guy who thinks he's the king of the world sign their country away.

Sometimes, though, that seems like it's too much to ask, doesn't it?

You know...

"I am not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU. I respect the decision that was made at the referendum." Andy Burnham, campaigning in May. Tonight he'll say: "The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained." And Friday's deals would have Britain following changing EU rules on food and carbon. Respecting the vote, or rejoining in all but name? 🎥 @BBCPolitics — WasAcop (@WasAcop) November 16, 2026

...Tonight he'll say: "The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we have gained." And Friday's deals would have Britain following changing EU rules on food and carbon. Respecting the vote, or rejoining in all but name?

...for that whole 'respect the voters' theater to be true.

Once.

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