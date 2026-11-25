Russians are really having fun now. The cost of Putin's "Special Military Operation" in Ukraine is set to go up by about $50 billion (US) next year. And the only way to pay for that is new taxes on everything from mining to seafood. Russia's lower house passed the new taxes yesterday.

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The new measures target mining companies and income from citizens' investments as the government seeks to help cover rising military costs. Deputies backed the bill by 396 votes in favor, with 37 abstentions. It now goes to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, for approval.

Not a single vote against this huge tax increase. Russia sounds like it would be a paradise for US Democrats.

What this really shows, of course, is that the parliament is a rubber stamp for whatever Putin has decided to do. There is not a single voice that dares to oppose him. Frankly, the people who abstained should stay away from high windows for a while.

Anyway, the big news is that military spending is going way up next year.

The budget allocates approximately 17.15 trillion rubles ($208.9 billion) for national defense in 2027. That is up from the 12.93 trillion rubles ($157.5 billion) set for 2026, and a marked increase from the 13.6 trillion rubles ($165.7 billion) forecast for 2027 expenditure in last year's budget.

The revision to the budget tells a story. Putin believed a small increase in spending, from $157 billion to $165 billion would be sufficient when he was forecasting next year's budget. But now he's changed his mind and the budget is instead going from $157 billion to $209 billion. Clearly he decided that a modest increase wasn't going to get him any better results than the ones he got this year. And those results have been pitiful.

Russia entered the fifth year of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a clear objective: Seize the cities in the eastern Donetsk region that remained under Kyiv’s control. But 2026 hasn’t gone according to plan for Moscow. Through the end of October, its forces have gained just 46 square miles of territory in Ukraine, compared with 1,874 square miles in 2025, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington. And for the past two months, Russian forces have lost more land than they gained, ISW says. The Russians also suffered more casualties in October than in any previous month of the war

So you can see why Putin decided a big bump in spending was needed. What he's been doing has stopped working. But the increased taxes are also taking a toll.

Nearly 5,400 Russian companies were declared bankrupt in the first nine months of 2026, up 13.3% year on year, as falling consumer demand, high borrowing costs, and heavier taxes strained businesses, The Moscow Times reported on November 4. Citing Russia’s Unified Federal Register of Bankruptcy Information, the outlet reported that 1,800 companies were declared bankrupt in the third quarter alone, an 18.5% annual increase... Bankruptcy filings are also accelerating. In the third quarter, notices from companies intending to file for bankruptcy jumped 35.6% year on year, while notices filed by creditors increased 13.6%, according to The Moscow Times.

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Bankruptcy is just one measurable outcome of the strain Russian businesses are now under. A survey reveals the pain is much more widespread thanks to a big change in the VAT threshold for small businesses.

2026 has been a tough year for Russia’s small businesses. Previously, they were exempt from VAT (which was hiked to 22% this year) as long as their annual revenue stayed below 60 million rubles ($723,000). Now that threshold has been cut threefold, to 20 million rubles ($241,000). It will stay at that level through 2028, and will then be lowered by 5 million rubles ($60,000) a year until 2030. The authorities had originally planned a faster reduction, bringing the threshold down to 10 million rubles ($120,000) by 2028. But widespread discontent among business owners forced them to rethink. The lower revenue threshold has prompted 27% of entrepreneurs to consider downsizing or closing. Another 26% of respondents plan to hold back revenue growth, while 24% intend to split up their businesses, spreading operations across several legal entities to stay below the threshold. Just 23% said they had no plans to change anything.

Businesses are warning that this is going to crush them.

Starting in 2027, most Russian entrepreneurs may lose their eligibility for regional preferential tax rates under the simplified tax system... Representatives of business associations warn of the risk of mass business closures. According to them, many companies are already operating at the break-even point and may not be able to withstand the additional tax burden. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), which unites Russia’s largest companies accounting for about 60% of the national GDP, has sharply criticized the tax increases the government is planning for 2027 to cover the military budget deficit.

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It would be nice if that criticism mattered but it doesn't. Putin is putting Russia's economy into a meat grinder and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

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