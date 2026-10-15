I've been kind of profiling Democrat odd ducks so far this fall, but honest to God - the Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate here in Florida might be one of the biggest quacks of all.

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This is truly how far the blue donks have fallen in Florida, thanks in large part to their chairperson over the past few years, Nikki Fried, and the fact that most of them...well. Let me rephrase that. That the few who are left are wrapped so tightly in layer after layer of TDS that they can't see their way out to notice a blue sky, less mind a rational public stance on an issue.

Which is how, I guess, in a state that has a legacy of really tremendous public servant Democrats, this decade's iteration winds up with a wash-out Republican turncoat as their candidate for governor - David Jolly - and a certifiable socialist crackpot crank as their nominee for U.S. Senate.

Florida Democrat Angie Nixon claims that rolling back racist DEI policies kills people. “This 'stop woke' agenda...that's nothing more than a racist dogwhistle...Florida is where woke or black people go to die." https://t.co/zfItRgJEnK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 17, 2026

Angie Nixon has been in the Florida House of Representatives since 2020. She recently joined both the Working Families Party (WFP) and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Now, the DSA spells out its socialist association, but that 'working party' thing sounds vaguely Mao-ish, doesn't it?

Google AI isn't much help on an 'are they communist' query, because it answers in the negative. I can't help but wonder if that isn't maybe by design, because it sure seems weird that Google says the WFP isn't, when the dang Communist Party USA has a dedicated Working Families Party page on their website.

Huh. Who you gonna believe there - Google or the commies?

So, Ms. Nixon, FL state representative, is a card-carrying member of two socialist/communist parties and now, somehow, she's the Democratic Party of FL's nominee for Senate. Ain't democracy great?

Nikki Fried about had an aneurysm, and there was certainly some tension about the already notorious Nixon's ascension to the nominee slot after the primary in August

This is delicious.

"Stop gaslighting me!": Florida Democrats' Senate nominee and party chair have heated call over socialism Florida's new Democratic Senate nominee, Angie Nixon, and the state party's chair had a heated conversation Friday that included a yelling match about the impact of socialism and the challenges of campaigning in a red state like Florida, three people familiar with the conversation tell Axios. Why it matters: The conflict exposes the fault line in the party between the progressive base embodied by Nixon and the establishment represented by the state party's chair, Nikki Fried. Democrats already face an uphill battle in their effort to unseat Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. An escalating war of words between Nixon and Fried complicates efforts to unify Democrats. Zoom in: Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America who won the primary in a shocking upset over Alex Vindman earlier this week, expressed frustrations to Fried that she had not received sufficient help from the state party. Fried, in return, warned that Nixon's ties to the DSA could give an opening to the GOP to attack her, sources told us. According to two people who spoke with Nixon, both she and Fried yelled at each other over the course of the call. Another person who spoke to Fried said the chair did not yell but was yelled at.

Oh, I'll bet Nikki had her hair singed by Nixon on that call.

So Angie was off and running, with her hot-pink campaign theme colors and the most interesting public appearances.

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You don't even have to ask - she takes her kids to drag shows all the time.

New socialist just dropped. Meet Angie Nixon, the card-carrying DSA member who’s the new Democrat nominee in FLORIDA! "There's no sexualization at a drag show... I've taken my children to drag shows... it's wholesome entertainment." https://t.co/MsIiGxbl84 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) August 19, 2026

Yawn - abolish ICE.

THEY ARE SHOOTING PEOPLE DEAD ON CAMERA IN THE STREETS

Angie Nixon: “They’re weaponizing agencies in the form of ICE. They’re occupying cities. They’re terrorizing people. They’re shooting people on camera dead in the streets with no accountability, no consequence. That is what’s at stake. If you don’t want to live in a world like that, a country like that, a state like that, you need to vote accordingly. I want to abolish ICE and make sure we are redirecting those funds to make sure we’re modernizing the immigration system. Immigrants are welcome here baby” — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 11, 2026

IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE, BABY

Transgender surgeries paid for by taxpayers, check. Reparations, check.

Far-Left Florida Democrat Angie Nixon says she supports reparations: "Do I support reparations? Absolutely. I'm the only candidate in the race that will say that.” https://t.co/jFErEduxld — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2026

But that was only the warm-up. Along came September and...gracious.

Parents are killing their families and then themselves because of the job market.

UNHINGED Florida Democrat Angie Nixon bizarrely claims parents in Florida are murdering their children over jobs: “We are witnessing parents turning the gun on their children then turning the gun on themselves because they are losing their jobs.” https://t.co/g5vqRha0pQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 18, 2026

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Nixon also made news last month for a classic socialist dodge, explaining how everyone should pay taxes except her. For the record, she does own two homes, and I am becoming convinced I am in the wrong line of work. I also pay all my taxes weeks before the 15th of April, more's the pity.

