AG Blanche Spent Sunday Forced to Deny He Plans to Commit Nonexistent Crimes.

The NGO-Media-Democrat complex is laying the groundwork for a Color Revolution. They already have the plans, as DataRepublican has conclusively demonstrated. They have recruited politicians, including Blue-State governors, lawyers, media allies, and over a thousand ex-military, ex-USAID, and ex-intelligence-community members, and they have a boatload of money stockpiled from often dark sources, including the communist-aligned Singham funding network.

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And they have been engaged in a massive propaganda campaign using controversies such as the Seditious Six video and media stories about how serving military members are bravely bucking their orders.

https://t.co/YDwDh7pnPV Nothing to see here— just military boards defying the chain of command. I’m sure nothing bad will come from that. The fact that they are doing it in service of transgender madness just adds insult to injury. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) October 23, 2026

It's all about Narrative™ building, and the particular narrative being created here is that there is a group of heroic military and security services alums (and still serving members), along with brave Democrat politicians, who are preparing to take on the president and the federal government in order to "save democracy." They even have plans to change the constitutional order itself in order to prevent a fascist takeover.

They have to burn the village down in order to save it. Or something.

As I wrote last week, DataRepublican has been releasing a treasure trove of documents, recordings, and videos from the NGOs that are quite literally plotting to conduct a "peaceful" color revolution, although their own planning suggests that a predicate for their kinda-coup is Trump using federal law enforcement to suppress riots that might (will?) erupt after the midterm elections. Riots, no doubt, would be pushed by groups associated with the NGOs' allies.

We saw something of a dry run for that earlier this year in Minnesota and, to a lesser extent, in other states, where sitting politicians in offices spanning from city councils and mayors all the way up to the governor's office helped coordinate the riots and attacks on ICE and CBP officers. Remember when Governor Walz declared he was at "war" with the federal government and kept on referring to the Civil War?

Did Tim Walz just say Minnesota is at war with the Federal Government??? https://t.co/HbqxPZ9m6U — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 7, 2026

Well, this time the whole thing has been war-gamed by former IC and USAID officials, along with former members of the military. National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) includes 1600 former members of the "community" specifically war-gaming how to take on the president and the federal government and essentially overthrow it. Rear Adm. Michael E. Smith (Ret.) is helping lead that effort.

That's all background to what we saw this weekend, which was the pre-midterm preparation of the battlefield, where Attorney General Blanche was blindsided multiple times on the Sunday political shows, where he was forced to defend himself against accusations that he will commit crimes on behalf of the president in order to undermine democracy.

Pravda ran a remarkable, coordinated messaging campaign, no doubt with groundwork laid by their allies in the NGO complex.

Dana Bash asked Attorney General Todd Blanche if DOJ's Alaska lawsuit is groundwork for President Trump to "overturn the election," with a January 6th callback for good measure. Blanche: "You got to stop it with that. You are not being a real person." "We're not laying any groundwork for the President to do that. So your premise, your question is not true." Nine days out, January 6th is the only card CNN has left. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 25, 2026

Dana Bash asked Attorney General Todd Blanche if DOJ's Alaska lawsuit is groundwork for President Trump to "overturn the election," with a January 6th callback for good measure. Blanche: "You got to stop it with that. You are not being a real person." "We're not laying any groundwork for the President to do that. So your premise, your question is not true." Nine days out, January 6th is the only card CNN has left.

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You see the move here: put all this in the context of an "insurrection," suggest that going to the COURTS is an attack on democracy (unlike Biden, Trump has no history of ignoring the courts, just making legal challenges to decisions that go against him — appeals that he wins more often than not). It is to reframe any election integrity moves as illegitimate and anti-democratic, which is the same move they have made whenever Trump attempts to force blue states to remove illegal voters from the rolls.

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche MIC DROPS Fake News Margaret Brennan trying to CORNER him on made-up BS "You're talking about hypothetical after hypothetical! [...] Who's 'those?' Who's 'defying a subpoena?!' You're LITERALLY MAKING THINGS UP to try and get an answer out of me. WHO?" "OF COURSE we comply with subpoenas...is there ANY subpoena YOU can identify in this administration that we haven't complied with? Has there been ANY allegation or any contempt of Congress finding? NO! No, of course not!" 🔥🔥🔥 Brennan was trying to twist Vice President JD Vance's recent CBS town hall — where Vance plainly stated "we follow the law" — into a gotcha about whether Blanche would lock up Trump officials if Democrats take the House. Blanche left her speechless and she ended the interview after that one! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: AG Todd Blanche MIC DROPS Fake News Margaret Brennan trying to CORNER him on made-up BS "You're talking about hypothetical after hypothetical! [...] Who's 'those?' Who's 'defying a subpoena?!' You're LITERALLY MAKING THINGS UP to try and get an answer out of me. WHO?" "OF COURSE we comply with subpoenas...is there ANY subpoena YOU can identify in this administration that we haven't complied with? Has there been ANY allegation or any contempt of Congress finding? NO! No, of course not!" 🔥🔥🔥 Brennan was trying to twist Vice President JD Vance's recent CBS town hall — where Vance plainly stated "we follow the law" — into a gotcha about whether Blanche would lock up Trump officials if Democrats take the House. Blanche left her speechless and she ended the interview after that one!

