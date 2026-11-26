On behalf of our entire staff at Hot Air, Townhall Media, and Salem Media, we wish all of our readers a happy and blessed Thanksgiving! We hope that you enjoy the fellowship and warmth of family and friends, gathered around whatever feast you choose to celebrate the day.

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As we gather to count our blessings and give thanks for them, please allow me to offer our gratitude for the blessings of our readers, especially our VIP members. Through good seasons and bad seasons, your continued engagement with us doesn't just pay our bills, but it inspires us to keep pushing hard for conservative policies and outcomes that preserve ordered liberty and justice.

I am mindful, of course, that I write this greeting shortly after announcing my retirement – or semi-retirement, really. That decision has reminded me of my other blessings, but also of the blessings that have allowed me to be part of your lives for so many years, and for all of you to be part of mine. When I began this adventure 23 years ago, these possibilities didn't even exist. Seventeen years working directly for Salem and Townhall, plus six years previously working with Salem Radio, have let me live in the best environment of answered prayers. Our readers and members have been a big part of that, along with my colleagues here at Hot Air and Townhall Media, and our leadership.

This adds to the focus of what we celebrate at Thanksgiving, and more importantly, how we celebrate Thanksgiving. The trappings are wonderful in themselves – the feast, the fellowship, the relaxation of the day following the anxieties of preparation for it. Sports contests will be broadcast on television as we recover from tryptophan overload. The pleasantness of this celebration is well worth embracing as a much-needed respite from our overworked, over-saturated lives.

Still, this day calls us to more than just another family holiday. We are called to recognize the blessings in our lives and in our land, and to truly give thanks to the Creator who provided abundance to His sons and daughters in hope of peace and joy among us. That recognition reminds us of our right relationship with the Lord, not as kings on Earth but as stewards of His creation. All of our abundance and blessings flow from Him, and so we take this one day to offer as a feast not to our own cleverness but to His abundant mercy and love.

George Washington understood this. In the very first presidential Thanksgiving proclamation that established this tradition, Washington reminded the newly liberated Americans of the blessings that they now enjoyed as a free people, and the necessity to spend a day in prayer recognizing the Creator whose will we must follow:

Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor-- and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness. Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be-- That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks--for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation--for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war--for the great degree of tranquility, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed--for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted--for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us. and also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions-- to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually--to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed--to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord--To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us--and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best.

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May the Lord continue to bless us all, bless our nation, and inspire wisdom and recognition of His Word as the guiding light of our people.

And may the Lord bless all of our readers on this day of Thanksgiving!

The front-page image is "The First Thanksgiving at Plymouth" by Jennie A. Brownscombe, 1914. On display at the Stedelijk Museum De Lakenhal in the Netherlands. Via Wikimedia Commons.

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