This is kind of a wild story, and, unlike the days of old when train robberies were relatively common but have to be recreated by Hollywood...

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...today's railway bandits are often caught on video themselves in the act.

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It's become a real plague on retail-laden freight cars, which might have to spend a night in an unguarded sideyard or get caught up waiting in a less-than-desirable neighborhood, leaving the port.

It only takes a few minutes for the thieves to swarm, break into the cars, load up the boxes, and they're out.

American Train Robbery A freight train in Chicago is robbed by about a hundred people at once. Among the stolen items from the freight train is a carload of televisions. https://t.co/nk796Dnmpi — Sprinter Report (@SprinterReport) October 12, 2024

Often, where the railcars are stopped is nearly inaccessible, and the organized gangs who prey on these literal sitting ducks count on that to be able to swoop in and out with little fear of pursuit. The grainy surveillance video from cameras on signal towers or overpasses only documents the theft itself, and is of little help in apprehending the members who have the goods in tow.

'Entrepreneurs' handle the post-theft sales.

NEW: ‘Entrepreneur’ JP McQueen posts an ad for TVs in Chicago just one hour after dozens of TVs were stolen off a freight train in Chicago. At least 30 people looted a freight train yesterday, stealing TVs and other appliances. Almost immediately after the robbery, ‘JP McQueen’ on Facebook released an image of about 50 TVs for sale. The ‘entrepreneur’ is based in Chicago according to his Facebook profile. Police say the looters are getting creative and brining trucks like U-Hauls to pull of the thefts. About 30 people were involved in the robbery and only 6 were arrested. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

In March, they busted a gang linked to a $2 million Nike train heist.

If you ever wondered why your exclusive Nike sneaker orders keep going missing in transit, here is your answer. Police just busted a massive cartel-linked train robbery ring that hijacked over $2 million in unreleased Nikes straight off cargo trains. They found multiple stash houses looking exactly like this, packed to the ceiling. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 22, 2026

Those kinds of breaks are few and far between, though.

But every once in a while, these hoodlums get so polished and so successful they get overconfident and make a mistake.

Like filming their derring-do as they rob a freight train hauling butt down the tracks.

Now I'm sure this little action film was just meant to be shared among the thuglies nearest and dearest, or to make some sweet young thing's heart race at the thought of the daring young man on the flying rail machine trying to put the moves on her.

But, inevitably, someone has to show someone. They can't resist - it's human nature, especially when the hauls have totaled tens of millions.

WILD Video: Train thieves cut into a moving cart to steal goods inside. DOJ says these defendants are part of a sophisticated group of SoCal train burglars who got away with more than $22m in goods including more than $1m in Nike sneakers. Full story coming on Fox. https://t.co/rEdfo1ArXV — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 19, 2026

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Who wouldn't brag just a little?

And then it all derails.

More than a dozen people were charged Thursday with allegedly orchestrating a massive train heist operation to steal over $22 million in cargo — from popular shoes to power tools — from major retailers. A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday paints a picture of an organized group that targeted more than three dozen trains carrying Nike sneakers, Crocs footwear, power tools and other consumer goods that were imported into the United States through Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are home to the busiest ports in the country.

Fiendishly clever the way they went about it.

...The men would disable the trains at a planned location by busting the brakes, the indictment alleged, at which point the goods would be offloaded onto trucks. The goods were then peddled to an unnamed company that would resell the stolen merchandise for profit.

But, as the old Navy saying goes, 'loose lips sink ships,' and those action shots make picking out the bad guys easy.

...In group chats, the men shared numerous photos and videos of themselves busting into the hulking train cars, and posing with wads of cash and stolen merchandise. They also shared AI photos of themselves captioned “Los Trenes,” which means the trains in Spanish, beneath glamorized photos of men throwing boxes of shoes off trains into nearby cars while police helicopters descended overhead.

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My favorite Trump's burr under progressive skins in California, Acting District Attorney Bill Essayli, made the announcement.

This morning we arrested a train robbery crew. Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, and 13 co-defendants have been federally charged with orchestrating a $22.5 million cargo theft conspiracy. The indictment alleges the crew burglarized at least 36 freight trains across Southern California, stealing Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, electronics, and other merchandise for black-market resale. The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media. Train robberies cause enormous economic damage because of the valuable cargo involved. These defendants face long federal prison sentences if convicted. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty. — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 19, 2026

...The indictment alleges the crew burglarized at least 36 freight trains across Southern California, stealing Nike sneakers, Milwaukee tools, electronics, and other merchandise for black-market resale. The defendants allegedly stopped trains by cutting air hoses, boarded rail cars, moved the goods to stash houses, and sold them via fence networks and social media. Train robberies cause enormous economic damage because of the valuable cargo involved. These defendants face long federal prison sentences if convicted. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

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So these lightfingered, photogenic fellows, if convicted, face anywhere from five to twenty years. And since it's a federal case in CA, maybe there's half a chance they'll actually serve some time.

Wouldn't that be something?

Right on target.

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