As many Hot Air readers know, this past October I held the First Annual Anti-Communist Film Festival. It was a big success, and we are already planning the 2027 festival. It will be held at the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington, D.C.

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As we enter the holidays, I’d like to thank those who supported the festival and encourage new people to also get involved for next year. A brief story illustrates how effective this can be. As I was preparing for the first festival in October, I realized that logistics for me were going to be hard. The museum is more than thirty miles from where I live, and as the creator and the host, I needed to be near the host building 24/7. That meant spending a lot of time going back and forth.

Then, at the last minute, someone who has worked in conservative media for decades sent me an email. He had booked me in a hotel for the festival weekend, a hotel directly across the street from the Victims of Communism museum. It made my life a lot easier. I also have a publisher who is going to turn my 20,000-word essay about the history of anti-communist films into a book. Also, I have friends in the movie theater business who are willing to work with me about costs. There is very little pay for this kind of work, which involves licensing for studios and theaters, writing articles, and pounding a lot of pavement. Of course, I believe that as the creator of this thing, and as a conservative who believes art can change culture, I think this show deserves a salaried, full-time position. Yet you have to work with what you’ve got.

As I said at the Wednesday meeting with Grover Norquist that I was invited to speak at earlier this year, movies are glamorous and more powerful than think tanks or position papers. On top of all that, 2026 is the 20th anniversary of The Lives of Others, the Oscar-winning film about the East German Stasi. It says more about the new wokeness, and more effectively, than a hundred white papers from a hundred think tanks.

The Americans for Tax Reform office where I spoke about the festival is just a few blocks from what was the original 9:30 Club, the legendary 1980s punk and New Wave club. When I was in my 20s I saw amazing bands like That Petrol Emotion, the Replacements, Cowboy Junkies, and Siouxsie and the Banshees. On the way to my talk I stopped by the old entrance just to soak up some positive vibes. I wanted to connect to a time and place when talent and ideas were supported by a community of grassroots supporters and fans. We Don’t like your newspaper? Create your own. Think pop music is bad? Form a band.

Don’t like Hollywood? Have your own film festival.

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People who know me know that while I’m not a perfect person, I am an honest one. For the donors, journalists, and regular working folks - like me — who just prayed for the success of this thing, I gave 100 percent in return. Know that over the holidays if you support this in any way (I’m totally serious, prayers work), you’ll get my effort, my passion, my sacred honor.

I can also get a hotel room close to the action. It’s important that I attend the film festival that I created. Merry Christmas!





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