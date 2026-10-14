Today's Progressive Parable: When Michael of Tracey Met the AWFLs of Ithaca

The alleged Cornell 7 gang rape case is a frickin' hot mess, not the least of the reasons is that the accuser has some sincere credibility issues, which precluded anyone from being charged when she first brought a complaint years ago.

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As David noted in a post just the other day on this revolting circus...

...The reason why the case was never prosecuted in the past is pretty simple: Jane Doe originally expressed happiness about what happened behind closed doors, and there is a significant amount of evidence that she changed her mind about that after she suffered social opprobrium for acting like a "slut."

...which has been aided and abetted by partners in what was once known as the 'news' media.

That industry - no longer an honorable profession, per se - now picks and chooses winners and does so unashamedly, leaving out what might be explanatory or exculpatory of inconvenient to their purposes. In this instance, texts and testimony from the accuser (I refuse to say 'victim') which clearly and repeatedly place her as a participant and not a victim.

...That's Narrative™ control. They want to tell a simple moral story where none exists, and that story is that an innocent, victimized girl was raped by frat boys. The evidence complicates that story, so they picked and chose which facts to tell you. We don't know if The New York Times had the full set of texts when they wrote a story that simplified the events into "frat boys bad, innocent girl good," but we do know that CBS New York did, because they admit it and defend their decision to deceive people as an editorial decision. Well, indeed it was an editorial decision, and the editors decided to lie by omission. It really is no different than the methods used in the "fine people" hoax — cut and paste the text to make it say what you want it to. That's not journalism as we conceive of it, but that is journalism as it is practiced today.

It's also a disgusting example of the wielding of legal power to crush a chosen target without the faintest nod to impartial justice being served in any sense of the phrase.

The New York governor, in the middle of a heated reelection campaign, brought in Letitia James to prosecute the young men accused of this crime just one day after the State Attorney General promised justice for their supposed victim.

..."My heart goes out to the victim. The survivor. And I stand with her and all individuals who unfortunately have been the victims of sexual assault." "We look forward to the outcome and to ensure that justice is served and there's accountability for the survivor."

The next progressive feminist lawyer on the stacked deck was former Obama Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, infamous for being fired because she would not allow Justice Department lawyers to defend President Trump's first-term immigration order.

The accuser's lawyer is already in hot water for accusing the wrong man and causing him and his family no end of pain and fear for their lives in the current unhinged environment. I hope they own this chick and her incompetent legal staff.

As far as the accuser and her team are concerned, I'd imagine they think of him as inconvenient collateral damage, and they really don't care.

Cornell Jane Doe allegedly doxxed a US Marine with no ties to university with wrong address in filing A lawyer for a U.S. Marine with the same name as one of the former Cornell University fraternity members named in a civil lawsuit says his client's family has been doxxed, threatened and harassed after plaintiff Jane Doe's lawyers incorrectly used his address in place of the accused's in court filings. Attorney Elliot Hallak wrote to New York Judge Phaedra Perry-Bond asking for the filing with his client's address to be stricken from the record "to alleviate the fallout" for his client and his client's family. Doe's lawyers acknowledged the error and filed an amended document using the correct person's address. However, the incorrect filing remained publicly available, which left his client's family exposed, Hallak wrote.

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Anyone who questions the purity of this woman's story, even in the face of her own words and the facts of the previous inquiry is subjected to a concerted attack of shrieking, flying AWFL monkeys, all screaming 'I AM JANE DOE!'

It's become quite the thing. They must have run out of keffiyehs and Pallywood flags on campus and had to find something new to latch onto.

One of the people, and I found this kind of surprising, who was disturbed by the facts of this case as they continue to roll out and the steamroller of progressive anti-white-male feminine power continues to roll up is a guy named Michael Tracey.

Some of you may know of him. I think we even followed each other years ago on the old Twitter, before I was banned for life. He is a liberal writer, but seemed like a pretty decent guy, and I enjoyed a lot of his crankiness.

But, like so many of these liberal progressives, when I got back after my imposed absence and looked him up again, it was a case of TDS overtaking that mellowish curmudgeon, reminding me too much of the 'Why can't you be normal?' meme with the kid screaming 'TRUMP!' from the back of the car. Much like fried food here, I can get that *&%^ anywhere, and I stopped following him.

