Liberals love to use Amazon and love to hate Amazon.

They love it because it offers an amazing array of products at low prices, delivers them cheaply, and does so quickly and conveniently. And it's not just liberals who love Amazon. Most Americans do, which is why it went from being a small online bookstore to a colossus that bestrides the world, wildly profitable.

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Somewhere north of 80% of Americans use Amazon, and 92% of online shoppers do. That is a staggering number, and it has nothing to do with the kind of coercion that communist states use to enforce their monopolies: we use it because it is great. I got seven packages from Amazon yesterday because I am putting together a cat tracking system using security cameras in my house (a gift for my wife, who always asks, "Is Turtle in?" and I got a bunch of supplies to make it happen.

Yes, I am weird.

@nypost The Left is rebranding theft as social justice. https://t.co/b6b4xJQadv — dante (@ItsDante718) April 23, 2026

Liberals see today's Amazon and its wealth and wonder, "How can we steal from it?" It's big, it's rich, and because it is big and rich, it is evil and can afford to give up some of its presumably ill-gotten gains. As I have written, stealing from Whole Foods by liberal women is now enough of a thing that The New York Times profiled affluent women who bragged about shoplifting from Whole Foods because they think it is a form of social justice.

Zohran Mamdani and the New York City Council plan to steal their own bit of Amazon by ending its practice of hiring local contractors and gig workers to deliver packages. The goal is to consolidate all delivery workers under one employer, Amazon, and set wages through unionization.

Left-wing unions get dues, the city gains power, and Amazon has to carry excess delivery workers to ensure it has enough workers during peak shopping seasons. It makes no sense to carry twice as many people outside the Thanksgiving to Christmas shopping season, but there it is. It makes a lot of sense to the unions, because they don't care about efficiency, just dues.

Amazon is warning New Yorkers that this will raise prices because, well, it will. And chances are service will decline because the company will have to balance higher costs with longer or less reliable delivery times. Gig workers will be harmed, small delivery companies crushed, and, of course, overall employment will go down as a new normal takes hold.

It happened in California with gig workers, and it is the same sort of phenomenon you saw when minimum wages shot up for fast food workers. Prices rose, service went down, and nobody is happy but the people who were winners in the system, who are few but politically powerful.

Leftists are angry that Amazon is warning of the consequences that any person with a modicum of common sense could see, and of course they are attacking Amazon as a big evil company that can afford to be ripped off.

After she tweeted this, she switched apps to track her latest Amazon delivery. https://t.co/juGHwpeeDW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 21, 2026

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Are they stupid? Shortsighted? Gaslighting? Probably a combination of all three. Surely their ideology blinds them, but there is also more than a little cynicism here.

Krystal Ball and Zohran Mamdani's point is that Amazon is a rich company and can afford this, and that point is mind-bendingly stupid. Amazon is so big and so rich precisely because it is cheap and convenient, and if you start chipping away at that, all you get is a less cheap, less convenient, and also a smaller Amazon that is less rich and less able to afford it.

And you lose wealth in the investment funds that power our public and private pensions, and our own 401Ks. We WANT Amazon to be wealthy because we want to retire comfortably, and our own stocks, owned directly or indirectly, depend on that. Amazon alone is about 3 percent of global pension investments, and if you apply this strategy to all the big, wealthy, evil companies, they will be no less "evil" (profit-pursuing), but they will be less big and wealthy, making us all poorer.

The core principle of the left is that when things work well, you should loot them until they don't work well anymore. It is a universal principle with them. They see something that works, either don't know how it works or pretend they don't, and come up with ways to steal to get what they want.

The moralism of the left both hides an essential greed for what others have and create, and an impulse to destroy whatever or whoever makes or has them.

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AOC led the charge to kick Amazon out of her district because she determined the jobs coming weren't good enough. Better to have none than "not good enough." Instead, she and the socialists want to bully Amazon into doing what they want, ignoring the fact that its ability to "afford" something depends on not acting at all, as the socialists want.

Socialism is, everywhere and always, destructive. It is a universal rule. Capitalism may create inequality, but inequality is a constant in human affairs, and capitalism actually creates less of it than any system short of hunter-gatherer societies by creating a broad middle class that lives well.

Does it create a utopia? No, of course not. But it sure as hell is better than socialism, at whose foundation is the impulse to steal what others created.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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