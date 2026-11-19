That photo above is of President Putin opening the Kerch bridge in 2018. He was driving that orange dump truck on the left. It was a big moment for him, proof that his decision to annex Crimea was working out.

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The central span of that bridge is now resting in the water.

The aftermath of three consecutive Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge, as seen in a comparison of @planet color satellite imagery taken today, November 19, and on September 18. https://t.co/NGd1c1jNpF — Mark Krutov (@kromark) November 19, 2026

According to President Trump, Putin was very upset about this outcome.

❗️Good. Trump says Putin was "extremely angry" with Zelensky over the Ukrainian strike on the Kerch Bridge, adding that he considered Putin's reaction understandable. In a separate interview with NBC News, Trump said he agreed with Zelensky that Ukraine must be involved in decisions about its future. "I wouldn't do anything without him. He's the head of that country," Trump said. He did not directly answer whether Ukraine was discussed during his trilateral summit with Putin and Xi Jinping. #Ukraine — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the rail bridge beside it is still standing. As of yesterday, one of the two tracks on it was still operational. However, last night Ukraine hit the rail span again.

"This train terminates here." On the night of November 19, Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the railway section of the Crimean Bridge, with hits recorded near the arch and on the tracks. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but train traffic has stopped. Now a little arithmetic: 19 kilometers of track, 38,000 railroad ties and 228 billion rubles spent on construction. This morning, not a single train crossed. For Russia, the bridge is a conveyor belt for its war, carrying fuel tank cars and ammunition wagons to its forces in the south. That conveyor has broken down. The other route runs overland along the front line, and our drones are waiting for the cargo there. For Ukraine, this means time gained and lives saved. The less that reaches the occupiers, the less hits our warriors. This is the third strike on the bridge this week, and it is a response. Last night alone, Russia launched 98 attack drones and missiles at Ukraine. Last stop. Please vacate Crimea. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 19, 2026

On the night of November 19, Ukrainian Neptune missiles struck the railway section of the Crimean Bridge, with hits recorded near the arch and on the tracks. The extent of the damage is still being assessed, but train traffic has stopped. Now a little arithmetic: 19 kilometers of track, 38,000 railroad ties and 228 billion rubles spent on construction. This morning, not a single train crossed. For Russia, the bridge is a conveyor belt for its war, carrying fuel tank cars and ammunition wagons to its forces in the south. That conveyor has broken down. The other route runs overland along the front line, and our drones are waiting for the cargo there. For Ukraine, this means time gained and lives saved. The less that reaches the occupiers, the less hits our warriors. This is the third strike on the bridge this week, and it is a response. Last night alone, Russia launched 98 attack drones and missiles at Ukraine. Last stop. Please vacate Crimea.

The rail span is still standing but if those photos are accurate then one of the support piers has been severely damaged.

Kerch bridge Concrete pillar keeping the arch upright is damaged to the point of collapse. A couple more well placed drones and 'there she blows' https://t.co/9mFlV8qk4i — Paul Healey 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@Ukraine_Oracle) November 19, 2026

As of today, there is no more rail traffic crossing the bridge.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed in a statement that its forces struck the bridge with Neptune missiles on Wednesday night, claiming to have inflicted damage to the railway tracks spanning the structure. Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, said in a post to Telegram, "As a result of another attack on the Crimean bridge, traffic has been temporarily suspended. All responsible services are at their workstations. An assessment of the damage caused is underway." Russia's Transport Ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning that train traffic across the bridge was "temporarily suspended" due to "last night's drone attack." It added, "There are no casualties as a result of the incident. Specialists are assessing the damage."

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Maybe they'll be able to reopen it, but for how long? Ukraine can unleash three more attacks or 10 more if necessary until the rail span is in the sea like the other one. And that means that Crimea more isolated from mainland Russia than ever before. Crimea's governor issued a statement yesterday telling people their travel options would be posted on an official website. At the time that included rail travel, but it seems that's no longer an option.

