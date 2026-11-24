Cuba's communist government only has one goal at this point: to outlast the Trump administration. They have been explicit about this:

Few foreign ministers are in a worse diplomatic position than Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla of Cuba... But in an exclusive interview this week, Mr. Rodríguez projected confidence that the current Cuban government would survive President Trump. That is because, he said, its strategy is to simply endure, much as it has for six decades, in the hope that Washington moves on or shifts course. “For as long as it takes,” he said. “U.S. policy toward Cuba will change. It has to. It’s inevitable.”

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It's still not clear if Cuba will survive. The country still has little oil and no power. Even the midterm elections probably won't help the communist regime very much. Trump's sanctions can't be stopped by Congress, not when the president can simply veto any law they pass.

And unlike with the war in Iran, even Democrats are applying some pressure on Cuba to make changes.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, urged the Cuban leadership to release “the more than 200 political prisoners whose cases have been discussed in recent exchanges between Cuba and the United States,” as a way to restart talks and bring an end to the crisis unfolding in Cuba, they wrote in a letter to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Nov. 18. “Although no single measure can resolve the longstanding differences between our countries,” read the letter, which was reviewed exclusively by USA TODAY, “this one could go a long way toward building trust and creating political space for meaningful progress that can ease the humanitarian crisis 9 million Cubans endure on a daily basis.”

The bigger problem for the communist government is that Cuban's just aren't buying their BS anymore. PBS did a recent report on the situation there and pointed out that at this moment, when it should be easy to blame everything on Trump and the imperialists, Cubans still mostly blame their own government for the worst crisis in decades. Just watch about a minute of this.

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The longer the communists hold on, the more Cuba falls apart around them. This is true both literally and figuratively. It's not just the failing infrastructure that is falling apart. As many as two million Cubans have left the country, nearly all of them younger, working age people looking for jobs in more prosperous economies.

The communist government may be holding on to the revolution, but the people who can leave are doing so. Cuba has become an old folks home for commies whose children have left communism behind.

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How long can the communists hang on like a leech killing the host? Maybe for a long time. But Cubans seem to finally understand that this is what communism is. It's not about the good of the people. It's just about the survival and power of the elite. None of those communist bigwigs want to live in a world where they are expected to get a real job and work for a living, but the younger people who can escape are doing just that.