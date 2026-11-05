It Begins: Newly Elected Muslim Legislators Give Their Victory Speeches in Foreign Languages

There is absolutely nothing wrong with elected officials with immigrant backgrounds shouting out to their fellow immigrants in their home language.

Let's leave the white guy in the middle thinking about his horrible decisions. Let's talk these Somali guys... You are celebrating an election victory and you're raising and waving Somali flags. Is this political victory or invasion? https://t.co/tdoHrbLSlB — Harmless (@HarmlessHQ) November 5, 2026

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It's just that usually they do so in a line or two, as part of a long list of groups and people they want to thank. And in elections where one of the main concerns was whether social cohesion was being undermined, you would expect reassuring people that you want to serve everybody to be at the top of the list of priorities.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed gave his victory speech in Arabic last night. Rep. Ilhan Omar addressed her victory party in Somali. And this morning, Iran's supreme leader posted that America's collapse "has accelerated." What should we make of these acceptance speeches? @SulkinMaya — The Free Press (@TheFP) November 5, 2026

Yeah, well, not so much. In today's America, when a person in an ethnic or religious minority wins, the first thing they do is give the finger to anybody they dislike.

He spoke Somali for his victory speech https://t.co/9xxZyj3Wnd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 4, 2026

What's striking about the Abdi Daisane victory is that he isn't just, as this X post notes, a "Somali daycare owner"; he is the recipient of nearly $8 million in likely fraudulent payments for daycare services from the state, distributed through a nonprofit that has been proven to be part of a fraud scheme.

Alpha News first reported on Blooming Kids Child Care Center and its CEO, Daisane, in July of 2024. At that time, Daisane was running for state House District 14A and Alpha News reported on his child care center’s history of state licensing violations. Since then, the child care center has been cited for more than a dozen additional violations which include hazardous objects being accessible to children, unclean space, children being subjected to prohibited disciplinary actions, and staff not supervising children at all times. Now, Daisane is running again for District 14A after losing his 2024 bid by nearly 13 points. He faces Republican Mike Conway, a member of the St. Cloud City Council, in the upcoming November general election. Daisane’s wife: ‘I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall’ Daisane isn’t the only member of his family publicly connected to Blooming Kids. Photos posted on the Blooming Kids Child Care Center Facebook page show his wife, Ayaan Kaaba, inside what appears to be a classroom at the daycare. However, Kaaba has attracted attention for something far removed from the classroom. As Alpha News previously reported, a BBC News Somali article from 2023 featured Kaaba describing how she crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to be with Daisane, according to an English translation of the article. “I smuggled myself and jumped over the wall for my love,” Kaaba said, referring to Daisane, according to the translation. The BBC article went further, describing Kaaba as “one of hundreds of Somalis who have jumped the US-Mexico border wall.”

Dasani, who took out a Republican in a seat long held by them in Saint Cloud, Minnesota, had a good reason to give his victory speech in Somali. His victory was fueled by a massive get out the vote campaign that was conducted exclusively in Somali.

Mogadishu? Nope. This is a real "get out the vote" ad in Minnesota. https://t.co/FZkuazi7rb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 22, 2026

It's an interesting phenomenon, watching voters who are desperate to prove that they are not racists vote for their own replacement.

And make no mistake: that is what they are doing, and it's not even speculation. The Muslims getting elected often say it explicitly, in a way that simply doesn't register with Americans in the 21st century. We are conditioned to believe that clans are a bad thing, and to be clear, they are. When a society is built around racial or ethnic identities, or even worse, family or clan identities, social trust is impossible to build.

Unfortunately, that is not the way that liberals tend to think, or at least say they think; so it never occurs to them that the reason why Third-World countries are Third-World countries is that they are riven by racial, ethnic, and religious feuds.

Wait, I thought MSNOW was the Muslim Brotherhood’s official website? They have another?! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 5, 2026

The problem with Somalis, Muslims, or members of any other racial or ethnic group getting elected is not that they belong to those groups in the abstract; it is that they identify primarily as members of that group and see others as rivals who need to be defeated.

Ilhan Omar’s Stunning Message to El-Sayed Celebrating the Rise of a Muslim Bloc in Congress https://t.co/AfQlfevlbX — RedState (@RedState) November 5, 2026

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Ilhan Omar often talks, in Somali, about how she is loyal to Somalia first and wants to go back there to live. Much of the money acquired through fraud here in Minnesota was shipped back to Somalia — in cash — to help fund clan wars there.

