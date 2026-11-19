The White House national cyber director has left his post.

Sean Cairncross, the top cybersecurity official at the White House, is stepping down from his post and leaving the administration, the White House said in a statement on Thursday... Mr. Cairncross had been the national cyber director, who helps draft the nation’s cyber strategy and coordinates among agencies on cybersecurity, since August 2025. The circumstances of his departure were not immediately clear.

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Whenever something like this happens, the first question is did he leave or was he pushed? The Times says it's not clear. Fox News put out a tweet saying he was stepping down.

BREAKING: President Trump’s National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is stepping down as a wave of major tech outages disrupts the country. His departure comes following disruptions involving Microsoft Outlook, United Airlines, major banks and the NSA, along with a nationwide FAA ground stop. An official says Cairncross does not want to serve another two years in the role, though his departure date remains unclear. See the latest developments and what comes next: https://t.co/T0ePz5zdim — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2026

But if you check the Fox News website right now the top headline reads, "Trump fires national cyber director as critical outages alarm Americans." But if you click on that story you get this description which sort of splits the difference.

The source said President Donald Trump backed the decision to fire Cairncross over concerns that he lacked the cybersecurity credentials for the job. An administration official separately told Fox News that Cairncross did not want to serve another two years in the role.

Trump "backed" the decision? Dooes that mean that someone else made the decision? Also, both the tweet and the story say Cairncross didn't want to stay. Finally, this Fox reporter says he was fired.

A source close to the White House says Sean Cairncross was fired as National Cyber Director. The source tells me the President fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position as he lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job. I am told that the position will be assumed by the current Chief Information Officer at the Department of War, Kirsten Davies, in an acting capacity. Kirsten has has already been Senate-confirmed once. The source says the President believes this move will strengthen Administration’s cybersecurity team, as she joins Director Clayton, Director Kratsios, and National Security Advisor Rubio — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) November 20, 2026

What is clear is who will take over next: Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies.

🚨 JUST IN: Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has just named Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies to lead the WH Office of National CYBER Director after the current one got FIRED Trump and Miller are focused on UPGRADING! Sean Cairncross was REMOVED from the position, just as President Trump returns from China as there are heightened concerns around cyber incidents Cairncross reportedly had little experience with SI. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2026

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The other thing that is clear is why this is happening. All of those strange outages we've had lately are making people nervous. As I've mentioned this week, there's no real evidence any of those incidents were the result of cyber attacks. In fact, in several cases the companies involved have explained these were upgrades gone wrong.

But not everyone seems convinced. Palmer Luckey, CEO of Anduril, was interviewed by the NY Times yesterday and he suggested the outages might be connected to hackers using new AI tools.

Palmer Luckey was at the NYT DealBook Summit on Wednesday, and he was blunt about the AI cyber gap. His point: advanced AI tools are making exploits easier, and there is a mismatch between attackers who move fast and old systems that cannot adopt new tech as quickly as it shows up. In the long run, he said, the advantages go to the side that uses AI most effectively for defense. People who say everything can be hacked? "They are right for now." Then the line: "It's time to start running." Anduril, the company he founded in 2017, was valued at $90 billion in an October employee tender. If AI is speeding up attacks faster than most systems can adapt, who is actually ahead on defense? 🎥 @PalmerLuckey at @dealbook — Guillermo Flor (@guilleflorvs) November 19, 2026

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Luckey isn't specifically talking about any of the incidents this week, so maybe best to take this as his general take on the issue.

Finally, not all of the outages have been fixed. The NSA is still having problems.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: Sources are now telling Fox News that the NSA is facing a third day of internal communications outages. https://t.co/jc5eI7S0mx — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) November 19, 2026

We'll obviously continue to keep an eye on what is happening with this.

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