Ilhan Omar Is in Real Trouble, and She Knows It

Things are getting spicy in D.C., and I am not referring to all the backbiting in the Democrat and Republican caucuses, the Congressional investigations that will plague us for the next two years...at least...or even the sex scandals that will inevitably leak out as they always do when there isn't other news to cover.

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No. The ongoing saga of Ilhan Omar's immigration status, her incestuous marriage (to be fair, her brother is gay and they didn't live together, kinda proving the marriage was a sham), and her rather flexible birth date. The Department of Homeland Security is saying they have a strong case; House Republicans are threatening to drag her out of the Capitol if her fraud is proven, and the Democrats and liberal media are amplifying the accusations of a VERY sketchy Somali guy who was briefly Omar's security guard before he was investigated by the feds and decamped to Nairobi, Kenya, because that is what potential witnesses against a corrupt political boss normally do.

The New York Times thinks it has a real scoop, and every liberal media outlet is reporting that President Trump himself, or at least the White House, was instrumental in pressuring Abdullahi Mohamed by charging him with a felony after he lied to federal officials. They then tried to offer him a deal in exchange for information about Omar.

The Times calls this "unusual"; apparently they know nothing about how investigations work, because that is called a day ending in "Y" in the real world, but whatever.

The Times, of course, already staked out its position on Omar: sure, she really may be guilty, but since she is an opponent of Trump, it would be wrong to prosecute her. That's a paraphrase, but it is also their real position. They admit that Omar may be guilty; they just think it doesn't matter because Trump is bad.

We do not pretend to know whether the allegations have merit. Yet as tempting as it may be to focus on them, they are not the main issue.

"Nobody is above the law" depends on who the "somebody" is.

But that is just the left running cover for one of their favorites. She's black. She's Muslim. She's a Somali immigrant. What's not to love? She is the embodiment of the "victim" they imagine, no matter how privileged she really is, and it is icing on the cake that her father worked for a genocidal regime, and she hates America with a passion, and thinks the good guys in Black Hawk Down were the Somali gang members.

No, the real fun is watching Republicans chomping at the bit to take her down and get a bit of revenge, and knowing that Omar is genuinely scared that the chickens will be coming home to roost.

