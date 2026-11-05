Hypocritical, Hyperbolic Harpy Goes Straight From Kumbaya to Craving Carnage

So much was going on in the country the day before the midterms that, somehow, I missed this gem from the elderly, muumuu-ed High Priestess of the Whining Shrew Clan of the Perpetually Frustrated Tribe.

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This is embarrassing. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is on CNN, complaining to Anderson Cooper about her 2016 debate against President Trump. TEN YEARS LATER, she’s still rehashing the debate and explaining what she wishes she had said to Trump. CLINTON: “You know, one thing I thought about was just like, you know, turn on him really fast and say; ‘back up, you creep! You’re not going to intimidate me!’” “I also thought that that would be perceived by people as, you know, me being angry, and Lord knows we don’t want an angry woman.” “No, not that, under any circumstances…no matter for what cause.” This is the political equivalent of the guy at the bar still talking about the high school football game he lost, explaining everything he could have done differently. — Overton (@overton_news) November 3, 2026

CLINTON: “You know, one thing I thought about was just like, you know, turn on him really fast and say; ‘back up, you creep! You’re not going to intimidate me!’” “I also thought that that would be perceived by people as, you know, me being angry, and Lord knows we don’t want an angry woman.” “No, not that, under any circumstances…no matter for what cause.” This is the political equivalent of the guy at the bar still talking about the high school football game he lost, explaining everything he could have done differently.

The bitterness is still so simmering under the placid surface, no?

GET RID OF THEM ALL

Hillary Clinton: A Democrat president must "get rid of all" Trump admin people so they don't subvert the Democrat administration. "Do not let anybody hang around in some small office somewhere." "People are going to have to be searching to make sure that they are not going to be literally subverted from within the government." Unfreakingreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 7, 2026

..."People are going to have to be searching to make sure that they are not going to be literally subverted from within the government."

That privilege is reserved for Democrats, you see.

What a lucky thing for humanity that this virago can keep her worst impulses tamped down and held together just long enough to preserve the elder-stateswoman act that maintains the fiction she really should have won, as seen in the eyes of all her still worshipful acolytes. That she was robbed of her rightful 'first' by a bloviating charlatan and the knuckle-draggers who trail behind him, befouling the scenery as they go.

There was, we are repeatedly reminded, no more horrific injustice in this world, no more horrendous misfortune, no more incomprehensible event than denying Hillary the presidency that was hers.

Oh, the words of soothing wisdom flowing from this sainted martyr's mouth. It's like a basket of peace, love, understanding, patience, and civility, all wrapped...

AS LONG AS DEMOCRATS WIN

Hillary Clinton says it's important for Democrats to win so people will stop insulting each other. "Which would be so welcome!" Projection levels here are absolutely stratospheric. https://t.co/pSpNqQletJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

...around your neck with a big, blue garrote.

Who does this shiv-wielding bully think she's kidding?

They’ve literally spent the last 24 hours degrading Hailey Stevens with every name in the book — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 2, 2026

Not to mention the fact that she's one of the biggest offenders of flinging poo who ever escaped a zoo.

She spent the 2024 campaign flinging away like it was therapeutic for her...until Trump won again.

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...During an appearance on MSNBC on Monday night, Ms. Clinton said disinformation and misinformation are helping to fuel President Trump’s 2024 campaign. ...“I also think there are Americans who are engaged in this kind of propaganda, and whether they should be civilly or … criminally charged is something that would be a better deterrent,” she said. “The Russians are unlikely … to ever stand trial in the United States. You know, they’re not going to be going to a country where they can be extradited or even returning to the United States, unless they are very foolish.” “We need to uncover all of the connections and make it very clear that you can vote however you want, but we are not going to let adversaries … try to influence Americans,” Mrs. Clinton added. She also took her criticism directly to President Trump, whom she described as a threat to American democracy. “I don’t understand why it’s so difficult to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is, his danger to our country and the world,” she said. Trump’s running mate, Senator Vance, called Mrs. Clinton out for her comments about foreign interference and Trump, calling on Americans to “reject” censorship and violence. “Here is Hillary Clinton, calling for civil and criminal penalties for speech she disagrees with. But why stop at jailing your opponents? Hillary is calling for censorship, but she’s really calling for violence,” the senator wrote on X in response to a video of Mrs. Clinton’s remarks.

And now, here she was on The View, back to calm, rational Hillary - in between the bits laced with vitriol, of course -

On The View, Hillary Clinton and host Sunny Hostin speculated that the Republicans may "steal" the election despite losing the vote. Clinton fueled conspiracy theories with her podcast co-host (who raised "hacking"). Clinton previously called for arrests of election deniers... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 3, 2026

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...telling the world that only if Democrats were elected could the healing begin, and the oceans of hate and angry words subside.

