I have an idiosyncratic set of interests and a matching sense of humor.

So you may not find it as funny as I did, but these stories tickled my funny bone when I read them this morning.

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Today's funny subject is, in a way, about the AI apocalypse, which, in an odd and almost invisible way, is already here. Rather than killing us all, the spread of artificial intelligence is hollowing out human intelligence. It is, unlike the actual destruction of our infrastructure or the genocide of human beings, the equivalent of lobotomizing a large proportion of the human beings who use it, making them incapable of exercising their own judgment.

It's actually something I have warned about in my occasional series on how to use AI — use it as a tool to do tasks, not as a substitute for your brain. It can help you make important judgments or handle boring, routine tasks, but assuming its intelligence replaces your own is a mistake.

Which gets me to my funny stories.

The first I saw today was, I kid you not, about an academic publisher retracting an editorial by the editors of a higher-education journal.

"Further and Higher Education" should be a tell. If it's so pretentious that it tells you it is better than other education journals, it must suck.

And it does. In an opinion piece, the editors didn't even bother to share their own opinion in their own words, which, in all likelihood, were incoherent.

Taylor & Francis has retracted an article in one of its journals after its editors were unable to explain how multiple fake references and citation errors ended up in an editorial. In May, the Journal of Further and Higher Education (JFHE) published an opinion piece about attacks on academic freedom that contained references littered with inaccuracies, including nonexistent articles, incorrect journals and inaccurate author names. Anastasia Christou and Steve Lambert, the editors of JFHE, and Rosalind Latiner Raby, the deputy editor, coauthored the editorial. On Nov. 12, Taylor & Francis retracted the article, stating the publisher requested more details from the authors to verify the article’s references and citations, but their responses did not address the concerns. “The validity of the references and citations is integral to the scientific integrity of an article,” the retraction notice reads. “As the publisher has been unable to determine the validity of the references and citations, we are therefore retracting the article. The authors agree with the retraction.”

Apparently, the academic freedom (which to them really means the suppression of conservative ideas and promotion of leftism) to which they were really referring is the freedom to just make things up using AI. Maybe they're concerned that ChatGPT is too constrained?

The phony references in the opinion piece included real scholars connected to articles they didn’t write and authentic article titles linked to the wrong authors. In addition, the text contained passages from real articles attributed to bogus references. Fake references can be a sign of artificial intelligence use since large language models, such as ChatGPT, are known to hallucinate references. The case is the second we’ve covered this week involving fake references in an editor’s article. On Monday, we reported on a Polish sports journal that will correct papers by its editor-in-chief that include nonexistent references. In that case, PubPeer users flagged at least six articles in Biology of Sport by Piotr Zmijewski, the journal’s editor, for “unverifiable references.”

That's a kind way of saying the Journal of Further and Higher Education is run by people who can't even distinguish real from fake and just take the hallucinations of a computer program on faith. And millions upon millions of people pay to have their children "educated" by people like this. Trillions of dollars flushed down the toilet.

The other related story that caught my interest was a bit farther afield, but it captures the inanity and hollowness of our current politics, where everybody talks about principle and nobody cares about anything but power.

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Exclusive: “What Should the Leader Say?”: Hakeem Jeffries Staffer Built an AI Program for Surveillance and Advice The custom program dubbed “Caucus Pulse” was designed to monitor factions of the Democratic caucus and suggest messaging for Jeffries using AI. The program paid X to download tens of thousands of tweets posted by lawmakers using lists made by an anonymous account linked to Jeffries’ team: @Baseball_Fan_56. Story: https://t.co/xYtEXzoU52 — Mark Alfred (@byMarkAlfred) November 19, 2026

Exclusive: “What Should the Leader Say?”: Hakeem Jeffries Staffer Built an AI Program for Surveillance and AdviceThe custom program dubbed “Caucus Pulse” was designed to monitor factions of the Democratic caucus and suggest messaging for Jeffries using AI.The program paid X to download tens of thousands of tweets posted by lawmakers using lists made by an anonymous account linked to Jeffries’ team: @Baseball_Fan_56

Hakeem Jeffries is apparently being fed lines to say and policies he should adopt by an Artificial Intelligence program that monitors the sentiment of various left-wing factions, distills it into easily digestible bites, and spits out recommendations for what to say and how to formulate policies to satisfy the base.

