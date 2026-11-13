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Ilhan Omar Is in Real Trouble, and She Knows It

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Nov 13, 2026 8:00 AM
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Ilhan Omar Is in Real Trouble, and She Knows It
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Things are getting spicy in D.C., and I am not referring to all the backbiting in the Democrat and Republican caucuses, the Congressional investigations that will plague us for the next two years...at least...or even the sex scandals that will inevitably leak out as they always do when there isn't other news to cover. 

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No. The ongoing saga of Ilhan Omar's immigration status, her incestuous marriage (to be fair, her brother is gay and they didn't live together, kinda proving the marriage was a sham), and her rather flexible birth date. The Department of Homeland Security is saying they have a strong case; House Republicans are threatening to drag her out of the Capitol if her fraud is proven, and the Democrats and liberal media are amplifying the accusations of a VERY sketchy Somali guy who was briefly Omar's security guard before he was investigated by the feds and decamped to Nairobi, Kenya, because that is what potential witnesses against a corrupt political boss normally do. 

The New York Times thinks it has a real scoop, and every liberal media outlet is reporting that President Trump himself, or at least the White House, was instrumental in pressuring Abdullahi Mohamed by charging him with a felony after he lied to federal officials. They then tried to offer him a deal in exchange for information about Omar

The Times calls this "unusual"; apparently they know nothing about how investigations work, because that is called a day ending in "Y" in the real world, but whatever. 

The Times, of course, already staked out its position on Omar: sure, she really may be guilty, but since she is an opponent of Trump, it would be wrong to prosecute her. That's a paraphrase, but it is also their real position. They admit that Omar may be guilty; they just think it doesn't matter because Trump is bad. 

We do not pretend to know whether the allegations have merit. Yet as tempting as it may be to focus on them, they are not the main issue.

"Nobody is above the law" depends on who the "somebody" is.

But that is just the left running cover for one of their favorites. She's black. She's Muslim. She's a Somali immigrant. What's not to love? She is the embodiment of the "victim" they imagine, no matter how privileged she really is, and it is icing on the cake that her father worked for a genocidal regime, and she hates America with a passion, and thinks the good guys in Black Hawk Down were the Somali gang members. 

No, the real fun is watching Republicans chomping at the bit to take her down and get a bit of revenge, and knowing that Omar is genuinely scared that the chickens will be coming home to roost. 

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John Roberts: Wow, that's different. Well, breaking right now, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar talking to Fox about the federal investigations into her immigration history and not offering any answers.

Reporter: We're just wondering if the government's giving you your devices back after you tried?

Ilhan Omar: I've gotten most of them back, thank you.

Reporter: And are they doing an investigation, Homeland and DOJ, two separate investigations or just one?

Ilhan Omar: I'm not sure. You probably have more details on that.

Reporter: Have they told you exactly what you're under investigation for? Have they told you anything?

John Roberts: All right, let's bring in border czar Tom Homan. So she is playing coy there. "I know nothing about the investigations." It strikes me that she probably knows everything there is to possibly know about the investigations. But going to the horse's mouth, what's up with the investigations?

Tom Homan: Well, like Omar, I'm not going to tell him either. I mean, I'm not going to show her hand. I've been told it's a strong investigation. We'll let the evidence lead where it leads, but we'll see what happens. But I cannot discuss the ongoing investigation.

Omar is a deeply unpleasant, nasty, corrupt political boss who runs a clan that scammed Minnesotans of about $10-20 billion and who controls the balance of power in Minnesota Democratic politics. Taking her down would be sweet, and you can see the hunger in the eyes of Tom Emmer when he talks about kicking her off the Capitol campus. 

Tom knows Ilhan well, since their districts meet in the northern Twin Cities area, and the battle is at least partly personal. As it would be for every Republican, since Omar spends all her time slandering them while she pockets and distributes money to her clients. Her moralistic rants, combined with her sleazy and serial illegal tactics, enrage everybody who knows her. She is bad news and guilty as hell. 

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Ilhan Omar RUNS From Reporters in PANIC…GOP Leader Says She’ll Be REMOVED From Office in Handcuffs

She claimed that she had “no information” about the investigation into her as she fled into the elevator.

Republican Whip Tom Emmer says if it’s proven that she fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship, the Sargent at Arms would physically remove her from the House.

Ilhan knows they’re getting close and she’s panicking.

Anybody who has followed her career is certain that she is guilty as sin, including the Democrats, even The Times, which proclaims it doesn't and doesn't care. The "we don't pretend to know..." does a lot of work in that sentence; it really means it hasn't been proven in a court of law yet...and don't let it get there. 

Omar is a key member of The Squad, and it would be deeply embarrassing for potential presidential candidate AOC to have her bestie proven to be a serial liar, a fraud, and also...not eligible to be in Congress. It would also harm the Somali political machine quite a bit, and they have been very useful for Democrats. 

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) CONFIRMS he'd draft up a measure to block Ilhan Omar Elmi from Congress when it's proven she fraudulently obtained citizenship

Tom Homan CONFIRMED that this case is "strong" and building 🔥

"I can tell you this! If she's not an American, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure she doesn't serve in Congress. It will be the greatest scandal in American political history."

"I've introduced a bill that I wish we could pass that would BAN dual citizens from serving in Congress. How can you swear an oath of allegiance to the United States if you're the citizen of another country?" 🇺🇸

HSI searched her home just last month and a JUDGE signed off on it.

Ilhan Elmi is laughing and smiling now because she thinks Dems winning the midterms shields her, but it won't!

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So expect a full-court press to save her. It wouldn't cripple the Democrats to lose her, of course, and I bet a significant number of Democrat Members would be happy to see her back as she leaves; she is, after all, deeply unpleasant. 

But politically it would be an embarrassment, and the Left would never forgive the establishment if they didn't protect her. 

I suspect it will all come down to venue, if an indictment comes. If Omar finds a friendly venue, the law will not matter. If she gets an unfriendly one, her crimes will be exposed and her fate sealed, at least as far as her eligibility to serve in Congress. Jail is almost certainly not in her future, and neither is deportation, as satisfying as that would be. 

The Times' argument is based on preserving "norms" and avoiding political prosecutions, which is complete crap. It loves Letitia James, who built her career on the promise to put Trump in jail for unspecified crimes. It loves Elissa Slotkin, who explicitly threatened to prosecute Republicans to scare people out of politics. 

So spare me. I will lick the salty tears of liberals and enjoy it if Omar is prosecuted and convicted, or if she is driven out of Congress. She is corrupt to the point of being evil. 

Serves her right if she gets hoisted on her own petard. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining HotAir VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR | REPUBLICAN PARTY | THE NEW YORK TIMES

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