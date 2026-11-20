The so-called "Cornell 7" case has received a tremendous amount of attention. In that case, seven men who were never charged, much less convicted, are being investigated again based on claims that the local prosecutor dropped the ball.

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Attracting much less attention is a case out of the University of Maryland. In that case, two men were accused by one woman of rape and, after an investigation, police decided there was no evidence to back up the claims. Despite this, the woman joined with campus feminist groups to try to harass the male student. He eventually sued and last month a jury sided with him.

A federal jury on Thursday decided in favor of a former University of Maryland student who sued the university for failing to protect him from harassment after he was cleared of a sexual misconduct claim. The student sued the university in 2022 under the pseudonym John Doe. The jury said he proved by a “preponderance of the evidence” that the university was “deliberately indifferent” to the harassment against him given the known circumstances. While the lawsuit sought about $10 million, the jury ultimately awarded John Doe $1 — legally known as nominal damages — which recognizes that a plaintiff’s legal rights were violated, even though there was no measurable harm. The jury agreed with John Doe on all four questions on its verdict sheet. It found he was harassed because of his sex, that the harassment was severe enough to “deprive him of equal access” to education and that the university’s response was “clearly unreasonable.”

The underlying facts of the case were set forward in a document filed last year.

On October 27, 2020, Roe filed a formal complaint with OCRSM, alleging that, on the morning of October 4, 2020, two men sexually assaulted her in separate incidents, one of whom she identified as Doe. Over the next nine months, OCRSM [U of M's Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct] extensively investigated the allegations, conducting roughly thirty interviews, ordering forensic DNA analysis, and issuing a lengthy final report. On September 2, 2021, after a five-day evidentiary hearing, the appointed adjudicator determined in a written decision that Doe was not responsible for any wrongdoing. Six days later, on September 8, 2021, Roe privately messaged the student-run organization Preventing Sexual Assault (“PSA”) through Instagram about Doe... On November 10, Roe spoke at PSA’s RealTalk event. In her prepared remarks, Roe repeatedly identified Doe by name as one of her “rapists.” She described the alleged violent assaults in detail, criticized the University’s handling of her Title IX case, and told the audience: “Nothing about that night had me asking to be held down and raped repeatedly.” Roe explained that her purpose in speaking was “simply [to] hold our rapists accountable for their actions.” Roe concluded, “With the help of PSA, I am standing up to my rapists and I am standing up to this administration...”

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The PSA group and Roe then decided to attempt to have the male student kicked out of his lacrosse club. She contacted the school's director of sports, Kurt Klier, asking him to remove Doe from the club. Klier then sent a message to the school's Office of Civil Rights and Sexual Misconduct asking them what he should do in light of the fact that Doe had been cleared already.

Klier quickly forwarded the email to OCRSM, pleading, “I NEED YOUR HELP . . . We are being asked to re-adjudicate this student’s claim. That is something we cannot do. The threat at the end[that] ‘PSA is ready to spread this information if needed.[Doe] is a danger to other girls here on campus’ . . . this is very disconcerting. How do we proceed, how do we respond? We need your help navigating this issue PLEASE.”

He also wrote back to the woman and told her he couldn't re-adjudicate the claim. Nevertheless, a short time later Doe was removed from the lacrosse team. He filed a complaint with OCRSM and received no response. Roe then escalated by loudly accusing Doe of rape in a bar off campus. He filed yet another complaint with OCRSM, his third one.

In April of 2022 he filed a lawsuit against the University of Maryland "alleging deliberate indifference to pervasive student-on-student sexual harassment (Count I) and retaliation for his participation in the Title IX process (Count II)." That's the lawsuit he just won last month. One of his attorney's posted this on X:

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Five years ago we brought litigation against the University of Maryland for violating Title IX when it completely ignored my client’s claim that he, a male student, was being sexually harassed by a female group on campus that was spreading lies about him. Today, after a week long jury trial, and five years of litigation, a Maryland jury found the University liable for violating federal law. These are the days you don’t forget as a lawyer. Cc: @BenNorth95 @JGreaves1787 — Jared Roberts (@JaredJRoberts) October 1, 2026

Today, after a week long jury trial, and five years of litigation, a Maryland jury found the University liable for violating federal law. These are the days you don’t forget as a lawyer.

Some of the accused in the Cornell 7 case are probably looking at this result and thinking they might also have a case somewhere down the line.

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