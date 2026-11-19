Poland has been on tenterhooks politically since Halloween weekend, after Prime Minister Donald Tusk sent police to circle the Constitutional Tribunal building over a dispute over judges.

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President Karol Nawrocki was perfectly content with the judges who were already in place, while the prime minister, who found them inconvenient to the European Union-friendly direction he wanted to steer the country, had his parliament elect new ones, including a replacement chief judge. As the president refused to swear in what he saw as illegitimate usurpers, Tusk went around him and had them sworn in surreptitiously on the side.

The person now claiming authority over Poland's Constitutional Tribunal is Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, elected to the Tribunal by Donald Tusk's parliamentary majority in March 2026. But there is a fundamental legal problem: she has never taken her judicial oath before the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. Under Article 4 of the Act on the Status of Constitutional Tribunal Judges, newly elected judges must take their oath before the President of the Republic. Nawrocki refused to receive her oath. Instead, on April 9, Korwin-Piotrowska participated in an alternative swearing-in ceremony organised inside the Polish Parliament, without the President's presence or participation.

Tusk's actions in having the police barricade the building also caused a great amount of alarm, as he'd waited for the president to be in the air on his way to an event in Senegal before doing so. To horrified observers, it certainly reeked of a putsch from the very beginning.

A complete Tusk takeover was only narrowly and dramatically avoided when Nawrocki, who'd managed to get his plane turned around mid-flight, landed in Warsaw despite opposition plans to divert him and, after a quick meeting with aides, shot straight to the tribunal to storm the gate personally.

🚨BREAKING: Polish President Karol Nawrocki has just PERSONALLY STORMED the Constitutional Court The police did not dare arrest him. This is what strong leadership looks like! He is going to SAVE POLAND! 🇵🇱 https://t.co/uKWKrwJaQY — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 31, 2026

In the weeks that have followed, it has been a war of words and nerves, with Tusk swiftly swapping stories to become not the coup-plotter but the aggrieved victim of a right-wing conspiracy.

A conspiracy he vows to fight to preserve Polish democracy, defending it from attacks (while completely forgetting who began the literal attacks) and, most important of all to Tusk, preserve Poland's place in the European Union.

...Polish PM Donald Tusk: "I sincerely wish that we would never have to witness scenes like these in Poland. However, giving in to lawlessness and violence cannot be the way to achieve peace. A democratic state must be strong and capable of enforcing justice. We have been watching this situation with concern for many hours. It is difficult for all of us to understand what the groups of politicians and activists from PiS and Confederation, ranging from Braun to Bąkiewicz, are trying to achieve by pushing and shoving. The police are responding to acts of aggression calmly but firmly. The attack on the Constitutional Tribunal and its judges is yet another chapter in the process of destroying the rule of law in Poland by PiS and Presidents Duda and Nawrocki. Together with the parliamentary majority, I have made attempts to repair the Tribunal. Nobody had any doubts that the Tribunal, in the form imposed by PiS, was not a genuine court. This was the assessment of international institutions, respected Polish legal authorities, and public opinion...

Liberal projection at its finest.

If you listen to a speech President Nawrocki recently gave, you can understand why Brussels' man in Warsaw is concerned.

🚨THIS IS BIG: 🇵🇱🇪🇺 POLISH PRESIDENT KAROL NAWROCKI WARNS BRUSSELS: “I WILL NEVER AGREE TO THE EU TAKING COMPETENCIES FROM POLAND!” — REJECTS EURO AND ILLEGAL MIGRATION! Speaking in the Polish Sejm, President Karol Nawrocki delivered a firm message on Poland’s sovereignty and its future within the European Union. “I WILL NEVER AGREE TO THE EUROPEAN UNION TAKING COMPETENCIES FROM POLAND!” Nawrocki declared that his political programme includes: 🇵🇱 NO to illegal migration. 🇵🇱 YES to the Polish złoty — NO to the euro. 🇵🇱 NO to raising the retirement age for women or men. He also accused Poland’s political establishment of repeatedly violating the constitution and called for work on an entirely new constitutional framework, potentially ready for adoption in 2030. “THE POLISH CONSTITUTION HAS BEEN VIOLATED SO REGULARLY THAT WE MUST BEGIN WORKING ON A NEW CONSTITUTION.” Nawrocki says Poland should cooperate with the EU while retaining powers not transferred to it under European treaties. POLAND IN THE EU — BUT ON WHOSE TERMS? — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) November 1, 2026

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...President Karol Nawrocki delivered a firm message on Poland’s sovereignty and its future within the European Union. “I WILL NEVER AGREE TO THE EUROPEAN UNION TAKING COMPETENCIES FROM POLAND!” Nawrocki declared that his political programme includes: 🇵🇱 NO to illegal migration. 🇵🇱 YES to the Polish złoty — NO to the euro. 🇵🇱 NO to raising the retirement age for women or men. He also accused Poland’s political establishment of repeatedly violating the constitution and called for work on an entirely new constitutional framework, potentially ready for adoption in 2030. “THE POLISH CONSTITUTION HAS BEEN VIOLATED SO REGULARLY THAT WE MUST BEGIN WORKING ON A NEW CONSTITUTION.” Nawrocki says Poland should cooperate with the EU while retaining powers not transferred to it under European treaties. POLAND IN THE EU — BUT ON WHOSE TERMS?