Democrats went on to blow Republicans' doors off, and the all-encompassing aura of rosy-hued Hillary love began to shrivel almost immediately.

Last night, Americans made a clear call for accountability and affordability. A body politic cannot recover until its harms have been treated and its wounds have been healed. Crimes against our people and our Constitution must be answered for. The historic abuses of the last two years must be prevented from happening again. American families should be able to thrive, not just survive. Every child should have the chance to live up to his or her full potential. The American Dream must be more than a mirage. I am confident Democrats can deliver both, and much more. The post-Trump era begins now. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, 2026

CRIMES

...The historic abuses of the last two years must be prevented from happening again. American families should be able to thrive, not just survive. Every child should have the chance to live up to his or her full potential. The American Dream must be more than a mirage. I am confident Democrats can deliver both, and much more. The post-Trump era begins now.

Lucretia Borgia couldn't savor plotting a demise more than this vile, viperous woman.

You can almost hear her chipmunk cheeks working like bellows as she cold-bloodedly salivates at the thought of taking down Elon Musk.

@WesternLensman @dumitru_liv Some brass for a woman Trump could have had up on charges for criminally exposing classified documents, conspiring to commit seditious insurrection. Like much of the left, she’s what you get when there are no consequences. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) November 5, 2026

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Oh, joy. Oh, rapture.

Oh, civility and the peaceful transfer of power.

Oh, what a peach.

And thank God...

I saw a graphic saying the best thing Trump did was being the wrecking ball of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris’ careers. Honestly, sometimes that’s enough for me. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) November 4, 2026

... we dodged that bullet.

Because she was smarter and more despicable. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) November 4, 2026

There was one teensy, bright bit of news on the Hillary horizon that had to absolutely irk her to death, and for that I am grateful.

You'll remember back to the 2016 election and the carefully manufactured Clinton campaign fiction that RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA! was all in for Donald Trump?

Why would anyone think Russia preferred Trump to Hillary Clinton? I asked @shipwreckedcrew whether anyone at the FBI actually believed it. https://t.co/lyQvoWoLSE — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 4, 2026

Trump filed a lawsuit back in 2022 about that very thing, against the folks who reportedly whipped up that costly fairy tale - Hillary, former FBI Director James Comey, and the infamous dossier compiler, Christopher Steele.

Clinton called it 'nonsense,' and a federal judge dismissed it as electioneering. He ordered Trump and former attorney Alina Habba to pay a million dollars for knowingly making false statements and accusations. The dismissal was upheld at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

But Trump is trying to revive it by taking it to the Supreme Court, and it seems someone there wants to hear from Mrs. Clinton, even though she waived her right to respond.

SCOTUS has ordered Hillary to file a brief by 27 November.

The Supreme Court’s order that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton respond to a petition from President Trump seeking to revive his lawsuit claiming she conspired to “weave a false narrative” about the 2016 election suggests that at least one justice is intrigued by the president’s claims. ...Last month, Mr. Trump appealed the 11th Circuit’s ruling to the Supreme Court, arguing that the Nine’s intervention is “necessary to protect the presidency, and to prevent judicial disagreement from becoming a license to punish its advocates.” Judge Middlebrooks had ruled that many of Mr. Trump’s claims were barred by the expiration of the statutes of limitations. The president contends, though, that those deadlines should have been tolled while he carried out his constitutional duties as president. Mrs. Clinton has waived her right to respond to Mr. Trump’s petition for certiorari, likely reasoning that the high court would reject the 47th president’s request for review. Now, however, with its order last week, it is clear that at least one justice — it is not known which one — wants to hear more from the 67th secretary of state. Her brief opposing Mr. Trump’s petition is due November 27. For the Supreme Court to take up the case, at least four justices must agree. The decision whether to add Donald J. Trump v. Hillary R. Clinton to the docket will be made at a private conference. At issue could be the landmark precedent of Clinton v. Jones, from 1997, which held that a sitting president has no immunity from civil litigation over unofficial, private actions committed before taking office. The 11th Circuit reasoned that “if a president can be haled into court, he cannot be excused from suing to enforce his rights.” Mr. Trump, though, distinguishes Clinton, in which President Clinton was sued by Paula Jones, from the present case that he is bringing. The president writes that the earlier case “permitted another citizen’s suit against the President while requiring respect for the Presidency; it did not require him to pursue his own claims while in office or lose them.”

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Gracious, you know she is pissed at the nerve of them.

Which is delightful.

Maybe having to scribble out a 'Why I Would Never Frame Donald Trump' excuse will interrupt her revenge fantasies for a couple of hours.

We could all use the break.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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