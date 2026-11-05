Philly Jew Haters Have a Little Kristallnacht 'Boycott' Bike Hike Planned for Jewish Restaurants

GAWD, I LOVE the Left!

Oh, I do, I do.

I have never before in my life seen such open, oozing, sick hatred so blatantly paraded as if it were some kind of virtue, and they are making it so easy to point out the evil in this world. Making it so easy to finally take the gloves off to deal with them.

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We no longer have to teach people what it looks like when it arrives - it's here.

WE CAN POINT TO THEM

Like I'm pointing to this beaming, evil young hate face right now.

Meet Philadelphia-based cyclist Hala Asraf, who is organizing a boycott of the city’s Jewish eateries this Sunday, November 8th. The very next day marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazi mobs smashed the windows of thousands of Jewish-owned businesses and looted their shops. Grotesque. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 3, 2026

...The very next day marks the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazi mobs smashed the windows of thousands of Jewish-owned businesses and looted their shops. Grotesque.

That sweet young Hamas-hole is all about the hate. And she and her keffiyah-wearing, terrorist-sympathizing, Jew-hating friends are going to be on their trikes, in a mob, circling the restaurants that ring Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

Not because the food is bad or someone was rude to them. But to intimidate their owners into packing up and quitting their businesses.

‘These Zionist establishments must go!’ Organizers of upcoming Philly ‘Boycott Ride’ target Jewish-owned eateries A coalition of pro-Palestinian activists plans to intimidate Jewish-owned businesses on the eve of the 88th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Nazi night of terror that destroyed thousands of Jewish homes and businesses. As a former two-term Philadelphia City Councilmember and one of the city’s most prominent real estate developers, Allan Domb has been a fixture in Philadelphia’s civic and commercial life for decades. So he was “surprised,” he told City & State on Tuesday, to discover that one of his businesses – Schlesinger’s, a Center City Jewish deli – had been singled out for harassment by an anti-Israeli and antisemitic movement whose purported aim, according to a now-deleted Instagram post, is to “show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.” Schlesinger’s is one of a half-dozen restaurants in Philadelphia’s Center City targeted by this Sunday’s pro-Palestinian bike ride apparently called “Boycott Ride” in Rittenhouse Square, which aims to oust Jewish- and Israeli-owned businesses from the city. The others targeted by the rally are Huda Burger; Mac Mart; and Goldie’s, K’far Café and Dizengoff, all of which feature the Israeli cuisine of their acclaimed chef-restaurateur, Michael Solomonov. Aside from Solomonov, all the other businesses are owned by American Jews, a distinction not evident in the rally flyer, which – in language reminiscent of Nazi propaganda against German Jewish businesses like “Kauf nicht bei Juden!” (“Don’t buy from Jews!”), declares: “No business for Zionists! These Zionist establishments must go! Not in our city!”

The smug little fascists who are so quick to fling a Nazi label at someone who disagrees with them are being literal Nazis on the most Nazi Eve of all.

It's especially worrying, as these uninhibited sociopaths aren't precisely known for self-control. People tend to get hurt when they have a tantrum.

...Given the Kristallnacht connection, many cited safety as a concern. “For the Jewish people, (the date) really heightens the distress that this is happening,” said Berney, the daughter of a refugee from Nazi Germany. “A lot of this can turn to violence.” Domb said he had reached out to both the captain of his local police district and to the Pennsylvania State Police, and added that both were “very supportive,” with extra troop officers promised locally for protection. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told City & State that while they could not discuss specific details, they were aware of the planned rally and would “take appropriate measures … to ensure the safety of everyone involved.” Domb said that since word got out about the rally online, “the support of local Philadelphians has been pretty amazing. People are really upset,” he told City & State. “People want to be supportive – and it’s nice to see that, not just for myself, but for my colleagues also targeted.”

And 'Israel' is just the excuse to act on their Jew-hate towards Americans of that faith.

