ABC: Other Than the Letter and the Money, What Evidence Does Rogers Have on El-Sayed?

Let's approach this story from another angle. Other than covering for Democrats and ignoring scandals on the Left, what evidence do we have that ABC has a news division?

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Because this ain't it:

In the second hour of 'GMA,' Jay O'Brien doubled down, insisting "Rogers, without evidence, attempt[ed] to link el-Sayed to Islamic extremism." https://t.co/EvJTPl4LdG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 22, 2026

Ahem. Did ABC News just discover Abdul El-Sayed yesterday? Had they heard about the Senate election in Michigan before the week started? Their entire news division has missed a lot of developments over the past several months, most of which the Washington Free Beacon's Chuck Ross and Alana Goodman have reported and well documented. I did a roundup earlier this week, in fact, of the evidence that ABC News and all of its reporters, editors, and fact-checkers missed in order to air these bald-faced lies:

How many links do ABC News 'journalists' need to see between El-Sayed and "Islamic extremism" before they stop reporting on El-Sayed as a "Republicans pounce™" narrative?

How about this report from the New York Times yesterday about El-Sayed's open letter from 2012 supporting the Muslim Brotherhood? Granted, one has to slog through many paragraphs about Republicans pouncing before getting to the evidence that ABC News says doesn't exist:

The questions that Mr. Rogers is pushing about Dr. El-Sayed’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood relate in part to an open letter he signed in 2012. That letter, which Dr. El-Sayed signed while he was in medical school, asked Mohamed Morsi, who was then the new Egyptian president from a party that represented the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, to “purge the media and police” of supporters of the dictatorship that had been toppled during the Arab Spring. (Mr. Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, established good working relations with the United States.) Dr. El-Sayed’s campaign denied that he had any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood. When asked recently by reporters, he has disavowed the group. His campaign aides declined to answer questions about the 2012 letter.

Did no one at ABC News check on the NYT coverage? Even if the answer is no, it still doesn't excuse them from properly investigating the story on which they are reporting. In fact, the Free Beacon reported on that letter a month ago, which the NYT doesn't bother to mention at all. El-Sayed's demands for Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood purge were satisfied shortly after the publication of the letter:

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The press "purge" that El-Sayed and his allies demanded soon followed in the form of a ruthless crackdown on Egyptian journalists. In the succeeding months, at least six news reporters were hauled into court on charges of "insulting Islam" and "insulting the president." Critical coverage of Morsi was yanked from Egyptian websites, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists—a considerably more credible organization at that time. Morsi's power grab didn't work, and by June 2013 protests had again engulfed the country. Morsi was ousted in a military coup by Egyptian general Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who remains president to this day. Egypt's military rulers banned the Muslim Brotherhood, calling it a terrorist organization. El-Sayed, however, was a longtime supporter of the brotherhood going back to the Arab Spring, before Morsi's election. El-Sayed backed the Muslim Brotherhood in an article for the Huffington Post in January 2011. At the time, the rise of the Muslim Brotherhood was a source of concern among Western foreign policy thinkers who considered it an extremist group and the intellectual architect of both al Qaeda and Hamas.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization that birthed Hamas, another terrorist organization, both of which El-Sayed has supported publicly. There is plenty of reporting on these links, even if the NY Times pretends that the bigger issue is the pouncing, and ABC refuses to report on the evidence at all.

ABC's desperation to pursue the pouncing and demand evidence while a tsunami of it floods the zone is almost performance art. It reminds me of a Monty Python sequence from The Life of Brian, with John Cleese playing the role of George Stephanpoulos.

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