Overpromising and underdelivering is the surest way to political failure. The only saving grace for both parties is that voters only have two options at the ballot box. If the midterms served as a referendum on Donald Trump's failure to keep his promise about "foreign wars" and the costs the Iran conflict imposes, just wait until Democrats fail to deliver the socialist utopia that they promised as the alternative.

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And we may not have to wait long. The Wall Street Journal reports today that Democrats have already begun backpedaling from the core of their socialist agenda even before taking control of Congress:

A Democratic push to enact Medicare for All is already narrowing in scope given the obstacles to reworking a private health insurance market that covers more than 200 million Americans. True Medicare for All would replace most private health coverage with a government-run program guaranteeing comprehensive benefits to all Americans, without premiums, deductibles or copayments for covered services. The federal government would assume responsibility for financing care currently paid for by employers, households and private insurers. ... Roughly 20% of 64 winning battleground House and Senate Democratic candidates campaigned on Medicare for All, according to an analysis by the Progressive Change Institute, a liberal advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., while 60% campaigned on a Medicare Buy-In or public option that would expand access to government-sponsored coverage while preserving employer-sponsored and other private insurance. The result is that the early plans taking shape in the House and Senate to expand healthcare are unlikely to provide the kind of comprehensive care voters heard about on the campaign trail.

First off, the timing on this change is exquisite. Not only does it come just three weeks after Democrats won a blowout midterm, but it also drops right before a major four-day holiday when most Americans have checked out of the news cycle. Democrats are trying to bury the shift under your Thanksgiving turkey and giblet gravy.

And what, pray tell, has Democrats so eager to throw the core of their economic program under the bus? Very belatedly, they have done the math on Medicare for All. Not just the political math, but the budgetary math:

“Healthcare is a $6 trillion industry,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist who helped craft the Affordable Care Act. Moving all of that to the federal budget is “a major, major barrier.” ... True Medicare for All would replace most private health coverage with a government-run program guaranteeing comprehensive benefits to all Americans, without premiums, deductibles or copayments for covered services. The federal government would assume responsibility for financing care currently paid for by employers, households and private insurers.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have insisted that Medicare for All would actually save money, but never have demonstrated how. As the WSJ, Dr. Emanuel, and every single Republican keep pointing out, it would vastly expand federal spending and would require massive tax hikes as a result. Sanders and AOC claim that the tax hikes would still be less than what households spend on healthcare, but that's not just speculative but also a setup for rationing of healthcare to force expenses to remain as low as revenue. That is how single-payer systems work, both in the private and public sectors. No one who has had an HMO would possibly believe that they will get more care and responsiveness from a government-run HMO without any alternative options.

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Democrats would never have gotten their Medicare for All bill past a GOP filibuster in the Senate, let alone past a Trump veto. That, however, is not what Democrats promised voters during this cycle and several others. They promised to pass Medicare for all, force Republicans to swallow it, and make Trump bend to their legislative will. Democrats more than hinted at abolishing the filibuster to pass the bill, and then to force Trump to sign it. Just this week, Abdul El-Sayed joked that they would call it "Trump Care" to get him on their side.

Now that the election is over, the Democratic strategy seems to be incrementalism to get back to the status quo ante of the Biden Regency. Bill Scher sussed that out at Washington Monthly after noting Trump's efforts to stir the pot in the Senate Democrat leadership fight:

The fascination with Trump’s erratic reactions to El-Sayed may obscure the fact that Democrats appear to be coalescing around a health care strategy. Incoming Speaker Hakeem Jeffries said last week, “We should lower the age of Medicare eligibility; we should expand coverage to include vision, hearing, and dental; and we should cover all the kids in the United States of America.” The following day, after Jeffries was nominated by the House Democratic Caucus, the Congressional Progressive Caucus issued a congratulatory statement announcing plans to “work with him to pass the first year of Medicare for All”—a tacit recognition they don’t expect a comprehensive Medicare for All bill and will be satisfied in the short run with intermediary steps such as the ones Jeffries described. On the Senate side, Van Hollen sounded much like Jeffries when asked on MS NOW about Medicare for All: “I don’t see us getting there all at once. So what does that mean? Number one, we actually need to increase the benefits under Medicare. We need to add vision and dental and hearing. Number two, we need to open Medicare immediately to people of … more ages. So 55 to 65. We should look at kids … We also need to look at a public option within the Affordable Care Act.” Does this bother El-Sayed? No. He called Jeffries’ proposal “a great start” because “if we want to climb Mount Everest, none of us are supermen, so we can’t leap it in one tall bound.”

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It didn't take long for Democrats – even radicals like El-Sayed – to fold on their big campaign promise. In fact, they have folded before the fight even began. If they think voters won't notice, well ... just wait until 2028.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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