I saw his name trending today and thought, 'Good Lord, you have to really piss someone off to do that,' but never in my wildest dreams did I expect to see what I saw.

There was Michael Tracey, looking every bit the dumpy, rumpled, bespectacled progressive journalist you'd envision without a second thought, being thrown OUT of the Cornell University 'I AM JANE DOE' protests in Ithaca, NY.

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Wait, whut? Thrown OUT?!

How can this be?!

THIS IS HIS TRIBE

All the while a howling mob yammers at police to boot, him, Tracey is maintaining a pleasant composure.

I can’t believe this footage Michael Tracey took in Ithaca is real. If this were a Daily Wire movie you’d say it’s too on the nose. I love the woman whose face looks like an anthropology professor but who has neck tattoos. She really makes the video. https://t.co/yv11GcDODT — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 14, 2026

But there's no mistaking that they want him gone, and the campus police, in spite of his protestations that he 'is a journalist covering this issue,' eventually hustle him out because he is triggering the easily triggered.

Angry mob confronts me in Ithaca, drives me out of "Jane Doe" rally https://t.co/Cv1ioOeQuc — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 14, 2026

Naturally, I have to find out what Michael did to set these sub-humans off, and sincerely - who would know what he looked like in most instances anyway?

And, well...yeah.

That'd do it.

Who is Michael Tracey and why is he facing backlash? According to Munk Debates, Michael Tracey is an independent journalist based in Jersey City, NJ. He is best known for his contrarian remarks on Twitter, where he has more than 274,000 followers. His writings in recent years have appeared in Federalist, Fox News, the New York Daily News and the Wall Street Journal. He has also written for outlets like Daily Beast, HuffPost, Salon, Mother Jones, Vice and The Nation. Tracey has drawn backlash for trying to find out her real name. He describes his effort to identify the student as journalistic diligence protected by free-speech rights. Tracey posted on Monday: “Let's see if anyone has the 'balls' to name this Jane Doe so we can all evaluate her veracity, and that of her lawyers, since her lawsuit didn't hesitate to name & shame 7 of her peers as gang-rapists.” The woman's lawyer, Thomas Giuffra, said the efforts to identify her were an attempt to shame her. "She's not doing well," he told CNN. "She's under siege on social media." He also said some women had been wrongly identified as his client. "That's been really difficult," he said. “And she's gone through a lot.”

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He went against the progressive orthodoxy. Don't you know they had a midterm plan to get these boys, son?

And now you done pissed off the sisterhood.

Oops. Only making it worse by pointing out the obvious.

Left-wing activists will chant for every "abolitionist" slogan under the sun -- defund the police etc. -- but somehow when it comes to sex crime or Rape, they suddenly turn into the most bloodthirsty prosecutor and cop-lovers, and start demanding to vastly expand the prison state — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 14, 2026

Damn, son! When you come off the progressive reservation...

Lol, fake "Epstein Survivor" Jess Michaels says she tried to report me to the cops for making her feel "unsafe," simply by virtue of my presence at a public event https://t.co/KKbq4kKBka — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 14, 2026

...you go HARD.

These people are utter lunatics -- just a complete freakshow https://t.co/1TTf237gKH — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 14, 2026

(And, might I add, look amazing while doing so. That alone took courage.)

Standing Athwart Madness, Raphael, 1511 https://t.co/fRCXSP79SA — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 14, 2026

I guess Michael made it home safely out of the clutches of those miserable, unhinged harpies, but he's still poking at the poisonous nest from there.

@mtracey want to know why she's doing this? it's populist. people don't support the Cornell 7. they think the whole thing is gross. she's singing music to voters' ears. this is why you're brave (and insane) to be taking the position you are here. — dredgedskeleton (@dredgedskeleton) October 14, 2026

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I have to agree. That was courageous, totally insane, and all for the right reason - because what's happening in Ithaca is totally unjust.

Kudos to Tracey for literally taking on the rabid mob with a smirk and a cellphone, and letting them prove just how twisted they are, for all to see.

He could have just written another column to make someone mad - it's really all too easy, isn't it?

But he didn't, and damn.

Very moving, thank you — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 14, 2026

Well done you, Mr. Tracey.

Um...stay frosty, dude.

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