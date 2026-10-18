Abdul El-Sayed: A Muslim Brotherhood Puppet and a Grave National Security Threat

On NBC's "Meet the Press" last Sunday, host Kristen Welker asked Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed if he would "set the record straight" on his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

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"No," El-Sayed quickly replied, before clarifying that neither he nor his family have any ties to the international Sunni Islamist network.

El-Sayed is lying. The Democratic Senate hopeful is running as the most thinly veiled Trojan horse in American political history -- on behalf of the Brotherhood and the Islamism it embodies.

The Washington Free Beacon helped expose that El-Sayed's half-sister, a radical University of Chicago professor named Eman Abdelhadi, has explicitly lauded the family's Brotherhood ties.

In 2012 Abdelhadi gushed over the mother, Fatten Elkomy, whom she shares with El-Sayed: "Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s." That same year, as the Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi reigned in Elkomy's native Egypt, Abdelhadi bragged that her "family has long been MB."

Care to answer Welker's question again, Abdul?

Abdelhadi also took to Instagram to deliver an "October 7th blessing" one year after the barbaric pogrom committed by the Brotherhood's Palestinian-Arab offshoot, Hamas. Wearing a keffiyeh, Abdelhadi intoned, "I want to say, Allahu Akbar."

What a peach.

As for Elkomy, she worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, designated by the Treasury Department as a terrorist organization in 2004 for providing "direct financial support" to Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda. She was working there on 9/11.

How stupid does El-Sayed think we are?

Maybe El-Sayed thought he could lie to Welker under the pretense of taqiyya, a sharia doctrine interpreted by some jihad-sympathizers as effective permission to lie to infidels.

But we have the receipts.

I've noted how El-Sayed's father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, a founding committee member of the Islamic Society of North America, has donated $200,000 to El-Sayed's campaign. El-Sayed has also raked in a similar six-figure donation sum from current or former Council on American-Islamic Relations officials.

ISNA and CAIR are Brotherhood front groups on American soil. They were named unindicted coconspirators in the Justice Department's massive 2008 terror financing bust of the Holy Land Foundation.

The United Arab Emirates named CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014. And the Brotherhood itself is banned as a terrorist organization in Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

These are the groups now trying to elect El-Sayed to the U.S. Senate.

For decades, leading Brotherhood clerics encouraged Islamists to infiltrate the West through immigration. Once safely ensconced, the clerics argued, Islamists could attain positions of prominence to move their Western host countries closer toward Islamism.

That's why Abdelhadi pursued academic jihad, joining the professiorate at the prestigious University of Chicago. And it's why her half brother is now attempting electoral jihad at the highest level of American politics.

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A prominent conservative member of Congress recently confided in me his fear that El-Sayed might be elected. Would El-Sayed, this member worried, have access to sensitive intelligence? Would he share our closest national security secrets with hostile foreign actors?

The answers seem clear.

As a U.S. senator, El-Sayed would pose a massive threat to American national security.

Rumor has it that El-Sayed covets a seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. That's a perfect perch for a senatorial fifth column.

As a senator, El-Sayed wouldn't advance America's interests. He would advance the interests of the Brotherhood, and of Islamism more generally.

The implications are dire.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the mother's milk of Islamism. If El-Sayed is elected, it isn't just the Brotherhood and Hamas that would have a plant inside the "world's greatest deliberative body." Al-Qaeda and ISIS would have a friend as well.

So too would the Iranian regime. After the assassination of Ali Khamenei, El-Sayed refused to comment, noting that "there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today."

The United States and Iran are at war. Whose side is he on?

Senators are not required to procure security clearances, as executive branch appointees must. They are considered inherently trustworthy.

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Oops.

The polls in Michigan are tight, but El-Sayed appears to be ahead.

If El-Sayed wins, the Senate might be tempted to prevent him from being seated. It would be an uphill battle. Article I of the Constitution affords each house of Congress the ability to be the "Judge of the Elections, Returns, and Qualifications" of its own members. But in a 1969 case, the Supreme Court circumscribed this power, severely limiting Congress' discretion.

What that means is as simple as it is stark: Mike Rogers must win in Michigan.

The alternative is, the Muslim Brotherhood gets an asset in the United States Senate.

To find out more about Josh Hammer and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.





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