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon is an avowed socialist who owns two homes and made at least $270,000 last year—and she’s lamenting the injustice of having to pay taxes on that money, @AndrewKerrNC reports. https://t.co/jqbSid0Ksb — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 14, 2026

What is it with these socialists? Taxes for thee, and not for me!

‘I Don't Wanna Pay It Back’: Socialist Senate Nominee Angie Nixon Says It's ‘Crazy’ She Has To Pay Her Taxes And Student Loans Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon, an avowed Democratic Socialist who owns two homes and raked in at least $270,000 from her jobs and investments last year—in addition to her husband's unpublished income—is lamenting the injustice of having to pay taxes on her outsized income. Nixon's income, which she detailed in financial disclosures, includes rent from one of her properties, her income as a state representative, her earnings from a Miami consulting firm, and her salary as the director of a nonprofit that works to mobilize black voters. Her income is likely even higher than reported because she is not required to publicly disclose the income earned by her husband, Jarrett Morene, who owns and operates what appears to be a car repair business. Nixon's personal income in 2025 clocked in at well over five times the median income of the average American worker, yet she failed to set aside enough of her substantial earnings to pay her taxes and repay her student loans. The dues-paying Democratic Socialist reported in her latest disclosure submitted in Florida that, as of Aug. 25, she owes nearly $14,000 in unpaid taxes to the IRS on top of $17,600 in unpaid federal student loans. Nixon's unpaid taxes and student loan debts are a drop in the bucket compared with the extraordinary and diversified income she earned in 2025. Still, the Democratic Socialist, who wants to institute a 5 percent annual wealth tax on billionaires, recently complained about how "crazy" it is that the federal government is forcing her to pay her own fair share.

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While race-baiting celebrities like Joy Reid (go figure) have been quick to embrace Nixon, the Democrat establishment has been slower on the mark, watching cautiously and saying all the right things as Nixon careens around the state in her own inimitable style.

David Jolly says he and SOCIALIST Angie Nixon have “a lot of runway” and “a lot of space” to work together. Especially concerning when you consider Jolly intends to “test the limits of the Constitution” as Governor. https://t.co/n0iSPifQml — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) October 15, 2026

At the beginning of this month, there was a dust-up in the little cafe and bookshop that Nixon owns in Jacksonville over one of her displays. One wall is filled with what she considers a tribute to black icons. But plenty of other people consider them radicals and cop killers.

A Banned Books Week event at state Rep. Angie Nixon’s coffee shop turned into a heated exchange Monday when critics showed up and challenged her over the images on one of its walls. Nixon, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, hosted the event at Café Resistance, her coffee shop and bookstore. It was billed as a conversation about reading, critical thinking and history, but it quickly turned to a wall featuring 12 Black activists from the civil rights era, among them Angela Davis, George Jackson and Assata Shakur. “Multiple people on that wall are people that killed cops,” one critic told Nixon. Shakur was convicted in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey state trooper. Davis was acquitted of charges in a 1970 case. Nixon pushed back. “That is not a celebration of anyone,” she said. “It is talking about people who came from the civil rights movement who actually were fighting back and pushing back against discrimination.”

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That's quite the version of to-MAY-to, to-MAH-to, huh?

Some nationally recognized Democrats have trickled into the state to brave an appearance or two. AOC finally popped in for a quick rally in the pouring rain to rah-rah with Nixon.

The most recent was Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy. Now, granted, he's not the sharpest tack in the box, but he is a whale of an opportunist, so if anyone was going to take a chance on being at Nixon's side when there was a 'moment,' why Murphy is one of the guys you'd pick first for being that stupid.

Murphy put up this lovely green room sort of vignette yesterday - long day, lots of events, look how well I get along with the black lady.

A little downtime in between events during a long day of campaigning with Florida’s next Senator, Angie Nixon. https://t.co/vqImC5Tjgf — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 14, 2026

And then this happened on CNN. In front of God, the country - everyone.

Angie Nixon will most likely be out of the picture in a month, but Chris Murphy will have to live with this clip forever. https://t.co/CDspbQKxhr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 15, 2026

It makes my day watching the insufferable Murphy turn a putrid shade of green.

Oh, yeah, they are.

Murphy should fire someone on his team, though, because this is not the first time Nixon has raised the 'Ashley Moody to prison' theme, although it is the first time any of the rest of the country has heard about it.

Fortunately for Murphy, she didn't expound on Moody's husband being the arresting officer the way she did in this earlier interview (Over the 'Hope Florida' funds).

NEW: @AngieNixon tells me that Ashley Moody's suggestion that she wants to abolish prisons and defund the police are false. Nixon says she wants Moody's law enforcement husband to arrest Moody and throw her in jail for defrauding Floridians. https://t.co/15bJowTTrs — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) October 1, 2026

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Sure would have been more fun if she had, though, huh?

So there's Florida's entry in this year's Democrat circus sideshow, and we are still two weeks out.

Dang.

Who knows what will happen next?

In the meantime, the Democrats' penchant for nominating whackos remains undefeated.





















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