This must come as a total surprise to you, just as it did to me.

Ever since the border from Morocco to Ceuta was breached and tens of thousands of Muslim migrants stormed into the Spanish enclave, violent crime has skyrocketed.

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Especially sexual assaults.

Who would have guessed? I mean, really, who would have thought diversity in Ceuta wouldn't be its strength?

BREAKING: Sexual assaults in Spain's Ceuta have increased sixfold since the mass migrant entry in late July, with 7 times as many firearm attacks and 12 times as many knife attacks, according to El Español. https://t.co/khuUqdezpw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

Sorry for the cynicism, but we face this same dissonance between what liberals want to believe and reality itself, daily. The transnational ruling elite keeps lecturing about how they are kinder, gentler, less discriminatory, and less hateful than the rest of us rubes, but reality keeps slapping us in the face and reminding us that they are just indiscriminate.

I checked into these numbers, and they are, unfortunately, very real. Ceuta has descended into a crime-ridden hellhole ever since the border collapsed for those few days.

While the border is, again, "secure," Pedro Sánchez's government has left the Spanish citizens of Ceuta at the mercy of those who got in and decided to stay. And it is a disaster of epic proportions, and exactly what any sentient person who cared that we live in reality, not a fantasy world, would have predicted and did so.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: S*xual assaults in the Spanish city of Ceuta have SKYROCKETED 650% since 80,000 3rd world migrants flooded in, and more than half the victims were CHILDREN These 3rd world barbarians went after CHILDREN ‼️ We all told them so. Emergency call records obtained by El Español compare July 30 to Oct 29 this year against the same stretch of 2025 CEUTA GOVERNMENT SOURCE: "It's an emergency that directly affects the safety and well-being of our citizens and the normal functioning of our city." Spain votes on November 29, and socialist Pedro Sanchez is fighting to keep his job over this crisis! VOTE THE TRAITOR OUT! 🇺🇸🇪🇸 This video is from a few months ago when their borders totally collapsed. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2026

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: S*xual assaults in the Spanish city of Ceuta have SKYROCKETED 650% since 80,000 3rd world migrants flooded in, and more than half the victims were CHILDREN These 3rd world barbarians went after CHILDREN ‼️ We all told them so. Emergency call records obtained by El Español compare July 30 to Oct 29 this year against the same stretch of 2025 CEUTA GOVERNMENT SOURCE: "It's an emergency that directly affects the safety and well-being of our citizens and the normal functioning of our city." Spain votes on November 29, and socialist Pedro Sanchez is fighting to keep his job over this crisis! VOTE THE TRAITOR OUT! 🇺🇸🇪🇸 This video is from a few months ago when their borders totally collapsed.

Of course, the Spanish government hasn't been telling its citizens about what is happening in Ceuta; it's the Mayor and the citizens who are desperately trying to get their story out, and have managed to do so through newspaper reports.

If nothing else, it makes a good story for those who don't have to live with the reality.

Alberto Prieto of the Spanish news source El Español obtained internal police documents, and they are damning, to say the least. These are police reports, not convictions, but the numbers are scary:

Sexual assault / sexual abuse in progress — category “agresión sexual–abusos sexuales–en curso”: 4 → 30, +650%

That is a 7.5x level. El Español's headline rounds it to “multiply by 6 / more than six.”

That is a 7.5x level. El Español's headline rounds it to “multiply by 6 / more than six.” With minors involved: 0 → 16 files

Spanish: “agresiones sexuales con menores implicados” — “sexual assaults with minors involved.” El Españoldoes not break out in that sentence victim vs. other involvement, and does not state expressly whether the 16 are a subset of the 30. The Daily Mail (19 Nov) treats them as a subset — 16 of 30, hence its headline “most of the attacks on children.”

Spanish: “agresiones sexuales con menores implicados” — “sexual assaults with minors involved.” El Españoldoes not break out in that sentence victim vs. other involvement, and does not state expressly whether the 16 are a subset of the 30. The Daily Mail (19 Nov) treats them as a subset — 16 of 30, hence its headline “most of the attacks on children.” Firearm assaults: 8 → 56, exactly 7x

Bladed-weapon assaults: 23 → 268, +1,065.2%, 11.65x — El Español itself says “casi por doce,” almost twelve, and adds the caveat, in paraphrase, that these are 112 incidents, not necessarily accredited crimes.

All assaults: 209 → 1,777 (+750.2%)

Home invasions (allanamiento de morada): 35 → 1,018 (+2,808.6%)

Public disorder: 85 → 618; robbery with violence/intimidation in public: 11 → 115 (HerQles summary); weapons-possession notices: 33 → 205

Child neglect/abandonment: 15 → 265; immigration/foreigners files: 6 → 2,921

Total 112 files, all categories: 2,233 → 11,286, 5x

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That, my friends, is not a crime wave. It is a post-apocalyptic movie brought to life.

Everything about the situation is post-apocalyptic, not just the crime.

'The data from the 112 Emergency Service is extremely worrying,' a regional government source said, describing the figures as a reflection of the 'serious deterioration' the city is experiencing. 'We're not just talking about irregular immigration,' the spokesperson said. 'It's an emergency that directly affects the safety and well-being of our citizens and the normal functioning of our city.' The coastal city is in the midst of a migration crisis that began after 80,000 people entered and overwhelmed the city over the course of a few days. Though the majority of them left shortly after, many remain in the enclave, causing tension with locals. In late October, the city suffered a sanitation crisis when a heavy storm left the enclave reeking after it was flooded with excrement left by migrants who used drains as toilets. With nowhere to go, the migrants have turned drains and pipes into makeshift toilets, according to local media. This human waste flooded the beaches of Ceuta after a heavy storm hit the city and caused drains to overflow. Footage taken shows murky streaks cutting through the sea as heavy rain falls, and what appears to be human waste flowing down from the beach. The potent mix of rubbish and human waste left a 'strong, unpleasant odour' for Ceuta residents, according to reports.

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This is the reality of socialist rule. It's not all rainbows and unicorns. It's the rape of children, a spike of violent crime, and feces everywhere.

It is, quite literally, even worse than San Francisco or Portland, if you can believe that. At least there, most of the people pooping in public are stoned out of their minds.

As they read about the ongoing disaster in Ceuta, you can imagine Obi-Wan Kenobi whispering that he just heard the screams of millions of conservatives screaming "I told you so."

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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