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One key move here is to delegitimize Blanche himself by arguing that he is nothing but a shill for Trump and indifferent to the law. He is not acting as a legitimate Attorney General, but as the president's hatchet man.

Todd Blanche is not the Attorney General. He’s Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. He’s Donald Trump’s criminal lawyer. He’s made that very clear. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 25, 2026

In the greatest irony of all, Eric Holder of all people, whom Obama called his "wingman," was brought out to make that case specifically.

The Attorney General is NOT the "Secretary of Justice" The Attorney General is supposed to be independent of Presidential directives... according to former Atty Gen. Eric Holder Holder spoke with MSNOW — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 25, 2026

In my earlier column entitled Destination: Color Revolution, I directed you to DataRepublican's treasure trove of information about the conspiracy to start a color revolution, and as I said then, it doesn't serve you well for me to recapitulate the entire argument. It would take too much space. Glenn Reynolds has a good summary from a few days ago, and DataRepublican keeps dropping more receipts.

Full article link: https://t.co/u8bRyr45yc — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 20, 2026

As many of you know, in recent days Data Republican has been releasing transcripts, videos and audio recordings of a group of groups plotting to use violence to force President Trump to take protective actions (i.e., the Insurrection Act) that will result in the overthrow of our Constitution in favor of the will of Democrat governors. These groups include former USAID employees and other ex-national security officials, and the plans they discuss are straight out of the color revolution tactics, techniques and procedures those same people have been using for decades to overthrow foreign governments unfriendly to the USA. This is the biggest news story in decades, right? Yet no one in the mainstream media will touch it. Except to defend it. See the below headline from today’s Washington Post (I’ll link to the full article below). The plotters behind this effort are obviously alarmed by the recent public uncovering of their conspiracy, so they have done what any reputable Democrat determined to overthrow the electoral choices of the American people would do: run to a friendly press outlet to drop a soft-pedaled puff piece to run top cover for their efforts, and blame Trump. If you read this article, it does not talk about a coup conspiracy. Instead it talks about a bunch of well-meaning, patriotic, anonymous ex-national security officials simply trying to protect America from the evil dictator Trump destroying “our democracy.” This article itself is straight out of the color revolution tactics—it’s propaganda designed to condition a populace to accept illegitimate actions.

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The thing is, nobody is really denying any of it, so it's not a conspiracy theory. The only argument is whether it is legitimate for them to plot this all out. Their argument is that Trump is a fascist tyrant who is destroying the country, so their "peaceful" color revolution and "Trump-proofing" the US is "saving democracy." This is just a variation of what they have been saying all along, from before Trump even took office. Obama and Holder started this ball rolling by helping Hillary Clinton portray Trump as "Putin's Puppet" and a foreign spy.

This is the NeverTrump/Media/Soros/Democrat Party line, and NSL4A and all the other NGOs involved are honest servants of the people.

The alternative view is that this is plotting for a coup, dressed up in pretty clothes and pushed by a transnational elite watching its power slip away. As the USAID official said, going out the door:

They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they’ve done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well-trained individuals into your population. If you kept our offices going and had us play solitaire in the office, it might have been safer to keep your regime.

Or, as Chuck Schumer warned in 2017:

Unfortunately, your average American is not exactly attuned to this sort of thinking because it is so...un-American. We have had a stable government for 250 years, and our norms run very much against this. We aren't France, which comes up with a new form of government on a regular cadence. We know that our IC overthrows governments abroad, but are repelled by the idea that they could do it here.

Well, these people most certainly are NOT repelled by the idea. They thrill to it. They are wargaming it. They are pretty open about it, even if they put a pretty face on it. The media likes the idea — remember how the New York Times thrilled to "Anonymous" reporting that there is a cabal inside the White House working against the president? What should have been shocking — resisting a democratically elected president — was presented as patriotism.

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They are doing that here.

I can't predict what will unfold after the midterms, but I can say that these people have the playbook to take Trump down. I can't say whether it is a winning playbook, or whether they will pull the trigger. But it's clear that they want to, and so does the media.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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