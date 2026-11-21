His name is Fausto Isidro Meza Flores but he's better known as El Chapo Isidro, a drug cartel leader in Mexico who was on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Yesterday, with some help from U.S. intelligence, Mexico captured El Chapo Isidro in the city of Guasave.

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The arrest on Friday night of the drug trafficker, Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, who is known as El Chapo Isidro, was a major victory in Mexico’s campaign against its largest criminal organizations. Mr. Meza Flores was among the most powerful traffickers in Sinaloa, where a war between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has killed thousands and plunged the state into relentless violence. Mexico’s defense ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the operation to capture Mr. Meza Flores had been carried out in coordination with U.S. agencies... Mr. Meza Flores was the leader of the Beltrán Leyva drug trafficking organization, originally part of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel, before starting his own group, which is known as the Meza-Flores criminal organization, in Sinaloa. The U.S. authorities describe the group as a heavily armed and violent organization that controls drug production and distribution in parts of Mexico. They accuse it of trafficking large quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana into the United States.

The operation resulted in a bunch of retaliatory attacks by cartel gunmen.

Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, as well as burnt cars... Mexican authorities said they used “stealth and surprise” to capture him. They said after being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, the officials entered a home and arrested him. They later evacuated Meza Flores and others detained in the clash in a Mexican Air Force plane to Mexico City.

Stealth and surprise may have been part of it but so were helicopter gunships. The top video shows the firing. The bottom one shows the effect on the ground.

@Osinttechnical Ground level view of a pair of Mexican Air Force UH-60 Blackhawks engaging Cártel de Guasave forces with M134 minigun fire in Guasave, Sinaloa, tonight. https://t.co/ODuXFBmsX7 — Doo Something (@DarnelvaDoo) November 21, 2026

I think those clips really put in perspective the claims that the cartels are too well armed for Mexico to take them on. It doesn't look that way to me. It looks like Mexico could end these guys at any time. Anyway, the shootout seems to have happened near a baseball stadium in the city. Players and fans cleared out.

En pleno juego de béisbol, en #Guasave se registra una balacera en las inmediaciones del recinto del estadio. https://t.co/WlR0Wnm7mS — Revista ESPEJO (@EspejoRevista) November 21, 2026

El Chapo Isidro was grabbed by special forces.

🇲🇽🇺🇸 Mexico just caught one of the FBI's 10 most wanted men overnight. Special forces captured Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," in Sinaloa along with 2 other leaders of his gang. The FBI wanted him for drug trafficking into the U.S. and had a $5 million reward on his head. Mexico says U.S. intelligence helped track him down. His capture set off gunfire, burning vehicles and roadblocks across northern Sinaloa, sending people running for cover. That's one less name on the FBI's list, and one more night of chaos in Sinaloa. Source: CNN / Writer: Daniyal — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 21, 2026

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The cartel had trucks full of gunmen driving around the city trying to get him back. Some of them unwisely shot at the helicopters overhead.

Células del Chapo Isidro intentaron liberar a su patrón en camionetas artilladas, algunas de ellas abrieron fuego contra los helicópteros y terminaron siendo acribilladas por la fuerza aérea mexicana. #guasave #sinaloa #mexico #ejercitomexicano #armadademexico https://t.co/2QvEKgBBKI — fuerzas_especiales_mex (@FuerzasMex) November 21, 2026

This is not a sound you ever want to be on the wrong end of.

¡Impresionante! Desde las alturas helicóptero Black Hawk dispara contra un domicilio en Guasave, #Sinaloa 🚔🚨 https://t.co/WJBjpdMMRK — Noticias Café Negro (@CafeNegro3) November 21, 2026

As the shootout continued, this local news reporter had to take cover.

🚨 ¡EN MEDIO DEL FUEGO CRUZADO! Un reportero de @Meganoticiascln quedó en medio de la balacera registrada en Guasave, #Sinaloa, durante los hechos de narcoterrorismo. https://t.co/0HC5e7XE6i — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) November 21, 2026

So many cartel gunmen were shot that they took over a clinic to force workers to treat their wounded.

🚔🚨 || "Vale más que no le hablen al Gobierno", civiles armados ingresaron a una clínica de Guasave para que el personal médico atienda a gatilleros heridos. Hasta el momento las autoridades no han informado de personas lesionadas o asesinadas durante las balaceras de esta noche | #Adiscusión — Adiscusión Diario (@adiscusion) November 21, 2026

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Here's how Guasave looked in the morning.

"Bienvenidos a Guasave" así amaneció el municipio tras el operativo para detener al 'Chapo Isidro'; de manera extraoficial se reportan más de 80 vehículos calcinados, aún no se informa de bajas o heridos. 📹 Ramón Biarco. https://t.co/8t9yAFhNGv — Felícitos Trujillo (@Felicitos_) November 21, 2026

There are videos showing those same trucks and bodies in the streets. I'm not going to post those here. A bit too gruesome for a family friendly website, but the cartel did not fare well in the shootout.

It's impossible not to see the hand of President Trump behind this. Just yesterday Trump described a meeting with Mexican President Sheinbaum in which he told her "the cartels were running Mexico."

BREAKING: Trump says drug cartels are running Mexico, revealing he told President Claudia Sheinbaum the same thing during their meeting. “We can’t let the cartels run Mexico. They’re our neighbor.” https://t.co/qK52uO4W3H — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2026

Trump mentioned we were working with Mexico on the cartels and later the same night, this arrest happens as part of a joint operation. That's obviously not a coincidence. Trump designated cartels as terrorist organizations on his first day back in office. He's been cracking down on these organizations ever since. Even the cartel members respect what Trump is doing, though they may not like it.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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