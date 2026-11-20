This is so cool. I mean, big time, seriously cool.

While everyone else is waiting or crowing about the midterms, threatening or fearing political retributional Armageddon, and rehashing old Bernie clips...oh, wait.

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Those are new.

They're just the same old Schlitz, and maybe his hair's combed.

@SenSanders Oh, stuff a sock in it. — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) November 20, 2026

Oh, there have been plenty of circus performances to divert attention, too.

@JimDelRey https://t.co/Rb1S62tpvn — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) November 20, 2026

But slowly, surely, as overlooked as magma underground...

Most Americans don't want Greenland. They want the Epstein files. — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) January 14, 2026

...the Trump administration achieves yet another once-dubbed (OMG, so many negative adjectives) impossible, arrogant, imperialist, insane, blustering, and derisively sneered at objective.

🚨 BREAKING: Klobuchar: "What's the difference between Greenland and Donald Trump? Greenland isn't for sale." Booing Klobuchar: "Okay. To all the Republicans in the Trump administration who want to egg me for that joke, you can't do it because eggs are too expensive." https://t.co/2eDUDCgk3C — GMC (@GMCNews24) November 20, 2026

This is too sweet by far.

The last piece of the puzzle, the blessing by the Danish parliament of the surprise September deal hammered out between the U.S., Greenland, and Denmark, ratified at the beginning of the month by Greenland's parliament...

@Reuters Everyone called it a fantasy. Greenland's parliament ratified it 16–0. The punchline signed itself. AP confirms the vote. — Feniks Montgomery (@FeniksKnowsBest) November 3, 2026

...fell into place unanimously yesterday, with a 109-0 vote of approval.

.@jsolomonReports praises the Danish Parliament's unanimous 109–0 ratification of a trilateral security and economic agreement between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland, framing the pact as a "remarkable foreign policy achievement" for President Trump that transforms Greenland into a strategic American stronghold and blocks China and Russia from altering the balance of power in the Arctic Circle. — Just the News (@JustTheNews) November 19, 2026

...that transforms Greenland into a strategic American stronghold and blocks China and Russia from altering the balance of power in the Arctic Circle.

A top-down view illustrating that poltroonish, smug midwits like Robert Garcia and Amy Klobuchar do not understand - or care - why the Arctic (and not Jeffrey Epstein) matters.

Greenland makes a lot more sense when you look at the world from the North Pole. 🇺🇸🇬🇱 Suddenly Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Europe and Russia don't look nearly as far apart as they do on a normal world map. This is why the Arctic matters so much strategically. https://t.co/9FECHHLcTw — 3143Counties (@The3143counties) September 19, 2026

Gratefully and no doubt by design, this does not need the approval of either of those two pathetic buffoons.

One hundred and nine to ZERO. That's how Denmark's parliament voted today on American bases and Trump's Golden Dome missile shield on Greenland. Not one vote against. Greenland's own parliament went first, sixteen to nothing. Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister, called Trump's claim on Greenland "absurd" in January. She called it absurd in 2019 too. Her parliament just ratified it. Every one of them. I read the agreement. Article XI, page seven: "This Agreement does not have an end date." Two new American defense areas, one in the south of the island and one in the northeast. No country outside NATO gets to put a base there. If Greenland ever goes independent, the deal goes with it. It never needed a vote in the US Senate. It takes effect the day Copenhagen sends Washington a note saying so. Trump, last month, doing the voice of his critics: "Oh, he's not going to get it." Then, in his own: "We got it." Absurd is what they call it right up until they vote for it. 💎 — Jewels Jones ® (@JewelsJonesLive) November 19, 2026

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...Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's prime minister, called Trump's claim on Greenland "absurd" in January. She called it absurd in 2019 too. Her parliament just ratified it. Every one of them. I read the agreement. Article XI, page seven: "This Agreement does not have an end date." Two new American defense areas, one in the south of the island and one in the northeast. No country outside NATO gets to put a base there. If Greenland ever goes independent, the deal goes with it. It never needed a vote in the US Senate. It takes effect the day Copenhagen sends Washington a note saying so. Trump, last month, doing the voice of his critics: "Oh, he's not going to get it." Then, in his own: "We got it." Absurd is what they call it right up until they vote for it. 💎

The boss covered a lot of this in his Final Word last night, but I just wanted to spend a few more minutes in the afterglow of this achievement with a figurative cheroot in my mouth and the clinking of ice cubes in a celebratory cocktail glass.

