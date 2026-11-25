Every year around this time we have progressives recommending how to talk to their conservative uncle over Thanksgiving dinner. Usually these bits of advice are full of progressive contempt and assumptions that anyone who votes differently is a moron and/or a rage-filled monster. It never seems to occur to these people that maybe it's Karen with the green hair, nose ring and woke certitude about everything that is the problem at Thanksgiving dinner, not the uncle who votes Republican.

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Today the NY Times published an opinion piece by a therapist who is seeing a lot more incidents of people cutting off family members over politics. His advice is that this isn't a great way to judge the people around you.

A patient sitting across from me was trying to understand why his son had cut him off and wouldn’t let him see his grandchildren. He hadn’t abused, threatened or abandoned his son. By his account, they’d been close for most of his son’s life. Now the son wouldn’t speak to him. The reason? The father had voted for Donald Trump. I’m seeing more families like his in my psychotherapy practice. Parents aren’t just losing arguments with their children. They’re losing relationships they spent decades building... Some of my patients have worried about the approaching holidays, wondering whether to spend Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas with relatives whose politics they can’t stand. A study published in PNAS Nexus found that 37 percent of Americans surveyed in April 2025 reported experiencing a “political breakup.” Among those who had, 40 percent reported one involving a family member.

So this sort of thing is pretty common, unfortunately. The therapist explains that there's a bit of mental shorthand involved for some people.

A progressive daughter in Michigan may see her mother’s vote for Mike Rogers as evidence that the woman who taught her tolerance is prejudiced against Muslims... A judgment about something a person did can easily turn into a judgment about who that person is. In cognitive behavioral therapy, we call one version of this “labeling.” “My father voted for Trump” becomes “My father is hateful.” Once the label becomes the person, contradictory evidence becomes harder to accept. A once-happy holiday becomes evidence of a family that avoided difficult conversations. Years of love, generosity and sacrifice may be dismissed as exceptions rather than evidence of character.

This is obviously nuts. If you're writing off your own parents because they voted for someone you don't like, you've really lost any semblance of tolerance or sanity. Cutting someone off is easier than asking them what concerns motivated them and actually listening to what they have to say.

In psychotherapy, we recognize that avoidance can be reinforced by the immediate relief it provides. That relief can be mistaken for evidence that estrangement was the right decision. But feeling better after avoiding someone doesn’t necessarily mean you’re better off without that person. Sometimes it simply means you’ve removed a source of discomfort.

Sometimes, you just need to put your opinions in a bit of perspective.

I worked with a man who had stopped speaking to his father after an argument over the 2024 election. His father tried calling several times, but the son ignored him, assuming they’d eventually work things out. Then his father died. My patient was left thinking about those unanswered calls and the fact that their last conversation had been a fight over politics.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of bad partisan actors writing bad columns and bad therapists out there giving bad advice.

I’ve had patients tell me that previous therapists encouraged them to cut ties with family members over politics. This is where the therapeutic language of “boundaries” can obscure more than it clarifies. Boundaries are often most useful when they address behavior. Don’t insult me. Don’t use racial slurs around my children. We’re not discussing politics at Thanksgiving. If you start screaming, I’m leaving. Those are concrete limits. Refusing to see your father because of how he voted is a different kind of decision. It’s a judgment about whether the relationship itself should continue... I’ve experienced political estrangement in my own extended family. I learned that a relative no longer wanted to associate with me because of my appearances on conservative television and my perceived political views. I often use those appearances to argue that relationships should transcend politics.

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I've also experienced a lot of difficulty in a family that is mostly made up of left-wing progressives, some of whom get very agitated when you refuse to agree with them or offer a different take. So here's my advice for this Thanksgiving and all future ones.

It's fine to discuss politics over Thanksgiving if people want to do that, but don't forget who you are talking to when you do it. If you do have difficult relatives who like to assume that every good person must agree with them about x, y and z do two things.

One, don't become the mirror image of them by responding in kind. In my experience, progressives tend to be arrogant, overconfident and often lack the information to even see outside their own media bubble of opinions. In short, they often act like bullies, starting from their conclusions and daring anyone to disagree.

Shouting at them from your own vantage won't fix any of that. Try asking a leading question or maybe contradicting a very specific point where you think they got it wrong. It really does help if you can offer to back up your own views with a source once in a while. Progressives (again, in my experience) often struggle to explain why they believe as they do. They're just swimming in the warm currents of anti-Trump opinion that is literally everywhere. No one has ever asked them a tough follow-up or challenged a claim that everyone knows is true.

Second, try to model a little bit of reasonableness. You don't have to agree with everything they said but maybe there's one thing they said that you do agree with. Acknowledge that and give them the win. It shows them you're listening and maybe, if you're lucky, they'll admit they kind of agree with some point you made as well.

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Finally, try not to get emotional and carried away. That's what a lot of this often boils down to. Progressives (and some conservatives) are committed to a feeling of righteousness and when that's challenged they just lose it and get emotional and angry and lash out. Don't let yourself become that person. Other people are watching or will hear about it later. If you lose it on them, that becomes another hurdle you have to overcome next time. If your niece or parent is running at 110 degrees in an argument, try to keep your response to 100 degrees. And try to do it without being a condescending jerk about it. That will be noticed more than most things you might say.

When all else fails, drop the argument and remind the person that they're family and you love them anyway. Sound cheesy? I guess it is, but it's also probably closer to the truth in many cases than whatever thing you might say when you lose your cool over politics.

The goal can't be to win an argument. It has to also be to maintain the relationship over time. Some people really do make that hard to do. I know, believe me. But the people still matter more than the politics. That's one of the most fundamental things I like about conservatives. We're the people who remember that politics really aren't everything in life. Some things are more important.

Thanks for coming to my TED Talk/Thanksgiving sermon. I hope you all have a great holiday filled with family and good conversation.

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