The EU will never accept anything but total assimilation.

On the 12th, the Polish Supreme Court overturned the suspension Tusk's judge had placed on the Tribunal Court's president when the coup was initiated.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: 🚨🇵🇱 POLAND’S SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS SUSPENSION OF TWO TOP JUDGES — MAJOR SETBACK FOR PRIME MINISTER DONALD TUSK IN HIS CONFRONTATION WITH PRESIDENT KAROL NAWROCKI! POLAND — NOVEMBER 12, 2026 A major political and legal battle is unfolding in Poland over who controls the country’s Constitutional Tribunal — the court responsible for deciding whether government laws comply with the Polish Constitution. On October 30, two senior judges, including Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski, were suspended during a disputed leadership change supported by judges aligned with the current parliamentary majority. President Karol Nawrocki strongly opposed the move, describing it as an unlawful seizure of a constitutional institution. Now, Poland’s Supreme Court has overturned the suspension orders, strengthening the position defended by Nawrocki and challenging the authority of those who removed the judges. But the confrontation is far from over. Despite carrying the Supreme Court ruling, Święczkowski was refused entry to the Constitutional Tribunal on November 12. Tusk’s government disputes the Supreme Court’s authority to overturn the suspensions and maintains that the new leadership arrangements are lawful. WHY DOES THIS MATTER? The Constitutional Tribunal can decide whether laws passed by Poland’s parliament violate the Constitution. That makes control over its leadership enormously important in the struggle between Poland’s president and government. 🇵🇱 THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED THE SUSPENSIONS — BUT THE FIGHT OVER WHO LEGALLY CONTROLS POLAND’S CONSTITUTIONAL COURT CONTINUES. The case raises a fundamental question: What happens when different branches of government refuse to recognise each other’s legal authority? — Slavic Networks (@SlavicNetworks) November 12, 2026

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...A major political and legal battle is unfolding in Poland over who controls the country’s Constitutional Tribunal — the court responsible for deciding whether government laws comply with the Polish Constitution. On October 30, two senior judges, including Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski, were suspended during a disputed leadership change supported by judges aligned with the current parliamentary majority. President Karol Nawrocki strongly opposed the move, describing it as an unlawful seizure of a constitutional institution. Now, Poland’s Supreme Court has overturned the suspension orders, strengthening the position defended by Nawrocki and challenging the authority of those who removed the judges. But the confrontation is far from over. Despite carrying the Supreme Court ruling, Święczkowski was refused entry to the Constitutional Tribunal on November 12. Tusk’s government disputes the Supreme Court’s authority to overturn the suspensions and maintains that the new leadership arrangements are lawful....

But Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski was still refused entry to his building by the police surrounding it under orders from Tusk and the other judges.

This Tuesday, a no-confidence vote against Tusk was proposed in the Sejm, which still holds a majority of his party, and the prime minister escaped with a healthy margin.

🇵🇱 Polish PM Donald Tusk has SURVIVED a no-confidence vote, defeating the opposition 242–200. And the fight with former PM Mateusz Morawiecki immediately moved to X. Tusk mocked him: “242 to 200. And what was the point of that, Mateusz?” Morawiecki fired back, warning that Tusk's parliamentary support is shrinking and he'll be gone by next year's election. Tusk survived the vote. Morawiecki is already looking toward 2027. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/ogwj0GGDaB — Chukwudi Jnr (@BigCkChuks) November 17, 2026

...Morawiecki fired back, warning that Tusk's parliamentary support is shrinking and he'll be gone by next year's election. Tusk survived the vote. Morawiecki is already looking toward 2027.

That is no idle threat from MP Morawiecki, either. Tusk's grip on power is becoming weaker by the day as his popularity with Polish voters continues to slide.