“We will get through this difficult period together and emerge from this situation with our dignity intact, guaranteed.” — Crimea’s fake governor, Sergey Aksyonov Aksyonov also said that all information about crossing the Kerch Strait would be posted on the website of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Crimea. I took the time to visit the website of the Ministry of Transport of Crimea. There wasn't any direct news reports there about the bridge having collapsed. The first notice on the website reads: “Storm warning issued at the Port of Kerch.” The second notice is about train schedules. The third is about the weather. 😁 The train schedule also mentions that passengers (without vehicles) can use the ferry service departing from the Marine Terminal in the city of Kerch. On November 16, there was a notice announcing the launch of hotlines that people can call to find out about the situation with the Crimean Bridge. And that’s it. If you didn’t know what had happened to the bridge, you’d assume it was still perfectly intact. 😂 — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) November 18, 2026

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What options are left? Well, there's a ferry that you can take in the same area as the bridge. Ukraine has blown at least one of those up, but Russia is planning to launch a new service. Then there are two bridges heading north. Those have also been blown up and replaced with pontoon bridges.

Rail and Vehicle crossings into Crimea Kerch Road Bridge - Destroyed ❌ Kerch Rail Bridge - Disabled ❌ Chongar Road Bridge - Destroyed ❌ Chongar Rail Bridge - Destroyed ❌ Armiansk Road Bridge - Disabled ❌ Armiansk Rail Bridge - Disabled ❌ 2x Pontoon Bridges - In Use 🟡 Russia has two small Pontoon Bridges remaining into Crimea, one in Chongar and one in Armiansk. Ukraine can destroy both of these Pontoon Bridges whenever they’d like, and as many times as they’d like preventing all traffic into or out of Crimea by land. Ukraine could also patrol drones over both pontoon bridges striking any vehicles that decide to approach them As of today, Crimea is on the verge of having no car traffic entering or leaving if Ukraine targets pontoons, and due to significant damage to the Kerch Railway Bridge there is no longer access by rail into or out of Crimea. The main form of transport will be by ship or by ferry across the Kerch Strait — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) November 17, 2026

Russia has two small Pontoon Bridges remaining into Crimea, one in Chongar and one in Armiansk. Ukraine can destroy both of these Pontoon Bridges whenever they’d like, and as many times as they’d like preventing all traffic into or out of Crimea by land. Ukraine could also patrol drones over both pontoon bridges striking any vehicles that decide to approach them As of today, Crimea is on the verge of having no car traffic entering or leaving if Ukraine targets pontoons, and due to significant damage to the Kerch Railway Bridge there is no longer access by rail into or out of Crimea. The main form of transport will be by ship or by ferry across the Kerch Strait

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This is the road leading to one of those bridges:

Yesterday’s dashcam footage from a Russian truck travelling along the land corridor to Crimea in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The truck pushes through a convoy of at least five burning Russian trucks that had just been struck. https://t.co/0ZPCjqgPFz — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) November 19, 2026

Crimea is largely cut off. That's going to be a big problem for Putin. He let everyone know that he's planning a big strike in response. He frames this as if peace was in the offing until the Kerch bridge strike. If you're a regular reader you already know that's a lie. Putin and his negotiators haven't expressed any interest in peace in the weeks before the bridge was hit. All they've done is repeat the same maximalist demands and refuse any attempt at a cease fire. So he's lying when he says this, but what else is new.

Putin is also downplaying the strikes on his refineries, but notice he's talking about the ones this summer, not the ones over the past two weeks that have cut his refinery output by 45 percent.

🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin: Dopo gli attacchi al ponte di Crimea, la strada dei negoziati è chiusa. Una rappresaglia molto dolorosa attende il nemico. 1/3 https://t.co/d3K8jw7IaW — Lukyluke31 (@Lukyluke311) November 19, 2026

He's not lying about the retaliation. That part is true. Expect a major attack from Russia in the next few days. I'm sure it will be awful. It won't rebuild the bridge though and it won't solve his problem in Crimea.

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A tense atmosphere has settled over Crimea after Ukraine damaged part of the Crimean Bridge Local residents are bracing for shortages of everything, including gasoline. Anticipating another round of the fuel crisis, Crimeans are filling their tanks and canisters, even rocking their cars to fit in more fuel. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 18, 2026

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