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The day before the Kristallnacht anniversary, three anti-Israel groups are organizing a boycott targeting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia. The organizers: Philly Writers Against the War on Gaza, Philly Bike On Your Left, and Boycott CookNSolo. But this isn’t about Israel. Their targets include Jewish American-owned businesses, and their message is explicit: these businesses have “no place in our city.” — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 5, 2026

...But this isn’t about Israel. Their targets include Jewish American-owned businesses, and their message is explicit: these businesses have “no place in our city.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General sounds as if he might be a bit upset, but surely it could be stronger than calling the proposed action 'unsettling '.

The planned bike ride boycott of Jewish-owned restaurants in and around Rittenhouse Square on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht is deeply unsettling. By explicitly targeting businesses because their owners are Jewish, the organizers are engaging in a form of discrimination that falls back on some of the oldest antisemitic tropes and tactics in history. This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith. That is unconscionable in our Commonwealth which was founded on religious tolerance and unacceptable in a city that prides itself on brotherly love.

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GROW A PAIR, PAL

Let's say it was a gang of kiddies in white hoods riding around soul food restaurants in Philly, and telling the owners they 'had no place in our city'?

Somehow, I do not think that a wimpish 'unsettling' would even come into the conversation. The freaking National Guard would be on the way.

LEAVE YOUR BUSINESSES, BLACK FOLKS!

Yeah. How would that go over?

Leftist Anti-Semites to celebrate the horrific anniversary of Kristallnacht. In Philadelphia, the anti-Israel activist group Philly Bike On Your Left is telling Jewish businesses to leave the city ahead of a November 8 protest dubbed "Boycott Ride." This sick, racist event is taking place on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis & their goons attacked Jewish communities in Germany & Austria on November 9-10, 1938. 91 Jews were murdered and numerous Jewish-owned storefronts were destroyed. This is what some voters in Michigan voted for. 🙄 https://t.co/eDAC67VMRg — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) November 5, 2026

...This sick, racist event is taking place on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht, when Nazis & their goons attacked Jewish communities in Germany & Austria on November 9-10, 1938. 91 Jews were murdered and numerous Jewish-owned storefronts were destroyed. This is what some voters in Michigan voted for.

But because it's only Jewish neighbors and businesses being threatened by the current Democratic Stormtroopers, it's merely two steps above annoying.

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This is so disgusting.

My family arrived in Philadelphia via Ellis Island over 100 years ago. If you’re part of a “writers group” circling your bikes around Jewish businesses to intimidate on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, and think you’re on the side of righteousness, God have mercy on your lost soul. — Alana Ain (@AlanaAinpoet) November 5, 2026

...God have mercy on your lost soul.

At least the mayor was tougher than the AG.

@PhillyMayor Progressives are planning to recreate krystallnacht one day after winning an election. What a time to be alive. — Argus Karat (@ArgusKarat) November 5, 2026

But it's still a targeted hate march of intimidation.

You missed the point. Doing this kind of protests against people just because they're Jewish is okay by you? — Lion of Canada🇨🇦 (@LionOfCanada) November 5, 2026

Surrounded by men of courage.

Hey @GovernorShapiro! Now that the election is over, any thoughts on your base voters' approach to Jews, or will you keep quiet so you can run for Senate? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) November 5, 2026

The pushback within the city and support from the community is building as more people hear of this revolting attack on fellow citizens and rally to them.

If you're near Philadelphia, please get out and support your Jewish-owned restaurants and food stores. This revolting 'boycott bicycle ride' targeting Jewish business owners on the eve of Kristallnacht must be challenged, and loudly. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) November 5, 2026

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I'll be curious to see what uber-woke, Soros-bought-and-paid-for Philly DA Larry Krasner does if it comes down to people being arrested.

Yeah, I love the Left for making it so easy to despise them. Now we can deal with them as they truly deserve.

They've stripped every last bit of their once semi-civilized veneer off, and made no bones about it.

And anyone who thinks Jews are the only thing they'll go after is a fool.

They're only the first and easiest.

Not on my watch.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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