John Roberts: Wow, that's different. Well, breaking right now, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar talking to Fox about the federal investigations into her immigration history and not offering any answers. Reporter: We're just wondering if the government's giving you your devices back after you tried? Ilhan Omar: I've gotten most of them back, thank you. Reporter: And are they doing an investigation, Homeland and DOJ, two separate investigations or just one? Ilhan Omar: I'm not sure. You probably have more details on that. Reporter: Have they told you exactly what you're under investigation for? Have they told you anything? John Roberts: All right, let's bring in border czar Tom Homan. So she is playing coy there. "I know nothing about the investigations." It strikes me that she probably knows everything there is to possibly know about the investigations. But going to the horse's mouth, what's up with the investigations? Tom Homan: Well, like Omar, I'm not going to tell him either. I mean, I'm not going to show her hand. I've been told it's a strong investigation. We'll let the evidence lead where it leads, but we'll see what happens. But I cannot discuss the ongoing investigation. John Roberts: Can you confirm that she does know the details of the investigation? That she knows the details? She acted clueless there. Tom Homan: Yeah. Well, that's the way it should be. I mean, she'll be presented with the evidence when the evidence comes to light, and if the evidence leads to a criminal charge, she'll be notified. John Roberts: Okay. What can you share with us on this, as the American public is sort of watching this play out in real time? Tom Homan: I can tell you DHS and DOJ are working very hard in this case. I've been told this is a strong case, but as far as the details of what evidence they have, I'm not going to discuss it. We'll let the evidence play out, and we'll let DOJ make the announcements that they need to make. John Roberts: All right, so this will happen at some point. We'll get an announcement. Wanted to ask you about this hijacking that occurred — it wasn't a hijacking per se, but it was the threat of a hijacking — occurred between Newark and New Orleans the other night. The person who was charged is Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto. Take a look at this immigration timeline, Tom. September 2011, he entered illegally, was deported. October 2014, he came back, was again deported. He came back a third time in 2019, and then in January of 2020 he was released from ICE custody. How in the world did that happen? Tom Homan: He was ordered released by — you know, I looked into this today — he was ordered released by an immigration judge who gave him status. He made a claim, the court heard it, they gave him status. Now, I'll say this. That status he was given does not prevent him being deported if he's convicted of these crimes. So we got to make sure the state is prosecuting him, the FBI's prosecuting him. We got to make sure we convict him of these crimes, because then he can be deported regardless of his status. John Roberts: I mean, his actions on that plane were downright scary, Tom. I mean, he tried to storm the cockpit. He was, you know, stopped by crew members who ushered him in the back. Thank God that plane was able to land safely. But the American public sees this happening, says, are there more out there, and why was this guy ever able to even get on the plane? Tom Homan: Again, because an immigration judge awarded him a status, so he wasn't technically illegally in the United States. Again, the status he was awarded does not prevent him from being deported if he's convicted of these crimes. Look, this is why President Trump's in the Oval Office. President Trump has created the most secure border in the history of this nation. This guy may have come back two or three times in the past, but times have changed. Once he gets deported, there's no cakewalk anymore coming across that border. I mean, in the last 18 months, not one single illegal alien has been released from the border, and President Trump's made a promise we're going to continue that for the next 24 months. John Roberts: Yeah. I mean, I can't figure out why he was released in the first place, because he committed a felony by re-entering the United States and then entered a third time. So that's two felonies, and yet he was still released. The migrant caravans are back to Tapachula, Mexico, where a migrant caravan is trying to make its way toward the U.S. border, which very soon will be in Democratic hands all the way across the Rio Grande. Barely a week into the elections and already the pull factor is back again. Here's what one person who was a member of that caravan told Fox News. Listen here. Translator: We are seeing it this way because we know that the Democrats are not going to let a point as big as the Latino vote be lost, and I think they're going to give us the opportunity to reach to our new homes and our new opportunities. John Roberts: Well, it might take a couple of years for them to reach, quote, their new homes and the new opportunities, but this is going to cause a problem for CBP on the border, because you're gonna have all these people trying to get across. And then what happens if a Democrat wins the White House in 2028? Tom Homan: Well, bottom line is, again, we got the most secure border in the history of this nation. Congress may be more blue. Texas may be more blue. But the White House is red, bright red. And again, President Trump created the most secure border in history. These caravans come to the border all they want. They're not gonna be released in the United States. They're gonna be turned around, or prosecuted, then turned around, because we will charge them with a crime so they can sit in jail, serve their sentence, before they're deported. But we're not giving one inch on this border. This is the most secure border in history. We're gonna keep it secure, because we got President Trump in the White House who's not gonna let this border become chaotic again, and neither will I. We're gonna keep that border secure. So come all you want. But again, Mexico needs to step up like they did in Trump 45. They need to put troops on their southern border, northern border. It's against the law in Mexico to transit that country if you're from another country without a transit visa. So they're breaking Mexico's law too. Mexico needs to step up. But we're going to secure the border, most secure border ever, and no one's gonna be released at that border. So come all you want. You're gonna be highly disappointed. John Roberts: Yeah, and just before you go, Tom— Tom Homan: The Democrats can't change that. The Democrats can't change that. John Roberts: Just, Tom, this final thought on that. Are you getting indications that because of the outcome of the midterm elections, that there will be more of this, and that they are going to be stacking up in numbers heading to the border? Tom Homan: Yes, and the same thing happened during the Trump, and when Biden won the race. And, you know, the last race, when Biden won president. Once all the polls showed him winning, and then he actually won, you know, we caught the Biden effect. The caravan started. They all started in this. I knew if the Democrats could control the Congress, this would happen. However, President Trump's in the Oval Office. He will secure that border and continue to secure that border. They're not going to be released. The Democrats can't change the fact the executive branch will continue to enforce law. Look, elections don't change laws. The same laws we've been enforcing in the last two years, we're going to enforce for the next two years, and they can't stop that. John Roberts: All right. Well, we'll see what happens in the next presidential election and how that might affect things. Tom, always good to catch up with you. Sandra Smith: Appreciate you, Tom. Thank you. Tom Homan: Good to see you. John Roberts: All right. — corgo (@wordsdematthew) November 12, 2026

John Roberts: Wow, that's different. Well, breaking right now, Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar talking to Fox about the federal investigations into her immigration history and not offering any answers. Reporter: We're just wondering if the government's giving you your devices back after you tried? Ilhan Omar: I've gotten most of them back, thank you. Reporter: And are they doing an investigation, Homeland and DOJ, two separate investigations or just one? Ilhan Omar: I'm not sure. You probably have more details on that. Reporter: Have they told you exactly what you're under investigation for? Have they told you anything? John Roberts: All right, let's bring in border czar Tom Homan. So she is playing coy there. "I know nothing about the investigations." It strikes me that she probably knows everything there is to possibly know about the investigations. But going to the horse's mouth, what's up with the investigations? Tom Homan: Well, like Omar, I'm not going to tell him either. I mean, I'm not going to show her hand. I've been told it's a strong investigation. We'll let the evidence lead where it leads, but we'll see what happens. But I cannot discuss the ongoing investigation.

