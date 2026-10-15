WSJ: The Real Goal of Operation World War Eleven Is ...

... exactly what we thought yesterday. The Department of Justice may want to pursue criminal charges against Ilhan Omar related to her $30 million 'mistake' in financial disclosures, but the Department of Homeland Security wants to boot the House Democrat out of the country.

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At issue, as noted yesterday as well, is Omar's naturalization as a claimed refugee from the violence of the civil war in Somalia at the time. DHS believes her father, Nur Mohamed Omar/Nur Said Omar Mohamed lied in his asylum application when he claimed to be an educator, when in fact he was a high-ranking military official in the regime accused of atrocities in the war. Omar herself may have lied about her age, negating her naturalization and leaving her ineligible for Congress, and potentially the subject of deportation.

Today's Wall Street Journal confirms that DHS wants her deported in the end:

The Trump administration’s investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her, according to U.S. officials and other people familiar with the probe. The multipronged effort is focused at least in part on how Omar obtained her citizenship after she arrived in the U.S. from Somalia decades ago. Investigators are focused both on the congresswoman and actions of her deceased father, some of the people familiar with the probe said. Nur Omar Mohamed brought his daughter and other family members to the U.S. from a refugee camp in Kenya in 1995. ... At the center of the immigration investigation is whether Omar or her father changed her age on her citizenship application to show she was 17 years old rather than 18, according to people familiar with the probe. If Omar was 17 at the time her father applied for citizenship, she would have qualified automatically rather than needing to pursue her own immigration process. She became a citizen in 2000. Officials at Homeland Security Investigations looked into a similar tip under the Biden administration, according to people familiar with those efforts, but they decided not to move forward because they lacked evidence of fraud.

Just how hard did they look for that evidence? The answer, I suspect, was as hard as the media looked into evidence of Joe Biden's cognitive decline ... or for that matter, evidence that Omar married her brother to get him admitted to the US after her own naturalization. Regardless, DHS certainly has decided to look for that evidence now, and not just in the raid conducted on Monday. The WSJ also reports that the number of subpoenas issued has now hit double digits:

Authorities have also issued more than a dozen subpoenas, including to some of Omar’s relatives, seeking testimony before a Minnesota grand jury, a person familiar with those proceedings said. Among other things, the investigation is looking at her family’s immigration paperwork, the person said.

That is the curious aspect of the story. Grand juries usually consider criminal cases, not administrative conflicts. DHS will have to go to court to "denaturalize" Omar, but that will be a civil process, not a prosecution. Any fraud that went into the asylum claim and naturalization process would be unprosecutable thanks to the length of time since both transpired.

That's where the DOJ comes into the picture, apparently, but it's not clear what their end game may be. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News that Omar is the subject of a criminal probe into her finances, thanks to a series of bizarre claims and retractions on her House financial disclosures. It may well be that the DOJ suspects Omar of benefiting directly from the massive fraud rings in the Somali community in Minneapolis. A thread or two from those probes apparently connects to Omar's sister. It may be, though, that the DOJ will use the grand-jury process to help DHS develop evidence in its investigation into Omar's alleged naturalization fraud, too.

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Whatever held back the Biden Regency on Omar, it's now full speed ahead on what is purportedly called "Operation World War Eleven" by the White House. That's a reference to this gaffe from a few months back:

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “The last time the Alien Enemies Act was invoked… during World War ELEVEN.” She must have gotten her education in the Quality Learing Center. https://t.co/to3h0R2PTV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 27, 2026

If this ever gets into court, Omar and her legal team may well reference this as evidence of political retribution in an attempt to forestall denaturalization. If the DOJ finds evidence of financial fraud connected to federal relief programs, that may evaporate any judicial sympathies for that argument. That would also explain the DOJ-DHS partnership. The next few months should be especially lit in World War Eleven news, and we haven't even hit the Midway point.

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