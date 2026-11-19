It must be nice to be Zohran Mamdani. He is young, vibrant, good-looking, and very charming; he has never had to work a day in his life because he is a child of great privilege, and no matter what you say, people swoon.

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I could live with winning that lottery in life.

And, to be fair, unlike most leftists, he doesn't radiate hatred for everything. He is very smooth and, in his own way, pleasant. I don't get riled up when I hear him speak, even though his ideology encompasses so much of what I detest, and his policy program is certain to destroy much of what I love.

Unlike Brandon Johnson or Katie Wilson, he's not stupid. In fact, he is smart and, as importantly, clever to the point of being sly. He's almost a lovable rogue, or at least would be if he were a con man ripping off evil oligarchs or big corporations that can afford it.

Of course, that all just makes him far more dangerous than Wilson, Raman, Johnson, or any of the other socialists who are running America's big cities now. I am quite relieved that he was not born here in America because I could see him running for president, and in the right year, even winning.

He's more Obama than Biden, HRC, or Harris. He's really good at his shtick.

What he is not at all good at is math, which is why he is a socialist.

Zohran Mamdani when asked about subsidizing public grocery stores: “I take a step back, and I think about when society deems something necessary for the public, then we subsidize its creation and its operation. We know that so much of what we rely on from the public sector is not being paid for at price. Whether it be the subway or a public school or a library or sanitation, we have determined this is necessary. And when I think about what is necessary for a dignified life in New York City, and anywhere frankly, it is very easy to come back to food because you cannot live without it. And when you were saying, “Explain the math to me,” in some ways, that’s the question that New Yorkers are asking themselves every day when they go to the grocery store: “Explain the math to me of how the same thing that I used to buy a couple of years ago has now skyrocketed in price.” — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) November 18, 2026

Zohran Mamdani when asked about subsidizing public grocery stores: “I take a step back, and I think about when society deems something necessary for the public, then we subsidize its creation and its operation. We know that so much of what we rely on from the public sector is not being paid for at price. Whether it be the subway or a public school or a library or sanitation, we have determined this is necessary. And when I think about what is necessary for a dignified life in New York City, and anywhere frankly, it is very easy to come back to food because you cannot live without it. And when you were saying, “Explain the math to me,” in some ways, that’s the question that New Yorkers are asking themselves every day when they go to the grocery store: “Explain the math to me of how the same thing that I used to buy a couple of years ago has now skyrocketed in price.”

You see the perfect Mamdani in that clip. Glib, charming, and entirely out of his depth when it comes to actually running things. He is a talker, not a doer.

That probably explains why his first foray into the public sphere was rap music, which is all about talking. But it turns out that Mamdani, as good as he is when his mouth is flapping, isn't so good at the whole music thing.

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I can't say whether that is because his music sucked — to me, all rap music sucks, which is a problem because I like watching football and you can't avoid it — or for some other reason. That will remain a mystery to me forever.

But Mamdani looks great in a suit, and his foray into New York politics suited his appearance and temperament perfectly, and since, apparently, the only people who can do math these days either live outside New York City and only work there, or comprise the relatively small percentage of New York voters who won't vote for Democrats, Mamdani is now Mayor of New York City.

So there he is, at the New York Times' Dealbook, sitting across from Andrew Ross Sorkin, glibly avoiding answering the most important question about his signature policy with a very pretty word salad.

His is a fancy Caesar Salad, and not Kamala Harris' cheap salad bar at the end of the night in the local Golden Corral, but it is a word salad nonetheless.

He has no idea about the details. He just knows that he is doing good.

I have spent my life working with words in some way or another; in academia, politics, or now writing for a living, and I know I am an order of magnitude or three less skilled than Mamdani when it comes to deploying them to persuasive effect.

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But I know one thing: this exam requires math.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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