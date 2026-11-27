We don't expect much from our media outlets on Thanksgiving. A few football games, an assortment of sentimental movies, maybe a rerun of the classic WKRP in Cincinnati Turkey Drop episode. "As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly" is a quote guaranteed to evoke warm nostalgia and distract from Uncle Frank's ongoing efforts to detail his latest contact with aliens.

Advertisement

What do we want from news outlets on Thanksgiving? Brief headlines on only the most urgent matters, and perhaps a few human-interest stories that bring the holiday spirit. Advertisements should adopt the same approach, going for warmth and unity. Every other year, after all, Thanksgiving follows The Most Important Election In Our Lifetimes™, when everyone has already had their fill of demagoguery and flat-out libels and slanders.

Everyone, that is, except NBC. Apparently, Comcast believes that Thanksgiving provides the perfect opportunity to wrap a pitch for terrorists in the guise of a heartwarming holiday ad, serving up a blood libel against Israel for defending itself after Gazans went on a murder, rape, and kidnapping rampage to start a war three years ago (via Twitchy):

On Thanksgiving Eve, @NBC sold prime-time airtime during its Saturday Night Live special to a campaign urging Americans to cut military aid to the world’s only Jewish state. The ad promotes the lie that Israel deliberately targets children. It shows a girl in Gaza who lost a leg and tells Americans their tax dollars paid for it. It never mentions Hamas. It never mentions October 7, the hostages, or the rockets Israel is defending against. NBC was under no obligation to run it. It took the money, and it owes viewers an explanation. — Samantha Ettus (@samanthaettus) November 26, 2026

The ad promotes the lie that Israel deliberately targets children. It shows a girl in Gaza who lost a leg and tells Americans their tax dollars paid for it. It never mentions Hamas. It never mentions October 7, the hostages, or the rockets Israel is defending against. NBC was under no obligation to run it. It took the money, and it owes viewers an explanation.

Every Jewish organization and person of influence needs to condemn this blood libel that @NBCNews ran. Absolutely disgusting and totally unacceptable. I have never seen an advertisement for any other country or situation remotely close to this. It’s pure hate. And WHO funded it? Who produced it? https://t.co/5LpNaVkEfK — Rachel (@rachelbsol18) November 26, 2026

This is not just a blood libel against the Jews. It's also a blood libel against Americans. The ad also never mentions the dozens of Americans killed by Hamas in the October 7 massacre, especially those who died while attending the Nova music concert that was dedicated to peace. It makes no mention of the Americans kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and held by Gazans, none of whom lifted a finger to free them or treat them humanely, as surviving hostages have reported.

The ad also never mentions that Israel ended its occupation of Gaza in 2005, and that Hamas seized full control in 2007 in a murderous power grab. The ad fails to mention the billions of dollars in aid that America and Israel have poured into Gaza in the years since as a means to normalize the conflict. This ad fails to mention that Hamas took that money and built Gaza into a terror fortress, used pipes meant for water systems and turned them into rocket launchers, and spent nearly 20 years violating ten ceasefires while raining artillery on Israeli civilians the entire time. It also fails to mention that the aid provided by the US mainly funds Israel's defensive systems that kept attacks from Gaza from killing more women and children.

Advertisement

The ad also fails to mention that the reason why this conflict remains active is because Hamas has once again reneged on a ceasefire agreement. The current deal required Hamas to verifiably disarm and relinquish control of Gaza in January. Israel has met its commitments for aid, but Hamas still refuses to disarm and, more importantly, continues to operate out of hospitals and other civilian facilities, which is an ongoing war crime.

NBC and Comcast have pulled the ad without comment, apparently:

Updates Update: NBC has pulled the ad. @nbc thinks they can just take the $ and run, Mark Goldfeder and @NJACLaw have other plans! "NBC aired an ad telling Americans their taxes took a child’s leg. It said: “Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this.” "NBC's standards require a factual basis for every claim. Today, NJAC demanded the evidence, along with the sponsor records federal law makes public." "You took the money, now show the receipts." - Mark Goldfeder @MarkGoldfeder 👏 Via @EndJewHatred — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) November 27, 2026

NBC and Comcast can sell ads however they see fit. The decision to air this dishonest demagoguery, especially during a holiday, still deserves scrutiny and criticism. NBC and Comcast owe their viewers an apology, an explanation, and a report that tells the truth about Hamas and its ongoing campaign to annihilate Jews and impose an ISIS-style regime everywhere it can, especially in Israel.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy HotAir's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.