A member of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ staff operated a custom-designed artificial intelligence-powered program dubbed “Caucus Pulse” to surveil various factions of the Democratic caucus and suggest messaging for Jeffries, The Washington Sun has learned. The staffer for Jeffries — who easily won a vote Wednesday teeing him up to become the next speaker of the House — also paid Elon Musk’s X to download tens of thousands of tweets posted by the official and personal accounts of House lawmakers using lists made by an anonymous X account linked to Jeffries’ team: BigBaseballFan56. The Caucus Pulse program, which was largely produced and fueled by Anthropic’s AI agent Claude, also generated a detailed report recommending steps Jeffries could take as minority leader to address concerns about the rapid development of Anthropic’s AI technology.

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I guess a technology like this is tailor-made to satisfy Robert Redford's question in The Candidate: "What do we do now?"

Ask AI. It will tell you what to think, what to do, and what to say.

Even better still: the AI program, Claude, is a product of Anthropic. And when the AI issue burst onto the scene, the staffer who set all this up asked Claude what the soon-to-be-Speaker should do and say about the controversy:

The Sun discovered Caucus Pulse’s source code in a public GitHub repository alongside files containing AI-generated instructions for the AI program to follow. The program is unambiguous in its purpose: “You are a research analyst in the House Democratic Leader’s research and writing shop, writing for staff who have thirty seconds.” The Caucus Pulse program was used to track a variety of topics — including instances of racism against Jeffries and which lawmakers came to his aid — according to roughly six weeks of publicly viewable data starting on Sept. 1 and running through mid-October. In the GitHub repository’s documents were questions put to AI about newsworthy events, including: “what should the Leader say?” After AI researcher Jacob Coxon publicly resigned from Anthropic because of concerns that artificial intelligence programs “could kill us all” by the decade’s end, the program generated a memo recommending Jeffries pursue the “hearings/oversight” on AI floated by members of his party “rather than a bill.” In the Sept. 11 memo, Caucus Pulse suggested Jeffries avoid echoing the former Anthropic researcher’s concerns given the company’s donations to Democrats. Instead, the AI program suggested he push for hearings and oversight — a conclusion it reached by analyzing the tweets of other Democratic lawmakers.

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In other words: an AI built by Anthropic was asked what Hakeem Jeffries should say about Anthropic, setting policies that directly affect the company.

Why? Because Anthropic gives big money to Democrats.

The reason why populism has gotten so much purchase in Western politics is that, for the most part, the elites have collapsed all their focus on acquiring more money and power for themselves, rather than fulfilling the implicit bargain all ruling classes have with the plebs: We look out for you by formulating smart policies and protecting the public peace, and you allow us a greater share of the pie when it comes to money and power.

Nobody says it out loud, but that is the division of labor in a well-functioning society.

The ruling class has broken its end of the bargain, and people are rightly angry about it. All the money and power are flowing to the ruling class, and we have gotten to the point where they no longer even try to provide value in return. In this extreme case, they don't even THINK about it, outsourcing to a computer that all of us have equal access to.

Instead, the ruling class's only concern for the plebs — the rest of us, really — is how to keep us in line, and populism is their response. If we are now being run on the basis of polls and ChatGPT, anybody could do it. So why do we need you? You are expensive and keep on trying to subvert our interests, so go away.

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Hence Trump, Farage, Meloni, the AfD, Milei, and all the other rising populists.

The same goes for academia, where AI "research" and outright fraud are replacing real thought, and institutions focus on raising tuition and grant money while suppressing free thought.

Thinking of the problem that way, I shouldn't have chuckled when I read these stories. It seems pretty bleak.

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