MINNESOTA SOMALIS JUST ORGANIZED THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY TO VOTE DEMOCRAT. THIS IS HOW REPLACEMENT WORKS This is the red-green alliance in action. And they are not subtle. Minnesota’s Somali community just ran a full-scale turnout operation the night before the election. Imams, drivers, and organizers stood in front of the community and ordered every eligible person out the door. Cars ready. Rides arranged. The entire group was told to vote for the Democratic slate, Jihadi Keith Ellison, Amy Klobuchar, and every other Democrat on the ballot, because those candidates “stood with our community.” They are not debating individual candidates. They are mobilizing as a bloc. Mosque networks, family pressure, door-knocking, Friday prayers converted into get-out-the-vote. Explicit framing that this election decides “who gets to belong.” That is coordinated minority power. Different national origins, Somali, Pakistani, Arab, Iranian, different languages, same religious institutions, same civic organizations, same lockstep turnout for the party that protects their institutional interests. The irony is the Republican pandering. While this machine turns out for Democrats, some on the right still chase these votes. Outreach dinners. Softened language. Hope that economic messaging or school choice will peel off enough of a high-cohesion bloc to matter. It does not, when will Republicans learn!? The real gap is turnout. Demographic change is measurable. Minnesota’s Somali population went from near zero to the largest in the country in a generation. Young, high-fertility, heavily naturalized, concentrated. Limited English among many of the longer-resident foreign-born. High welfare usage relative to the native-born. That group just demonstrated organized electoral leverage. Close races get decided by these margins. Policy gets bent. Curriculum gets pressured. Conservatives are not matching that intensity. When one side runs a coordinated community operation and the other side treats the election as optional, the math favors the organized bloc. The red-green alliance does not need a statewide majority. It needs concentrated numbers, high internal cohesion, and the other side not showing up. If you want the standards held, the enclaves blocked, and the pandering to stop, the answer is not another outreach dinner. It is turnout that matches theirs. Find your district. Vote. Do not give them the field by default. They just told you what they are doing. Believe them and show up. — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) November 3, 2026

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MINNESOTA SOMALIS JUST ORGANIZED THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY TO VOTE DEMOCRAT. THIS IS HOW REPLACEMENT WORKS This is the red-green alliance in action. And they are not subtle. Minnesota’s Somali community just ran a full-scale turnout operation the night before the election. Imams, drivers, and organizers stood in front of the community and ordered every eligible person out the door. Cars ready. Rides arranged. The entire group was told to vote for the Democratic slate, Jihadi Keith Ellison, Amy Klobuchar, and every other Democrat on the ballot, because those candidates “stood with our community.” They are not debating individual candidates. They are mobilizing as a bloc. Mosque networks, family pressure, door-knocking, Friday prayers converted into get-out-the-vote. Explicit framing that this election decides “who gets to belong.” That is coordinated minority power. Different national origins, Somali, Pakistani, Arab, Iranian, different languages, same religious institutions, same civic organizations, same lockstep turnout for the party that protects their institutional interests. Demographic change is measurable. Minnesota’s Somali population went from near zero to the largest in the country in a generation. Young, high-fertility, heavily naturalized, concentrated. Limited English among many of the longer-resident foreign-born. High welfare usage relative to the native-born. That group just demonstrated organized electoral leverage. Close races get decided by these margins. Policy gets bent. Curriculum gets pressured. Conservatives are not matching that intensity. When one side runs a coordinated community operation and the other side treats the election as optional, the math favors the organized bloc. The red-green alliance does not need a statewide majority. It needs concentrated numbers, high internal cohesion, and the other side not showing up. If you want the standards held, the enclaves blocked, and the pandering to stop, the answer is not another outreach dinner. It is turnout that matches theirs. Find your district. Vote. Do not give them the field by default. They just told you what they are doing. Believe them and show up.

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You can see this as just another version of machine politics, and it is. And to many Americans, that sounds pretty normal.

Water is wet and Scott Jennings just exposed another lying leftist on CNN tonight. "Why does Ilhan Omar tell everybody at every chance that America is a terrible place?" "She doesn't Scott." "She does all the time, and we will roll the tape when it's over." Here's the tape. https://t.co/abeJ8BRJeB — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 30, 2026

But first of all, machine politics is associated with corruption for a reason: it is how corruption succeeds. Organized blocs can fleece everybody because they are organized, not because they are so clever. The Walz administration allowed billions of dollars in fraud that was obvious to the meanest intelligence because the Somali voting bloc is key to the Democrat Party's lock on power in the state.

Here’s Ilhan Omar promoting the Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis for feeding kids. The owner was just sentenced to 30 years in prison for the feeding our future fraud scheme. They stole hundreds of millions of dollars from hungry children. https://t.co/9vWHyP2GBA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 29, 2026

And, second of all, these particular blocs are committed to much more than fleecing everybody; they say it themselves: their goal is to replace our current set of laws and norms with ones that are Islamic.

It's not just about getting their piece of the pie; it's about controlling the bakery.

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