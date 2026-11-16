Is this a good choice? Robert Pattinson from the Twilight movies is the new James Bond.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

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Honestly, I still remember when they announced Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. I think it was the NY Post that ran a headline "James Blond." That was back in 2005 if you can believe it. There were lots of critics of that choice at the time.

When Craig was cast in 2005, taking over from Pierce Brosnan, detractors complained that he was too blond, too short and insufficiently suave. Carping fans have long been part of the Bond tradition, but the internet gave them a new megaphone. Craig’s “fleshy” ears and “potato” face were mocked on message boards. One group even created a protest website, CraigNotBond.com. Craig went on to become one of the most celebrated Bonds, but playing a superspy with a license to kill took a physical toll. Over five films, he suffered injuries to his shoulder, calves, knee and ankle while shooting action sequences, at one point questioning whether he could continue.

Craig made five Bond films and two of them — Casino Royale and Skyfall — were great. The others not so much. Actually, Quantum of Solace isn't terrible. It's got a few things going for it, but after Casino Royale they couldn't take the romance angle anywhere. It's a middling effort but not a failure.

I don't know what happened with Spectre. Again, some good stuff in this one and I liked Léa Seydoux as the girl. I just don't remember enjoying the film very much. It's competent but not a lot of fun. These movies are ultimately about male wish fulfillment. They should be a bit fun.

No Time to Die just felt long to me. And killing off the character in the end seemed like an odd choice. The first Bond movie came out in 1962. Daniel Craig is definitely not the last James Bond so why pretend this is ending? Again, what happened to these movies being a little bit fun?

Pattinson beat out a lot of well-known actors for the part.

“To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement,” Pattinson said in a statement... At various points, the supposed candidates included Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi and Theo James. Pattinson was chosen over Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. The five actors underwent screen tests in London in late October. The auditions involved stunts, dialogue and camera presence; they were overseen by Nina Gold, an Oscar-nominated (“Hamnet”) and Emmy-winning (“Game of Thrones”) casting director.

I know everyone is sick of race swapping characters but I think Idris Elba would have killed this part 15 years ago. Now, he's just too old (54). I like some of the other actors, but Tom Holland seems too young, maybe because he's still playing college-age Spider-Man (he's 30 but looks younger). For comparison purposes, Sean Connery was 32 when he made Dr. No.

Tom Hardy is great but he's almost 50 and the next movie is probably a couple years away. If they want to do 3 films, he'll be pretty old by the last one. Of course Roger Moore was 45 when he did Live and Let Die. He was 57 when he did View to a Kill.

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The ideal Bond should be in his mid to late thirties. Pattinson is 40, which is a bit old, but he can still do 3-4 of these before he turns 50. As for his acting, he's always a bit broody but that could work for Bond. I thought "The Batman" was pretty good so I don't see a problem with him doing action. He may need to bulk up a bit but this is what actors do these days.

Anybody have any ideas for the next Bond girl? I say there's a 90 percent chance she's in one of the next couple films. Besides being gorgeous she's also a really good actress.

Robert Pattinson has been cast as the new Bond. Now imagine Sydney Sweeney joining him as the Bond girl. https://t.co/WfbZlPgWf3 — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) November 16, 2026

Anyway, I think Pattinson will be good in the role. No one ever pleases everyone but these movies really are about a good script first and foremost. You can build a giant evil lair for Blofeld, the most beautiful Bond girls and lots of cool stunts, but unless there's a good story it won't matter.

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