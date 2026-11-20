One of the best things about being a Critical Theorist is that nothing you say has to make sense, because the whole point of Critical Theory is the argument that "sense" is just an expression of power anyway. There is no inherent truth outside power, and if you have power, you determine what makes sense.

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Does that make sense?

It is with that understanding that you should approach the current, or should I say "latest," since such controversies are a constant these days, battle at The New School.

The New School was founded as a bastion of progressivism, inspired by battles over academic freedom at Columbia University during and after World War I. The whole point of the place was, at least as advertised, to break out of stale and bureaucratic academic constraints and build a newer kind of adult education that was more free-wheeling.

That had its good points and bad; on the one hand, the New School hosted a lot of Marxists and Critical Theorists who emigrated from Europe; on the other hand, its leftists were heterodox, unlike the Frankfurt School-types who settled at Columbia University, and The New School also hosted prominent non- and anti-Marxist thinkers such as Hannah Arendt and Leo Strauss.

In other words, it was intellectually diverse and transgressive, not blandly or offensively uniform. It leaned left, but debate remained. It was a core ideal of the institution.

Yeah, well, not so much now.

The New School's provost says a boycott of one of its academic centers violates academic freedom, constituting a loyalty oath similar to those of the Red Scare. That take has drawn harsh criticism from some on the campus. From me @chronicle https://t.co/wdPeCxGq50 — Megan Zahneis (@meganzahneis) November 19, 2026

Over the years, it became exactly what you would expect: a place where everybody talks about fighting the power and all that jazz, but where everybody is put into an intellectual straitjacket as the faculty become ever more intellectually uniform. So much so that students and faculty are organizing to ice out a relatively new academic center at the school called the Center for the American Experience because it allows conservatives to be among the speakers.

The claim is that such speakers are an affront to...academic freedom. They criticize the very intellectual uniformity the objectors are displaying. Allowing dissent against the uniformly leftist inclinations of the faculty and students is a right-wing plot:

CAE, officially launched in October, is an academic center with interdisciplinary programming that advertises a pluralist and “nonpartisan” approach. It focuses on examining the history of the United States amid the nation’s 250th anniversary. Both calls for a boycott have emphasized CAE’s selection of sociologist Ashley T. Rubin as one of four speakers at a panel event. Rubin is a co-author of a controversial report claiming left-wing biases have compromised humanities and social sciences scholarship. Both organizations say “viewpoint diversity,” the topic of the disputed panel and what they claim is a value promoted by CAE, is often used to uplift right-wing agendas. University communications says viewpoint diversity is not one of CAE’s principles. However, CAE’s website states that their programming “brings diverse perspectives into conversation.” The USS resolution condemns past statements about Palestine made by CAE Co-Director Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, as well as anti-Palestine social media posts previously liked by Co-Director Julia Sonnevend, listing their actions as among the reasons for the boycott. Sonnevend has since stated the posts she liked don’t represent her views. The resolution also mentions CAE Board of Advisors member Samuel J. Abrams, who has a history of anti-Palestinian, anti-DEI, and anti-progressive comments. The funding disclosure on CAE’s website states that funding comes at least partially from its board.

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Get that? Telling left-wingers that they are left-wingers and should let others have a say is proof that you are impinging on their freedom, and hence should be exiled from the conversation.

That's freedom or something. Being free from criticism, that is; and if academic freedom means anything these days, it's that academics are free to be worshipped and never questioned.

The national @AAUP has offered its own assessment of Richard Kessler’s “Center for the American Experience,” the right of students and faculty to organize non participation in its activities, and Kessler’s Orwellian attacks on those exercising that right. https://t.co/WgdWazroke — Critical Theorist in Exile (@exiledfromexile) November 18, 2026

The Provost is not amused by the professors and students trying to drive the Center off the campus through a schoolwide boycott, and has sparked a new controversy by explaining his reasons.

Provost Richard Kessler strongly rebuked the recent calls to boycott the new Center for the American Experience (CAE), which he oversees, in a university-wide email this morning. The email marks an escalation of a contentious situation sparked two weeks ago when a major academic union, ACT-UAW Local 7902, passed a resolution calling for students and faculty to cease any collaboration with CAE. The University Student Senate (USS) passed a similar resolution the following week. Both resolutions claim that CAE’s events, values, involved individuals, and launch amid the university’s restructuring are advancing a right-wing shift at the university incompatible with its explicitly progressive legacy. USS also cited both CAE’s directors’ engagement in anti-Palestinian rhetoric. In the email, Kessler said the boycott is an attempt to “denounce, suppress, or brand those with differing perspectives with a ‘scarlet letter.’” He described the boycott as a “sort of loyalty oath” comparable to the oaths the government asked university employees to make in the name of anti-communism during the Red Scare of the 1950s. He also compared the boycott to recent pressures by the federal government to make universities sign statements committing to right-wing policies. “There can be no academic freedom under that construct,” he wrote. “The plain truth is that CAE is non-partisan, is not funded by right wing funders, and has no agenda beyond its publicly stated mission.” Kessler used the university’s origin as an example of academic free speech, describing how founding members of The New School for Social Research “objected to the demand from their university president that they refrain from criticizing the university leadership.”

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Kessler, too, is now considered a threat to academic freedom because he won't let the inmates run the asylum.

So now the American Association of University Professors, the United Auto Workers, which, believe it or not, has organized and now represents the students and faculty at The New School (and other universities), are throwing a hissy fit.

They use all the right buzzwords about academic freedom, but their demand is pretty simple: shut up if you disagree with us.

This is academia today: you are free to agree with us and repeat the mantras we give you. If not, begone.

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