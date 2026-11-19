Not to put too fine a point on it, but something very hinky is going on here.

You may not have heard, but Minnesota has had a bit of a problem with welfare fraud. Or, perhaps you have, since somehow our wise and benevolent state government managed to lose approximately HALF of all the money it spends to fraud in either the healthcare or the human services budgets.

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Yeah, I bet you have, and that you have also heard that the main players in the fraud scheme have been a group of Somalis associated with the same clan that Ilhan Omar informally runs as a power broker and political boss.

Who says women can't rise in a Muslim community? If you control enough money and power, anything is possible.

Omar Fateh waves foreign flag, speaks a foreign language, pledges his loyalty to Somalia, tells Somalians to elect him This is a rally in Minneapolis https://t.co/uVP4k8TVcK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2025

Yesterday I wrote about the rather surprising rise to the exalted position of Chair of the Health Committee by a relatively new and quite young State Senator who just happens, quite coincidentally, I am certain, to be the sister-in-law of the very corrupt State Senator Omar Fateh, who is now Assistant Majority Leader of the Minnesota State Senate. Both of them are knee-deep in fraud scandals and tainted by voter fraud as well.

Two Somali American senators will hold key leadership posts in the Minnesota Senate when the 2027 session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Tuesday elected Senator Omar Fateh of Minneapolis as an assistant majority leader, which puts him on the team that runs the caucus. Omar will also chair the Local Government and Housing Committee. Senator Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis will chair the Human Services Committee. It oversees many of the programs that serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents. Why does this matter? Committee chairs decide which bills get a hearing and which never move. Starting in January, Omar and Zaynab will help shape state policy on housing, city and county government, and the social safety net. The two will also have more power behind them. Earlier this month, voters grew the Democrats’ Senate majority from 34 seats to at least 39 of 67, and two races are still headed to recounts. Majority Leader Erin Murphy of St. Paul, who was re-elected to the post last week, said the new leaders spent months listening to Minnesotans and will bring that experience to the session. — The Somali Brief (@thesomalibrief) November 18, 2026

Two Somali American senators will hold key leadership posts in the Minnesota Senate when the 2027 session begins in January. Senate Democrats on Tuesday elected Senator Omar Fateh of Minneapolis as an assistant majority leader, which puts him on the team that runs the caucus. Omar will also chair the Local Government and Housing Committee. Senator Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis will chair the Human Services Committee. It oversees many of the programs that serve Minnesota’s most vulnerable residents. Why does this matter? Committee chairs decide which bills get a hearing and which never move. Starting in January, Omar and Zaynab will help shape state policy on housing, city and county government, and the social safety net. The two will also have more power behind them. Earlier this month, voters grew the Democrats’ Senate majority from 34 seats to at least 39 of 67, and two races are still headed to recounts. Majority Leader Erin Murphy of St. Paul, who was re-elected to the post last week, said the new leaders spent months listening to Minnesotans and will bring that experience to the session.

Zayneb Mohamed is three years into her tenure in the Senate and somehow became Chair of a committee that rivals her in power and money: the Education Committee, with the power of life and death. It is one of the two places that also pour billions into the programs that have been the source of much of the fraud.

The other place? Why that would that be Human Services. And guess who just became the Chair of that committee in the Minnesota House?

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🚨Update: A Somali restaurant owner has been sentenced to 30 YEARS in Federal Prison for his role in Minnesota’s $250 million “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme. Salim Said, the co-owner of Safari restaurant, met with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to complain that the state was withholding funding from them due to “racism.” Ellison promised to look into it. Days later, Ellison would receive $10,000 in campaign contributions from the criminal restaurant owners. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar publicly praised “Safari Restaurant” for their COVID meal distribution efforts. The very same restaurant was fraudulently receiving $12 million from the American taxpayers, by falsely claiming to feed thousands of children, every day. Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey also received campaign contributions as one of his former senior policy aides was sentenced to 3 years in prison for his involvement in the scheme. State Senator Omar Fateh received thousands $$ in campaign contributions, but returned the money after the fraudulent activity made national news. ~ Aimee Bock was sentenced to just over 41 years, $243 million in restitution. ~Salim Said sentenced to 30 years ~ More than 80 people have been federally charged. Money intended for the hungry, once again, stolen by foreigners that should never have been here in the first place. @BrianOSheaSPI @dalytweet — ChaoticTalk (@ChaoticTalk) November 19, 2026

You guessed it: yet another Somali legislator associated with the same political machine that Ilhan Omar runs, and that was so integral to the fraud machine. A House member named Mohamud Noor. He, at least, has been in the House for 10 years, so it's reasonable to put him in charge of a committee based on seniority.