Omar is a deeply unpleasant, nasty, corrupt political boss who runs a clan that scammed Minnesotans of about $10-20 billion and who controls the balance of power in Minnesota Democratic politics. Taking her down would be sweet, and you can see the hunger in the eyes of Tom Emmer when he talks about kicking her off the Capitol campus.

GOP House Whip Reveals Ilhan Omar Will be Physically REMOVED From Congress By Law Enforcement Because She Is NOT a U.S. Citizen. Tom Emmer says a expulsion vote would NOT be needed because she is illegally serving in Congress. “She can go represent Somalia.” -- @tomemmer https://t.co/wxcDeqq7py — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2026

Tom knows Ilhan well, since their districts meet in the northern Twin Cities area, and the battle is at least partly personal. As it would be for every Republican, since Omar spends all her time slandering them while she pockets and distributes money to her clients. Her moralistic rants, combined with her sleazy and serial illegal tactics, enrage everybody who knows her. She is bad news and guilty as hell.

Ilhan Omar RUNS From Reporters in PANIC…GOP Leader Says She’ll Be REMOVED From Office in Handcuffs She claimed that she had “no information” about the investigation into her as she fled into the elevator. Republican Whip Tom Emmer says if it’s proven that she fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship, the Sargent at Arms would physically remove her from the House. Ilhan knows they’re getting close and she’s panicking. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 12, 2026

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Ilhan Omar RUNS From Reporters in PANIC…GOP Leader Says She’ll Be REMOVED From Office in Handcuffs She claimed that she had “no information” about the investigation into her as she fled into the elevator. Republican Whip Tom Emmer says if it’s proven that she fraudulently obtained U.S. citizenship, the Sargent at Arms would physically remove her from the House. Ilhan knows they’re getting close and she’s panicking.

Anybody who has followed her career is certain that she is guilty as sin, including the Democrats, even The Times, which proclaims it doesn't and doesn't care. The "we don't pretend to know..." does a lot of work in that sentence; it really means it hasn't been proven in a court of law yet...and don't let it get there.

Omar is a key member of The Squad, and it would be deeply embarrassing for potential presidential candidate AOC to have her bestie proven to be a serial liar, a fraud, and also...not eligible to be in Congress. It would also harm the Somali political machine quite a bit, and they have been very useful for Democrats.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) CONFIRMS he'd draft up a measure to block Ilhan Omar Elmi from Congress when it's proven she fraudulently obtained citizenship Tom Homan CONFIRMED that this case is "strong" and building 🔥 "I can tell you this! If she's not an American, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure she doesn't serve in Congress. It will be the greatest scandal in American political history." "I've introduced a bill that I wish we could pass that would BAN dual citizens from serving in Congress. How can you swear an oath of allegiance to the United States if you're the citizen of another country?" 🇺🇸 HSI searched her home just last month and a JUDGE signed off on it. Ilhan Elmi is laughing and smiling now because she thinks Dems winning the midterms shields her, but it won't! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) CONFIRMS he'd draft up a measure to block Ilhan Omar Elmi from Congress when it's proven she fraudulently obtained citizenship Tom Homan CONFIRMED that this case is "strong" and building 🔥 "I can tell you this! If she's not an American, I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure she doesn't serve in Congress. It will be the greatest scandal in American political history." "I've introduced a bill that I wish we could pass that would BAN dual citizens from serving in Congress. How can you swear an oath of allegiance to the United States if you're the citizen of another country?" 🇺🇸 HSI searched her home just last month and a JUDGE signed off on it. Ilhan Elmi is laughing and smiling now because she thinks Dems winning the midterms shields her, but it won't!

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So expect a full-court press to save her. It wouldn't cripple the Democrats to lose her, of course, and I bet a significant number of Democrat Members would be happy to see her back as she leaves; she is, after all, deeply unpleasant.

But politically it would be an embarrassment, and the Left would never forgive the establishment if they didn't protect her.

I suspect it will all come down to venue, if an indictment comes. If Omar finds a friendly venue, the law will not matter. If she gets an unfriendly one, her crimes will be exposed and her fate sealed, at least as far as her eligibility to serve in Congress. Jail is almost certainly not in her future, and neither is deportation, as satisfying as that would be.

The Times' argument is based on preserving "norms" and avoiding political prosecutions, which is complete crap. It loves Letitia James, who built her career on the promise to put Trump in jail for unspecified crimes. It loves Elissa Slotkin, who explicitly threatened to prosecute Republicans to scare people out of politics.

So spare me. I will lick the salty tears of liberals and enjoy it if Omar is prosecuted and convicted, or if she is driven out of Congress. She is corrupt to the point of being evil.

Serves her right if she gets hoisted on her own petard.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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