The easy chart on the upgrades:





It's been fun watching the sour takes, too.

NBC's take is that Greenland and the Danes were scared into the deal 'to resolve tensions.'

Denmark’s parliament unanimously ratifies a security agreement with President Trump covering Greenland, hoping to end a standoff over the Arctic island’s future that has rattled transatlantic relations. https://t.co/awt6kJnSyX — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 19, 2026

Okay.

Fortune is worried about our relationship with Europe. How sweet of them!

Trump is one step closer to his ‘Golden Dome’ in Greenland, and it will be ‘absolutely devastating’ for U.S.-European relations President Donald Trump is one step closer to his goal of expanding U.S. military presence across Greenland, but it may be costing America its relationship with Europe, long after Trump leaves the White House. ...But foreign policy experts warn that while the new security deal effectively expands upon the concessions from the 1951 agreement and marks a de-escalation of tensions between the U.S. and Denmark, the prolonged friction surrounding Greenland will have lasting negative consequences on the U.S. “I don’t think that it has been worth the cost,” Mikkel Runge Olesen, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for International Studies in Copenhagen, told Fortune. “This crisis has been absolutely devastating for U.S.-Danish relations, for U.S.-Greenlandic relations, and for U.S. European relations in general. I think that the damages that this crisis has caused will endure long after Trump leaves office.”

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OKAY

So devastating, both bodies voted overwhelmingly to approve it after their prime ministers negotiated it.

Make it make sense.

Never mind - it won't.

In fact, the Greenlanders are still so pissed at Trump that they just *checks notes* voted to move their clocks back an hour to be closer to U.S. time than Europe.

Greenland Pulls Closer to the U.S. — by an Hour For years, Jens Peter Lange has been annoyed about Greenland’s time zone. As a sometime fisherman and hunter in Ilulissat, a Greenlandic city above the Arctic Circle, it was simply disorienting. “When we head out to go fishing, it’s dark. And when we come back, the sun is coming up,” he said. “It feels weird.” So Mr. Lange and many other Greenlanders were pleased this month when Greenland’s government, after a heated discussion but an overwhelming vote in favor, decided to shift its time zone an hour earlier. Greenland, an overseas territory of Denmark, is three hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time and three hours behind Central European Time, which Denmark uses. Starting next October, Greenland will move its clocks back one hour. Even though closer ties to the United States were not part of the official reason for changing the time zone, and many Greenlanders remain upset about President Trump’s threats to “get” the island, the time shift could facilitate more opportunities for U.S. trade, tourism and investment in Greenland. It also stands to distance the giant island from Denmark, which colonized Greenland more than 300 years ago and still oversees its defense and much of its foreign policy. The time zone decision, made on Nov. 12, reverses what Greenland’s leaders did in 2023. Back then, they moved the clocks forward, striving to be closer to Denmark.

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Of course, the NYT got the obligatory Trump dig in, but this is also a country that, even after the unelected empress of Europe visited in September, handing out suboptimal gifts of internet dial-up, and promising many cozy European Union anaconda-like snuggy hugs, rejected the EU's blandishments in favor of this deal with the Americans within days.

What's not to like about Greenland's sense of its own destiny?

It chose its partner...wisely.

Unlike the seething mass of identity-changed Syrupeans to its south begging to be a sacrificial transfusion for the collective's last gasp, Greenland chose to be an independent part of the success story building on this side of the Atlantic.

And it happened right under every last snooty, upturned nose.

This is all pretty great.

And I do believe I voted for it.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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