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He, by the way, succeeded Ilhan Omar in the House seat she vacated as she moved on to bigger, better, and more lucrative things. Although even she can't keep straight how much she is worth. It depends on who is looking and criticizing her.

It's a small world, isn't it? Very small, if you are in the Somali political machine, where all roads lead to Ilhan Omar and her clan.

We're not talking peanuts here. Thirty-six percent of Minnesota's enormous budget is covered by HHS, which, aside from education, is the largest chunk of the state budget, and the most subject to shenanigans by far. You just can't hide as much fraud in Education because most of it goes to salaries and trackable spending. There, it's buried in consultants' fees and similar boondoggles, which are dwarfed by real, if ineffective, spending.

So honored & grateful to my colleagues for putting their trust in me as Assistant Majority Leader and Chair of Housing & Local Government. https://t.co/1NKJCdNGUm — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) November 18, 2026

HHS, though, is a massive chunk of money that is easy to steal from, and half of it went out the door to fraudsters. And guess who the Democrats put in charge of the committees that ship the money into the fraud machines through appropriations?

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar lectured and lashed out at Somali American voters who didn’t support Omar Fateh in the Minneapolis mayoral election. Some analysts believe inter-tribal disputes among Somalis divided the vote. https://t.co/YkNFUz1VdG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 10, 2025

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Somalis, both associated with Ilhan Omar, and one absolutely associated with proven fraud in her family. And, of course, the Assistant Majority Leader in the Senate, who is one of the most powerful politicians in the state, is a Somali who lost his endorsement to become Mayor of Minneapolis because of voter fraud, and who is knee-deep in the fraud machine.

Here’s Senator Omar Fateh (D) celebrating with Feeding Our Future after they blocked the state from stopping fraudulent payments. He even bragged about lobbying Tim Walz’s office to keep the money flowing. Feeding Our Future went on to steal $250 MILLION from taxpayers. https://t.co/8HpGUoCdru — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 31, 2025

Why does this matter so much? Well, every Somali politician in the state, all the way down from Ilhan Omar to the Somalis now winning mayoral races, explicitly campaigns when getting donations or asking for votes from Somalis, on a platform that goes beyond ethnic loyalty — they explicitly pledge their support to Somalia first, and call it "home." Ilhan Omar even says it is her dream to return to Somalia to live, and that her ultimate loyalty is to Somalia and her community (really, her clan).

BREAKING: Due to vote irregularities at the DFL convention, DFL is revoking its Omar Fateh endorsement https://t.co/8VHrhvonpV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 21, 2025

I'm sorry, but there is a ZERO percent chance that it is a coincidence that, in the midst of a multi-billion-dollar fraud scandal in which the Somali community is the largest participant — almost the only one — it is two Somalis deep within the circle of scammers who are put in charge of budgeting for the committees that oversee all the money.

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BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally. Our nation’s immigration laws apply to EVERYONE, and the men and women of ICE will enforce them, regardless of political status or power. https://t.co/BRYJPZTdLI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 18, 2026

BREAKING: MINNESOTA LAWMAKER-ELECT’S WIFE IS IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY Ayan Ahmed Aidid, the wife of newly elected Minnesota state lawmaker Abdi Daisane, is a 30-year-old Somali national who illegally crossed the southern border on April 2, 2023. She was apprehended by CBP but then RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration without proper vetting and has since remained in the U.S. illegally.

Democrats took away from this election that the fraud worked: money got funneled to their clients, their clients shoved some of it back into politicians' coffers, and a concentrated voting bloc turned out in numbers to return them to power.

It's hard to argue with them. It did work. They are the Captain now.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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