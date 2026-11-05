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You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet When It Comes to Democrat Revenge Tour

David Strom Follow @DavidStrom
Nov 05, 2026 12:00 PM
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You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet When It Comes to Democrat Revenge Tour
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

One of the more striking things about my liberal friends is how they keep fantasizing about how Trump is an authoritarian who is upending the Constitutional order (He will cancel the midterms and put the military outside voting stations!) as they fantasize about seizing companies, jailing or killing their political opponents, and "Trump-proofing" America by permanently changing the Constitution. 

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Every accusation is a confession, and in this case I mean literally. They think Trump would do those things because it is precisely what they want to do themselves. 

Even before the election, the Democrats were making lists and discussing which Republicans, business people, or even which kids they want to destroy. They gleefully talk about seizing companies, hold seminars about which Republicans need to be shot, and about how they will create a permanent Democrat majority by changing the rules.

They intend to pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, and increase the number of states to assure they get at least four more Senators who will be permanently in their pockets.

Jamie Raskin promises Democrats will be going after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated" and "surrendered" to Trump.

Translation: We will try to destroy any company or firm that dared to work with the Trump administration. Examples must be made for defying the will of the Democrat party.

It was all about healthcare and affordability, you guys.

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As is so often the case, the Democrats and liberals don't hide it; people on their side either love it (applaud wildly) or they discount it as mere rhetoric (the sort of rhetoric that would enrage them coming from a Republican, of course). 

When a rapper says it, you can dismiss it. When a Senator, an influencer with millions of followers and who is trotted out by politicians as a respected partner, you cannot. 

MS NOW is filled with commentators who openly talk about jailing their political bete noirs, and we are told that the Democrats need more Hasan Pikers and Jennifer Welches. 

If you want to understand the mindset not just of liberals, but of the liberals who left X because it was not kind or diverse enough, go over to Bluesky. You can find all sorts of people calling for the death or "reeducation" of Republicans. 

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It's not that there aren't right-wingers who have bad fantasies; what's different is that it is the norm among liberals who sit in positions of cultural or political power. 

A lot of this reflects the mood of average Democrat voters, although I sincerely doubt that it reflects the majority of them. But I can assure you that in no conversation I have had has a Democrat voter become enraged, or even much bothered, when another of their fellows openly expresses hopes about going after Republicans using the power of government

"We should have been way more active, we should have f—ing ran socialists in every f—ing primary, dude. We should have been running socialists in every primary. I mean, look, I’m happy with what we’ve got result-wise, but we should have been running straight communists in some of these blue districts,” Piker said. “And running the moderate-socialist wing of the DSA in these other ones.”

Throughout the night, Piker joked about throwing people in jail for misgendering, took celebratory shots of Japanese whiskey, repeatedly declared “woke is back,” mocked conservatives who made him the “central figure of their midterm strategy” and repeated his claim that “Hamas is a thousand times better than Israel.”

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I've written extensively about liberal "assassination culture," which is a real thing and has begun to be studied, and anybody who has paid attention in recent years has noticed that violence has become a consistent theme in a larger and larger group of Democrats. 

Luigi Mangione is a certified hero among the more radical left-wingers, and while most Democrats will denounce what he did, they often add an explanation for why his tactics were wrong, but his point was right. 

"I don't approve of violence, but..." is not a rejection of violence. It is the first step to excusing it. 

I first noticed the escape of assassination chic during COVID. There are always people who fantasize about using violence to get their way, but during COVID, there was a mass psychosis that seems to have transmogrified into a more general insanity. Democrats would tell pollsters about how they wanted vaccine dissenters in camps, or how they wanted them to die horrible deaths. 

Suddenly, it was acceptable to say such things. 

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Expect to see a revenge tour, and if you want to predict what it will look like, just listen to what Democrats accuse Trump of doing. It will be a mirror image of that. 

Luckily, Trump is still in the White House, so the power to accomplish some of their worst goals will be limited by that, but in a trifecta, should the Democrats get one, all bets are off. 

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

Help us continue to report on their efforts and legislative successes. Join HotAir VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BLUESKY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMIE RASKIN | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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