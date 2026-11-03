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Paging Hank Johnson - Guam Flipped and Greenland Ratified the Trump Treaty

Beege Welborn Follow @WelbornBeege
Nov 03, 2026 5:20 PM
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Paging Hank Johnson - Guam Flipped and Greenland Ratified the Trump Treaty
Staff Sgt. Joshua Smoot/U.S. Air force via AP

This headline wrote itself and, if you check any given social media page on the innerwebs, it did it about ten thousand times over.

Guam. That unincorporated American territory in the Pacific Mariana Island chain. The furthest point west in the United States if you measure from the geographical center, which is somewhere close to Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

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For those who aren't aware, besides typhoons, Guam once came dangerously close to tipping over - the proper term is 'capsize' - from an overabundance of U.S. military personnel being transferred there. Only through the timely intercession of legendary Rep. Hank Johnson was a disaster of epic proportions avoided, thanks to his mercilessly thorough interrogation of one of the military's planning geniuses.

Man, Hank pinned him to the desk.

UH...NO, SIR. WE DON'T ANTICIPATE THAT

Island out-of-kilter tip-over avoided.

Hank Johnson saved Guam.

And how did they repay him?

They voted Republican today.

Guam Gubernatorial Election Tabulations (64% in):

🔴  Ada/Calvo (R) – 10,179 (51.1%) 

🔵  *Terlaje/Perez (D) – 9,682 (48.6%)

The polling was a shade... off, you could say.

They had the ruling Democrats 22 points ahead, sometimes even more in late summer and early fall. 

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It seems it was a pretty good day for Republicans on the island. Although they did lose their non-voting seat in Congress to the Democrats, they picked up a slim majority in the Guamanian legislature. Arguably, that's much more important.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Tony Ada and E.J. Calvo led the race for governor of Guam by 1,020 votes, while attorney general challenger Phillip Tydingco held a lead over incumbent Douglas Moylan, according to the final unofficial results of Tuesday's general election.

The Guam Election Commission's results, released at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, showed Ada and Calvo receiving 15,945 votes, or 51.45%, compared with 14,925 votes, or 48.15%, for Democratic candidates Therese Terlaje and Sabina Perez.

The Republican ticket's lead came as the final unofficial tally also showed Tydingco ahead in the five-way race for attorney general with 11,583 votes, or 38.29%, compared with Moylan's 10,008 votes, or 33.08%.

Tydingco's margin over Moylan stood at 1,575 votes.

Meanwhile, Republicans occupied eight of the top 15 positions in the Guam Legislature race, putting the party in position to hold a narrow majority in the incoming 39th Guam Legislature.

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That wasn't all the winning today, either.

The Greenland security pact just cleared the Greenland part of the process, with a 16-0 vote in their parliament.

Denmark is the final step on the 19th of this month.

...The vote was 16-0 with seven abstentions. U.S. security access is now closer to reality than ever.
The agreement, signed in September by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, clears the way for two new U.S. bases at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig. It also expands the existing Pituffik Space Base and bars non-NATO countries from military presence or sensitive investments on the island.

The deal reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination. It would still apply if Greenland later chooses independence. Danish lawmakers still need to ratify it later this month before it fully enters into force.

This is the practical outcome of months of pressure over Arctic security. The U.S. gets a stronger, more permanent military footprint without absorbing the island. Greenland and Denmark keep formal control while locking adversaries out of the territory.

The mockery treated greater U.S. access as absurd. The 16-0 vote shows the opposite. The core interest—blocking rival powers while expanding American presence—moved forward through an agreement that preserves the existing political arrangement.

Denmark’s remaining ratification is the last step. Once complete, the expanded bases and the formal exclusion of non-NATO forces become locked in. The deal delivers more security cooperation without full ownership, and it does so with the support of Greenland’s own parliament.

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I mean, jeez. The list goes on, does it not?

And it hasn't even been two years yet for all the heartburn.

I don't know about you guys, but I really, truly believe we're on to something absolutely phenomenal if people can just stay the course for once.

We have to vote today like the future depends on it. Because looking at the dark side?

Holy smokes - it does.




 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GREENLAND | NATIONAL SECURITY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | DENMARK

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