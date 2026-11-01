NEW: Stevens Appears With Rogers After El-Sayed Snub; UPDATE: Full Endorsement

Jim Clyburn planned to show up in Detroit and pull off a last-minute unity miracle. Instead, Abdul El-Sayed arrogantly told both Clyburn and Haley Stevens to pound sand.

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Looks like Stevens found a more productive use for her time:

Haley Stevens was originally supposed to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed today. Now, she's attending a church service with Mike Rogers. https://t.co/VQhtbe7k15 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s former opponent in the Michigan Senate primary, Haley Stevens, is appearing with Republican candidate Mike Rogers at a Detroit church after intraparty tensions have boiled over days before the election. The appearance comes after the congresswoman was uninvited to a joint event Sunday with El-Sayed, who defeated her by a slim margin in the August primary. Stevens has been critical of El-Sayed’s comments surrounding Israel. Her fiance said last week he was voting for Rogers, claiming El-Sayed had not done enough to address concerns of the Jewish community. “Abdul promises to get money out of politics,” Stevens wrote in a statement Friday. “He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

That certainly looks like an endorsement to me. YMMV.

That pretty much leaves El-Sayed with Dearbornistan and nothing else in Michigan. Republicans and Jewish Democrats had already rallied behind Rogers. El-Sayed really needed a big turnout among black voters to counter that, and torpedoing Clyburn's attempt at reconciliation will do nothing to help his credibility with that key bloc.

Clyburn can thank both El-Sayed and Debbie Dingell for this debacle:

Debbie Dingell, the Michigan congresswoman who helped organize the planned joint appearance in hopes of bringing together Democrats in the final days before Tuesday's vote, said she asked Stevens not to attend and that Stevens told her she would abide by that. “I'm the one who pulled it because it had become way too distracting," Dingell said a telephone interview. “This is not how I was going to spend my weekend before the election, to be perfectly frank.” "The bishop was getting upset, because this is a real church service,” Dingell added.

No, it was a campaign event. Clyburn made it clear yesterday that this was his event, and that El-Sayed couldn't just uninvite Stevens.

In other words, this is a mess, and it comes at the worst possible time for Michigan Democrats. Stevens tried to get everyone off the Crazy Train this week, and the Democrat Party stiffed her in favor of antisemitism. That lesson won't be lost on Michigan voters and maybe voters in every battleground this week. In Michigan, Jocelyn Benson may have to worry about the impact on her gubernatorial campaign with black voters, especially with John James as a credible alternative.

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Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for this mess. They went all-in on Hamas support this cycle, and they just blew up a relatively easy Senate hold over it. Stay tuned.

Update: We don't need to guess what this means:

I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today. https://t.co/pQgfSBuhOJ — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) November 1, 2026

Neera Tanden is already calling this a "betrayal of everything Haley Stevens has fought for her entire career." I suspect that Stevens thinks that her party has betrayed everything they had represented by backing a man with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and rabid antisemites like Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur. I suspect many voters willl take Stevens' side on this matter, too. YMMV.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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