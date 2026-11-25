Scott Galloway is the guy who co-hosts a podcast with Kara Swisher. The basic idea of the podcast seems to be the two of them badmouthing Silicon Valley tech billionaires for fun and profit. And the recurring theme here is that these wealthy people need to be dragged down by everyone else and punished for their crimes.

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So, for example, earlier this month Galloway suggested that Elon Musk should be shot as a traitor for setting speed limits on his commercial Starlink service in Ukraine that prevent its use in weapons. I suggested at the time that he probably felt the same about Trump but was smart enough not to say so out loud. He did later confirm my suspicion though. Here he is saying biology would take care (meaning kill) Trump.

Scott Galloway calls Trump an “obese man with no one in his life who loves him” and says “let biology take care of him.” Galloway once again talking about the deaths of his political opponents. He craves the audience response. Staying right on brand. https://t.co/IXrBudLHQR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 10, 2026

Occasionally it becomes clear that Galloway's issues aren't so much about grand principles as they are about his own rage at some of these people. How else to explain something like this?

Scott Galloway says he owned a Tesla, but sold it because of Elon. "Not before taking a giant dump in the passenger seat. True story." He's gone from suggesting Elon be executed to telling stories of taking dumps in a car he owned because it was made by Elon's company. This is a broken, deranged and utterly toxic individual. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2026

In any case, I came across a couple videos today in which Galloway is raving about his latest fixation: Jensen Huang. Days before Huang was reinstated at NVIDIA, Galloway said this.

"I've been on seven public company boards...there's absolutely no f*cking way this guy is being rehired." - Scott Galloway on Jensen Huang, three days ago Guy is basically Jim Cramer 2.0 https://t.co/tVGoMI6ISM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2026

Having been proven wrong, he's now lashing out at Huang's reinstatement as the worst thing that has ever happened. Here he is saying that "the future of AI" is taking women back to the 1950s.

Scott Galloway: Jensen returning to NVIDIA means that powerful men can freely pressure women for sex. "The future of AI is to take women back to the 50's." Keep in mind that Galloway fully supported Graham Platner. It's wild how someone this dumb can be so wealthy. https://t.co/1zB3VCYryF — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 23, 2026

I think this is overstating things a bit. And as the tweet mentions, Galloway had a very different take when there were stories about Graham Platner sexting women. In that instance his take wasn't that Platner was taking society back to the 50s but that "the obsession with personal purity has become a luxury belief." In other words, politics matters more than personal behavior.

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I also did a quick check to see what Galloway had said in the past about Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. He must have said something at some point but I wasn't able to find it. If he thought Bill Clinton should resign immediately, I can't find that quote. Maybe it's out there but a Google search didn't immediately locate it.

All of that brings me to this clip in which Galloway suggests that Jensen Huang would be happier if he just took his billions and went away somewhere to enjoy them.

Kara Swisher: “And let me just say, Jensen Huang, you're not going to have a quiet moment the rest of your life.” Scott Galloway: “Like, this again falls under my theme of don't these people have friends?” “If he had said ‘I made a mistake, I'm going to take responsibility, I'm going to work with the board to find a new CEO” and there's a ton of great candidates both internally and externally’ and then peace out with $180 billion I think he'd be much happier.” — Fortune (@Frtnel) November 24, 2026

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That got a direct response from Palmer Luckey who pointed out that Galloway doesn't seem to understand what motivates the people he spends his life talking about.

On further reflection, it is a nearly perfect instance of The Breakfast Question. Typically, the example is a person who, when asked "How would you feel if you hadn't eaten breakfast?" with a reply like "But I have eaten breakfast." In this case, the hypothetical is "How would you feel if you were Jensen in this situation?", and the answer of so many pundits is effectively "But I am not Jensen." And so they explain what they would do, which is take the money and run. Retire to an island, sip cocktails, and consoooom. Because they did, in fact, wake up a loser this morning. — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 25, 2026

On further reflection, it is a nearly perfect instance of The Breakfast Question. Typically, the example is a person who, when asked "How would you feel if you hadn't eaten breakfast?" with a reply like "But I have eaten breakfast." In this case, the hypothetical is "How would you feel if you were Jensen in this situation?", and the answer of so many pundits is effectively "But I am not Jensen." And so they explain what they would do, which is take the money and run. Retire to an island, sip cocktails, and consoooom. Because they did, in fact, wake up a loser this morning.

It's a great point. Putting aside whether Huang should have come back or not, the idea that he'd be happier if he hadn't seems absurd. Huang has probably blown up his life in some ways he can't fully repair. But one thing he clearly cares about is his career and his role as CEO for this company. Anyone who thinks he'd rather be sipping Mai Tai's on a beach than running one of the most important companies in the world has zero idea of who he is. Scott Galloway may be the guy who would rather sit on a beach than work, I don't know him beyond his podcast. But Jensen Huang clearly is not that guy. If you can't figure that much out, you probably have no business as a commentator on his life choices.

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