...The motion won 200 votes against 242, well short of the 231 needed in the 460-seat Sejm, according to the Sejm's voting record. Under Poland's constructive no-confidence rules a motion must name a successor, and Morawiecki's Development Plus (Rozwoj Plus) club proposed Marek Jurek, a veteran Catholic conservative and former Sejm speaker. Law and Justice (PiS) cast 137 votes for it, Development Plus 40 and the far-right Confederation 14, joined by three MPs from Grzegorz Braun's Confederation of the Polish Crown (KKP), Pawel Kukiz's small group and independent MP Paulina Matysiak. Every party in the ruling coalition voted against, with Tusk's Civic Coalition (KO) on 153 votes, the Polish People's Party (PSL) on 32, the New Left on 21 and the Centre and Poland 2050 groups on 14 each. The left-wing Razem, which sits outside the government, also voted no. Ten PiS MPs did not vote, among them Zbigniew Ziobro and Marcin Romanowski. The result was never in doubt. The coalition still commands a working majority in parliament, even though poll after poll says it would lose that majority at the election due in autumn 2027. And for the first time this term PiS, Development Plus, Confederation and Braun's KKP voted together as one bloc, which is the alternative government investors now have to price.

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As that was happening, the five Tribunal Court (TK) judges that Tusk had separately installed began deliberating whether they would strip judicial immunity from who most Poles considered to be the legitimate president of the Tribunal, Bogdan Święczkowski...

...An assembly of judges who staged a coup at the Constitutional Tribunal deliberated on the immunity of the Tribunal’s legitimate president, Bogdan Święczkowski, and his deputy, Bartłomiej Sochański. The prosecutor’s office and Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek requested that their immunity be lifted and that permission be granted to detain and remand Święczkowski in custody. The deliberations lasted a long time, and the decision was postponed until the following day. The legitimate president’s lawyer firmly challenged the legal validity of any potential rulings, citing alleged violations of the right to a defense, the lack of the required quorum, and a dispute over the status of some of those attending the assembly...

...as well as issuing a plethora of contradictory Tusk-friendly rulings on their own.

Yesterday, this rogue group of judges voted to waive Święczkowski's immunity but generously deigned to arrest him. I do believe they knew that would be the spark to the tinder. The small woman last seen in the Tribunal building thumping President Nawrocki on the chest in an attempt to stop him from entering chided the Tribunal Court's legitimate president.

Anna Korwin-Piotrowska spoke about the decisions made during the session of the General Assembly of Judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. According to Bogdan Święczkowski, they are not binding. On Wednesday, November 18, it was announced that the General Assembly, convened at the Constitutional Tribunal by Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, had decided to waive the immunity of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski in four cases, and of Vice-President Bartłomiej Sochański . At the same time, it did not consent to Święczkowski's deprivation of liberty through arrest and pretrial detention.

This is her that night.

‼️Kto kupi waszą narrację, że Prezydent przepychał kobietę? Nawet silni razem mają z tym problem! Na poniższym nagraniu widać dokładnie, jak Korwin-Piotrowska odpycha Prezydenta pięściami, naruszając jego NIETYKALNOŚĆ! Wstyd i hańba! https://t.co/X81EfXziWX — Karol Nawrocki - popieramy (@KarolPopieramy) October 31, 2026

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Who will buy your narrative that the President was pushing a woman? Even the Strong Together folks have a problem with that! In the video below, you can see exactly how Korwin-Piotrowska pushes the President away with her fists, violating his INVOLABILITY! Shame and disgrace!

Sounds dire, eh?

Gets even wilder.

The Polish Supreme Court (SN) stepped in yesterday, laying a spanking on Tusk's panel.

Poland’s rule-of-law crisis has taken another twist, after the Supreme Court (SN) issued a resolution effectively opposing the government’s position towards another top court, the Constitutional Tribunal (TK), and endorsing that of opposition-aligned President Karol Nawrocki. The SN found that TK rulings are only valid if issued by judges the president has sworn in and that they take effect even if the government refuses to publish them. Nawrocki has refused to swear in five TK judges, while the government has refused to publish 85 previous TK rulings.

Tusk's judges, the SN said, didn't follow the rules and just kind of did their own thing. Not kosher.

...On Wednesday, the SN issued a resolution in response to questions over the validity of rulings issued by the TK. It found, among other things, that a valid TK ruling can only be issued by a panel of judges who, after being elected to the tribunal by parliament, have “taken an oath before the president, that is, in his presence”. Those latter words relate to a key dispute that has arisen around the TK. The government’s majority in parliament has this year chosen eight new TK judges, who would now form the majority on the 15-seat tribunal. However, Nawrocki has refused to receive the oath of five of those judges, citing concerns over the method of their appointment or their qualifications. Those five judges have instead arranged their own swearing-in ceremonies before a notary and then forwarded their oaths to the presidential chancellery. They and the government argue that this meets the requirement for them to take up their seats.

Tusk says the Supreme Court is illegitimate.

Go figure.

So there it stands.

Tusk is out partying...

True friendship. https://t.co/ukp5fPp6Rn — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) November 19, 2026

...and things are at an impasse for the moment.

Did you get all that?

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