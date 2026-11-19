Okay.

This one is gonna be short and fun, because I just can't stand these losers trying to dump all over President Trump on his Asian trip in their desperation to make something bad out of what, so far, has been pretty boss on America's part.

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Like, total power projection.

The first one I saw yesterday was someone I am heartily ashamed of for being a Marine Corps officer. It's excruciating, but that's neither here nor there, I guess.

It's no mystery that, like her fellow Annapolis graduate, 'Jersey' Mikie Sherrill, Amy McGrath is a certifiable AWFL moron.

Her TDS-fevered brain saw an opportunity to crack on the president, and away she went.

What was embarrassing was Amy McGrath, but she should be used to that. For one thing, she should know the Russian flag is striped.

The Philippine flag, which an American president might get handed as a greeting by a child after landing in Manila - Oh, LOOK! HE WAS! - not so much.

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At least someone cut me a huss as I squirmed in agony.

@WelbornBeege Well, Annapolis. We'll cut you some slack. — John Donovan (@ArmorerArgghhh) November 19, 2026

What an obnoxious moo-ron. Speaking of which.

YAP YAP YAP

Dish BISH https://t.co/XkhRLqEuLe — tree hugging sister 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) November 19, 2026

More LIKE A BOSS

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shared a cheek-to-cheek hug in a rare airport welcome in Shenzhen. Both leaders are set to meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin later in the week for an unprecedented summit. https://t.co/sileAS8yZi https://t.co/WqpzNfuPtl — Bloomberg (@business) November 18, 2026

YOICKS

@officejjsmart Putin tries to shake Xi’s hand first, is gestured to shake Trump’s hand. Xi indicates where Putin needs to go to take his place. Xi’s wife snubs him. Putin could not look more dissed and uncomfortable. — Jim Bond (@JimBond6) November 18, 2026

I'll bet Vlad was feeling like Justin Trudeau right about then.

At least he wasn't treated like Joe Biden...well. When he finally showed up, I mean.

🚨 FLASHBACK: Biden stumbles last to the 2024 APEC "family photo," exchanging awkward glances before being relegated to the back corner as Xi Jinping takes center stage. TODAY: President Trump stands front and center alongside Xi Jinping at the 2026 APEC summit. Weakness versus strength. — POLARIS National Security (@PolarisNatSec) November 18, 2026

...TODAY: President Trump stands front and center alongside Xi Jinping at the 2026 APEC summit. Weakness versus strength.

Then I got this weird read from Dan Turrentine, who I normally think is pretty level-headed about things. Granted, the Chinese way of doing official big meetings is sometimes over the top (that table for three people is too much). And they certainly have more room to show off than we do. An imperial palace is nothing like being scrunched into our comparatively tiny, cozy White House for high-stakes summits like this, so...I mean, come on.

What is he even talking about?

@danturrentine The picture is taken in China with the Chinese leader as the host of the meetings, Dan. Nice misrepresentation with a photo to illustrate your desired beliefs. — h.e. davis (@hedavis6) November 19, 2026

But this picture drove some progressive brains to madness over the flags.

Wow. China, the Chinese flag, and Xi Jinping at the center. American presidents should never allow themselves to be photographed like this. — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 19, 2026

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Hang on, dude. It's a table in CHINA, for a summit being hosted by the CHINESE chairman.

Where is the host country flag supposed to go again?

And as for 'president' protocol precedent, well...don't you...

Presidents should never be photographed like this pic.twitter.com/XTsKUF8sFN — President of Earth (@BlountWill39508) November 19, 2026

...look...

... like a complete...

I see.



Never like this you say? pic.twitter.com/dGPIrAPTZJ — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 (@CifJamestown) November 19, 2026

...BOOB.

The peacemaker gets the center spot pic.twitter.com/Az6EqoBTDI — Christopher Ż Ÿ🧢 (@christophzy) November 19, 2026

If this is all they have to throw at Trump, this nitpicky, pathetic, weak trash, he must really be scorching some shorts in real news, and running way behind on the faux pas.

People reading the tea leaves and body language are having a good time with all of it, and it truly is fascinating.

Xi Jinping’s treatment of Vladimir Putin has been remarkably cold so far. Xi and Trump entered the state dinner together and sat at the head table; Putin got a back table next to Xi’s wife and Vietnam’s president. In China, no detail is accidental. https://t.co/OWtxBKMahj — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) November 18, 2026

I heard K. T. McFarland on the radio yesterday, and what she had to say was pretty intriguing. She said not to expect any big deals out of this because all three are coming into it with diametrically opposed goals. Putin's not going to stop the war, for instance, that sort of thing. But what she said Trump and Co. would be watching was how Xi treated Putin. If there were signs of that relationship cooling, Trump might see that as an opening and exploit that breach later on down the road.

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So this trip was as much a fishing expedition as a round table and maybe some business done on the side.

Watching the dynamics at play in the snippets I've seen, it's pretty obvious that Putin's stature has slipped.

It sure confirmed precisely who the big dog is, no matter how hard progressives try to turn Flag and Table Gate into this year's version of a box of fish food.

Bias alert! Media make up fake story about President Trump overfeeding fish at Japanese koi pond, fail to show PM Abe did the same thing! https://t.co/FvXRMN7qJV — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) November 7, 2017

I mean, sincerely.

@C_3C_3 On January 8, 1992, U.S. President George H.W. Bush fainted and vomited onto the lap of Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa during a state banquet in Tokyo. https://t.co/3mSXHKIclW — joy (@joemikejoy) November 19, 2026

Who are they trying to kid?

Beege ADDS: Malevolent, pretentious, ignorant clowns.

@awstar11 And he obviously made her misspell waving. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) November 19, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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